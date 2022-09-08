Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

Read full article on original website
Here's how experts pick Steelers vs. Bengals in Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals are big favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 1 tilt at Paycor Stadium. Sticking with that theme, most experts in charge of NFL picks every week have decided to side heavily with those Bengals. Over at NFL Pick Watch, a resounding 95 percent of the...
Yardbarker
If Diontae Johnson is out, who will be the Steelers' No. 1 receiver in Week 1?
The Steelers are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati, but WR Diontae Johnson’s shoulder injury could be worrisome. He was limited in practice Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and did not provide a concrete timeline for his return. If Johnson misses Week 1, QB Mitch...
Minkah Fitzpatrick recalls Tyler Boyd's Steelers quitting comments from last year
Last season, Cincinnati Bengals players made some off-handed comments about the Pittsburgh Steelers quitting toward the end of a contest. It was a rather fair thing to say given the happenings on the field itself during a massive blowout. But obviously, some Steelers players just haven’t forgotten those comments.
Steelers Quarterback Trade Speculation Swirling Before Season
Third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph remains on the Steelers QB depth chart ahead of the 2022 season — at least for now. According to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh organization could shop their veteran backup at some point before/during this coming season. Rudolph and his agent have not yet asked for...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Is Hiding Something
Nothing gets past the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yardbarker
Analyst: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's remarkable streak will continue
Many pundits believe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's 16-year streak of never having a losing season in Pittsburgh is over. NFL.com columnist and CBS Sports host Adam Schein isn't one of them. “I don't know if this team will hit the postseason, but I do know one thing: Tomlin's non-losing streak...
Yardbarker
Injuries Troubling Steelers Receiving Corps
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going into week one with some uncertainty in the receiving corps. They have three wide receivers listed at WR1, one of them being Diontae Johnson, who is battling an injury. Rookie receiver Calvin Austin III is also on the injury report and isn’t expected to be back in the near future. How will these injuries effect the week one matchup?
Bengals issue final injury report before Week 1 vs. Steelers
TE Mitch Wilcox (questionable) Asiasi, the waiver claim the team loves, never really looked like he had a legit shot at playing and might not have been active if healthy, anyway. As for Wilcox, he went full practice on Friday and should be good to go. Taylor is a little...
Yardbarker
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Pittsburgh Steelers To Honor Dwayne Haskins With Helmet Sticker: PHOTOS
The NFL season got underway last night as the defending champions Los Angeles Rams faced off against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills. The Bills dominated the game, ultimately winning 31-10. The rest of the NFL Week 1 slate kicks off this Sunday, September 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers start their season...
Chuks Okorafor Added to Steelers Injury Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle has a back issue.
Steelers vs Bengals: Keys to a Pittsburgh victory
You never like to think of a Week One game as a must win but this week’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals could defintely be a tone setter for the rest of the Steelers season. Here are our keys to victory. Play perfect (almost) No one...
Yardbarker
Larry Ogunjobi Reveals Difference Between Steelers, Bengals Sides of Rivalry
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals rivalry has been more intense in recent years. Two of the top dogs in the AFC North seemingly battle each year for a shot at the crown, with Cincy taking over last season. The rivalry isn't dead, though - by no means. It's felt...
Yardbarker
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Season Opener Against Steelers
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium. They're hoping to win their fourth-straight game over their division rival. Cincinnati is favored in the matchup, but will they deliver in front of what's expected to be a record-setting crowd?. Here...
Yardbarker
Bengals Release Final Injury Report Ahead of Sunday's Season Opener Against Steelers
Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor is expected to play on Sunday against Pittsburgh. He tweaked his hamstring on Thursday, but participated in Friday's session, which is a great sign. The veteran will serve as Cincinnati's primary punt returner. He's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup. Tight end Mitch Wilcox...
Watch Steelers vs. Bengals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Who's PlayingPittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati BengalsCurrent Records: San Francisco 0-0; Minnesota 0-0What to KnowSince Mike Tomlin became the head coach in 2007, the Steelers have not had a losing record. That was accomplished partially because they had a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger under center. Last season was his final year, and now the Steelers are in the hand of Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.Trubisky was a backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills last season after spending four years as a starter for the Chicago Bears. Kenny Pickett was a multi-year starter at the University of Pittsburgh and...
