ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Tropical Storm Earl Forms in the Western Tropical Atlantic

New: The season's fifth tropical storm has formed. Where Earl could head and when: North of the Lesser Antilles through Sunday. Impacts: It's unlikely this system will threaten the Southeast U.S. Danielle continues to spin over the far northern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Earl has formed in the western tropical Atlantic...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico

There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
TEXAS STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week

Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Hurricane Watch#Storm Watch#Nhc
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season

The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Earl to strengthen as Atlantic basin heats up

Hot on the heels of Hurricane Danielle, Earl has formed near the Caribbean Sea, and may become the next hurricane in the Atlantic. After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Hurricane Earl brings rip current threats to East Coast

As Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen, forecasters are warning of dangerous surf and rip current conditions on the eastern coastline. Along the North Carolina coast, the National Weather Service said an extended period of life-threatening rip currents is expected for all eastern North Carolina beaches through the weekend and potentially into early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cats
The Independent

Tropical Storm Danielle expected today as system strengthens in Atlantic

A weather system gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean is expected to be named Tropical Storm Danielle later on Thursday, becoming the fourth named storm of the season.The depression is about midway between New Jersey and Portugal with wind speeds up to 35 miles per hour (55 kilometres per hour). It is forecast to reach tropical storm force winds of 39 mph (63 kph) or more later in the day, officially becoming Tropical Storm Danielle, the fourth named storm of the hurricane season.In the coming days, the storm is forecast to reach Category 1 hurricane status with winds of...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tropical depression could form in southwestern Gulf of Mexico

A new tropical depression could form as soon as Friday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, AccuWeather forecasters say. Satellite imagery indicated that a broad area of showers and thunderstorms associated with low pressure that was located over the southwestern Gulf and the Bay of Campeche was becoming better organized.
ENVIRONMENT
The Week

Tropical Storm Earl upgraded to hurricane, threatens Bermuda

Though the Atlantic hurricane season was slow to start, a new major storm is poised to slam the shores of Bermuda. Tropical Storm Earl, which appeared on Sept. 3 near the Caribbean, has been upgraded to a hurricane as of Wednesday morning. Meteorologists predict that Hurricane Earl will become a...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy