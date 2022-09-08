Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
The Weather Channel
Tropical Storm Earl Forms in the Western Tropical Atlantic
New: The season's fifth tropical storm has formed. Where Earl could head and when: North of the Lesser Antilles through Sunday. Impacts: It's unlikely this system will threaten the Southeast U.S. Danielle continues to spin over the far northern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Earl has formed in the western tropical Atlantic...
natureworldnews.com
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week
Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season
The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
Tropical Storm Earl to strengthen as Atlantic basin heats up
Hot on the heels of Hurricane Danielle, Earl has formed near the Caribbean Sea, and may become the next hurricane in the Atlantic. After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
Hurricane Earl brings rip current threats to East Coast
As Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen, forecasters are warning of dangerous surf and rip current conditions on the eastern coastline. Along the North Carolina coast, the National Weather Service said an extended period of life-threatening rip currents is expected for all eastern North Carolina beaches through the weekend and potentially into early next week.
Second Hurricane Could Form in Atlantic; Will it Make Landfall?
Last week, Hurricane Danielle became the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected today as system strengthens in Atlantic
A weather system gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean is expected to be named Tropical Storm Danielle later on Thursday, becoming the fourth named storm of the season.The depression is about midway between New Jersey and Portugal with wind speeds up to 35 miles per hour (55 kilometres per hour). It is forecast to reach tropical storm force winds of 39 mph (63 kph) or more later in the day, officially becoming Tropical Storm Danielle, the fourth named storm of the hurricane season.In the coming days, the storm is forecast to reach Category 1 hurricane status with winds of...
Danielle strengthens into first hurricane of unusually quiet storm season
Miami — Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened into a hurricane Friday morning — the first of an unusually quiet storm season. The storm is not currently a threat to any land. The storm's maximum sustained winds were clocked at 75 mph (120 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane...
Tropical depression could form in southwestern Gulf of Mexico
A new tropical depression could form as soon as Friday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, AccuWeather forecasters say. Satellite imagery indicated that a broad area of showers and thunderstorms associated with low pressure that was located over the southwestern Gulf and the Bay of Campeche was becoming better organized.
Hurricane Earl intensifies as it heads toward Bermuda
Hurricane Earl continued to strengthen early Thursday as forecasters expect it will become a major hurricane later in the day as it heads near Bermuda.
Hurricane Earl to strengthen into 'major' storm in coming days
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Earl strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night, with forecasters predicting it to become a "major hurricane" over the next few days though it is not expected to make landfall anywhere on the U.S. East Coast. Earl formed in the Caribbean over the weekend and...
Tropical Storm Earl upgraded to hurricane, threatens Bermuda
Though the Atlantic hurricane season was slow to start, a new major storm is poised to slam the shores of Bermuda. Tropical Storm Earl, which appeared on Sept. 3 near the Caribbean, has been upgraded to a hurricane as of Wednesday morning. Meteorologists predict that Hurricane Earl will become a...
Kay could become major hurricane off Mexico in Pacific basin
Tropical Storm Kay strengthened into a hurricane early Tuesday, the eighth of the East Pacific basin's hurricane season, as it neared the Mexican coast.
Hurricane Kay weakens slightly along Mexico's west coast, disrupts flights
MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hurricane Kay weakened slightly by Wednesday afternoon, authorities said, as the Category 2 storm headed closer to Mexico's Baja California peninsula, causing flight cancellations throughout the region.
Hurricane Danielle Path: Spaghetti Models as Storm Gathers Strength
The storm isn't expected to pose an immediate threat to land, according to meteorologists, and there are no warnings in effect.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Unleashes Heavy Rains and Powerful Winds, Causing Floods in US- Mexico Border, Southern California
Tropical Storm Kay continued to move, causing flash floods and landslides near the US - Mexico border. Southern California will experience the worst part of Kay until Sunday. The brunt of Tropical Kay is expected until this weekend, with a gradual weakening on Sunday. On Monday, the weather will lighten up.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay to Bring Rains and Small Flooding in Southern California
Tropical storm Kay is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Baja California and Southern California Friday, according to the key messages advisory of the National Hurricane Center and Center Pacific Hurricane Center on September 8, 2022. At 8:00 p.m., Kay has been downgraded from Hurricane 1 to Tropical Storm as...
