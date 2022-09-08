Global Non-Dairy Creamer Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% During the Forecast Period 2022-2027

The Culinary Tourism Market is primarily driven by the growing tourism and hospitality industries across the globe. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Culinary Tourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global culinary tourism market reached a value of US$ 696.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,796.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2022-2027. Culinary tourism is a form of tourism that involves visiting new or tourist locations to experience the local culture through the local cuisine. Visitors to local restaurants and food tours can dine at the homes of locals and experience firsthand how families interact while cooking and eating, thus promoting their food culture traditions. By providing an enhanced dining experience and tasting novel foods, culinary tourism also offers educational initiatives to enhance knowledge about local cuisines. In addition, it increases the demand for regional food and beverages and fosters social and cultural awareness, that results in strengthening the connection between people and food. Culinary tourism also facilitates various activities, such as culinary trails, guided food trips, farm days, cooking classes, and food festivals, which leaves a positive impact on tourists' minds.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO