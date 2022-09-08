ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey sounds off on Baker Mayfield erasing old reputation

Baker Mayfield has locked himself in as the Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback. And he clearly has the support of the locker room. After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield was traded to the Panthers during the offseason. Since leaving the Browns, Mayfield has been on the receiving end […] The post Christian McCaffrey sounds off on Baker Mayfield erasing old reputation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Packers' Sammy Watkins addresses possibility of being WR1

The Green Bay Packers are getting closer and closer to their Week 1 matchup against their division rival Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, Allen Lazard was held out of practice Wednesday due to an injury. With Lazard’s status for Sunday in question, there is a possibility that Sammy Watkins will fill the...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture

The Green Bay Packers received a pair of concerning updates on wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that both players did not practice on Friday. This is a troubling update given that the Packers are set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Both Lazard and […] The post Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Davante Adams ready to unveil ‘masterpiece’ with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made arguably the biggest splash in the NFL’s offseason this year when they traded with the Green Bay Packers for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. Raiders QB Derek Carr and Adams were teammates at Fresno State for two years where they combined for over 3,000 yards and 38 touchdowns. On Wednesday, Adams addressed what it’s going to be like playing with his college quarterback again. The Associated Press captured his thoughts.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Don Martindale reveals the truth on Giants’ decision to release Blake Martinez

The NFL’s roster cut-down day came and went, as Blake Martinez wound up being listed on the New York Giants’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. This did not last very long, as the Giants decided to release the veteran linebacker two days later, which reportedly was a mutual decision. Martinez is coming off […] The post Don Martindale reveals the truth on Giants’ decision to release Blake Martinez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: George Kittle, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers TE George Kittle is dealing with a groin injury and is considered day-to-day, according to HC Kyle Shanahan. “I’m not sure,” Shanahan said, via 49ers Web Zone. “I was hoping it would be good today. He did a little on Monday and not feeling good today, so we’ll have to see day by day.”
SEATTLE, WA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022

It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
NFL
ClutchPoints

New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Titans

The New York Giants are set for quite a test in their Week 1 opener, as they will meet the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Giants will see multiple new faces on the field and also on the sidelines during their clash with the Titans. For one, Giants general manager Joe Schoen opted to shift […] The post New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. 49ers

With a Chicago Bears Week 1 game scheduled against the 49ers, a lot of eyes will be on the battle between young QBs Justin Fields and Trey Lance. It will be interesting to see which among the two can get ahead at the start of the new season. Ahead of this Bears-49ers game, we’ll be making our Chicago Bears Week 1 predictions.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

George Kittle injury update ‘not good’

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle missed practice Wednesday due to a groin injury. On Thursday, one report noted that the injury might cause him to miss the 2022 season opener against the Chicago Bears. Kittle, who missed three games last year with a calf injury, injured himself in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Bills vs. Rams on TNF: Watch Fans Get Into Intense Brawl

Last night, the Buffalo Bills gave the Los Angeles Rams all they could handle in the NFL‘s 2022 debut. The Buffalo Bills nearly doubled the Rams in total yardage (413 to 243), and the final score ended up 31-10 after a tied 10-10 halftime score. However, the on-field Bills’ mauling of the Rams wasn’t the only brawl that happened at SoFi Stadium last night.
LOS ANGELES, CA

