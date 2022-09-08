Read full article on original website
Related
Understanding Layer 2 Scaling Solutions and Zero-Knowledge Technology
Layer 2 (L2) Scalability solutions add new protocols to an existing blockchain. They employ the basic protocol as a foundation for additional layers of decentralized security. Taking transactions off the main chain can reduce costs while speeds are improved. Zero-knowledge (ZKP) technology allows developers to scale their dapps (via faster transactions and lower costs) while inheriting the security of the main blockchain. With these features, teams may develop dApps that are as feature-rich as traditional platforms while maintaining the benefits of decentralization.
investing.com
Stack Launches App for NFT & Crypto Generation to Start Trading At As Early As 13
Mobile software company Stack has launched “the first crypto education and trading app for teens and their parents.” Using the app, crypto-curious adolescents will be able to learn how to trade and HODL crypto, as well as try their hand at genuine crypto trading. Stack’s CEO Will Rush...
cryptonewsz.com
Binance.US Announces Ethereum Staking With 6% APY
Binance.US takes immense pride and satisfaction in announcing that Ethereum is now at the user’s disposal for staking on the platform, and also because of their generous gesture by making the offer of a starting percentage yield (APY) rate of 6%. All of this is happening before The Merge. For the uninitiated, Binance.US is America’s most trusted and popular platform for users to buy, sell, trade, stake, and convert their digital assets.
bitcoinist.com
Algorand Added Trustless Cross-Chain Crypto Communication And Other Enhancements After A New Upgrade
Algorand has undergone an upgrade which places its Layer 1 protocol as one of the fastest in crypto. Proof of stake network Algorand’s upgrade involved making changes in the network’s mainnet transaction capacity. After the upgrade, the transaction capacity has shot up to 6,000 transactions per second (tps).
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Former Meta execs raise $300M to ‘accelerate adoption’ of Sui blockchain
Former Meta execs raise $300M to ‘accelerate adoption’ of Sui blockchain. Mysten Labs, the company behind the yet-to-launch layer-1 blockchain Sui, has raised $300 million aimed at building core infrastructure and accelerating the adoption of its Sui blockchain ecosystem. The blockchain company, which was founded by former executives...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Latest Vasil fork enhancements has ADA holders feeling like…
Cardano’s [ADA] demand, from institutional or retail investors, seems to be rising since the beginning of this year. Well, despite the bearish trend, institutional investors have shown interest in altcoin investment products as per CoinShares’ report. Thus, offering exposure to Cardano [ADA] and other tokens. But the question...
bitcoinist.com
How Big Eyes Coin Aims to Give 100x More Profit Than Decentraland and Solana
Major cryptocurrencies like Decentraland (MANA) and Solana (SOL) have been making waves in the cryptocurrency industry since their inception. However, a new cryptocurrency known as Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to do more by providing new features to users and ultimately increasing the adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide. Introducing Big Eyes...
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is $500 still on the cards for LINK?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK] was on a bad downtrend until a week ago. However, the bullishness of the wider crypto-market had a significant impact on LINK’s price charts. In fact, the downtrend had reversed itself at press time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptonewsz.com
Uniglo (GLO) Leads as Most Beginner-Friendly Investment Before Ethereum (ETH), Eos (EOS), and Maker (MKR)
The cryptocurrency market can be a confusing place for someone just starting out. As such, some crypto projects such as Ethereum (ETH), EOS, and Maker (MKR) have made it their mission to build user-friendly platforms and services to be more accessible to beginners. But a current list of the most...
crowdfundinsider.com
Prime Protocol is Entering the Avalanche Ecosystem
Prime Protocol is pleased to introduce support for Fuji, which is Avalanche’s testnet chain, in their upcoming testnet beta. Avalanche has reportedly “averaged over a million processed transactions per day in the last month.”. Users will be able “to deposit funds from Fuji as well as funds from...
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Becomes a Top Holding for $BNB Whales as Vasil Hard Fork Approaches
Cardano ($ADA) has regained its position as one of the top 10 holdings of whales on the BNB Chain (which was formerly known as the Binance Smart Chain) as investors are betting on the cryptocurrency ahead of its highly anticipated Vasil hard fork. According to a tweet shared by whale...
blockchain.news
Binance Labs to Establish a Web3 Developer Community
Binance Labs is planning to build a Web3 developer community, but the specific information has not been disclosed yet, Binance announced on Thursday. The newly established Web3 developer community will be open to existing and future Web3 developers, including Web3 project technical leaders or computer science students exploring careers in Web3.
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum Name Service developer identifies challenges in Vitalik’s fee proposal
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) lead developer Nick Johnson said the protocol would have to make some changes before implementing Vitalik Buterin’s new fee structure. The first point raised concerns about the types of names and how much difference this would make to the fee structure. Johnson highlighted that names could be human names, brand names, and generic terms.
CoinDesk
7 Trends That Could Reignite Crypto Growth
Wall Street investment firm Bernstein last week listed seven predictions that could reignite growth in crypto. Even though the switch to a proof-of-stake method of maintaining its network from a proof-of-work one is just days away, there remains a healthy bit of skepticism, Bernstein analysts Gautam Chhugani and Manas Agrawal wrote in a note last week. They believe it will happen between Sept. 10 and Sept. 20, and it will be a positive catalyst for crypto.
kitco.com
Ethereum futures volume and transaction count surpass Bitcoin ahead of the Merge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traders have been preparing to capitalize on the hype around the Merge by piling into Ether derivatives for...
cryptonewsz.com
Three Altcoins that Could Yield a 100x Profit – Cosmos, TRON and Dogeliens Token
The ongoing bear market is responsible for the current hardship within the cryptocurrency industry. The bearish crypto market has strained day-to-day activities within the industry since global financial markets crashed at the beginning of the summer. It is a dire situation filled with negative prices and extreme market volatility that all within the cryptocurrency industry cannot wait to be rid of.
CoinDesk
Crypto Trading Network Apifiny Turns to Fireblocks to Help Make Asset Transfers Easier
Apifiny Group is plugging its crypto trading network into custodial service Fireblocks in an effort to help its clients transfer their digital assets more easily. Apifiny’s platform gets liquidity from around 20 crypto exchanges for its institutional clients, many of whom would rather avoid typing and retyping cumbersome wallet addresses like 0xF49sWaaiEXwos304kcd, Maggie Ng, the project's chief marketing officer, told CoinDesk. Doing so is necessary to move assets in and out, but it’s also necessarily risky: One missed character – an O instead of 0 – can lead to chaos.
CoinDesk
Hubble Protocol Raises $5M to Expand Solana-Based DeFi Protocol
Solana-based DeFi protocol Hubble has completed a $5 million funding round led by Multicoin Capital, the company said Thursday. It plans to use the funds to expand its team and bolster its stablecoin through developing the protocol. Hubble aims to create a Solana-based equivalent of MakerDAO: a DeFi protocol with...
The Ethereum merge could kick off a transformation in crypto’s battered reputation
Cryptocurrencies might still be a very long way from their highs of 2021, but some of the major ones have staged some decent recoveries in the past couple of months. Notably ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, is trading at almost US$1,700 (£1,463) at the time of writing, having dropped as low as US$876 in mid-June.
CoinDesk
Aave Companies Seeks $16M From DAO Funds to Pay Crypto Developers
Aave Companies, a development lab overseeing crypto lending protocol Aave, is seeking over $16 million from the Aave community to pay for development work on the platform. Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) like Aave rely on community votes and proposals to determine their path. Decisions are made by token holders, who vote on issues, new developments, growth plans and other issues proposed by their communities.
Comments / 0