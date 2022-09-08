Global Non-Dairy Creamer Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% During the Forecast Period 2022-2027

Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Size 2022, Global Report, Company Analysis and Revenue Forecast by 2027 | Gogoro Inc, Lithion Power Private Limited, NIO Inc.
The global electric vehicle battery swapping market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 26.10% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global electric vehicle battery swapping market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 26.10% during 2022-2027.
Benzinga
Vegetable Oil Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Latest Insights, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2027
The Vegetable Oil Market to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during 2022-2027. According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil and Soybean Oil) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global vegetable oil market size reached US$ 241.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 324.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.92% during 2022-2027.
Benzinga
Multi-Cloud Management Market Global Size 2022-27: Overview, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast
IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.23 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.50% during 2022-2027. The latest research study “Multi-Cloud Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global multi-cloud management market reached a value of US$ 6.43 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.23 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.50% during 2022-2027.
Benzinga
Global Retail Automation Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 26+ Billion by 2027
The global retail automation market reached a value of US$ 15.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.59% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retail Automation Market: Global Industry Trends,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Culinary Tourism Market Demand, Top Companies Analysis Share, Industry Trend, Growth, Overview, and Report 2022-2027
The Culinary Tourism Market is primarily driven by the growing tourism and hospitality industries across the globe. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Culinary Tourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global culinary tourism market reached a value of US$ 696.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,796.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2022-2027. Culinary tourism is a form of tourism that involves visiting new or tourist locations to experience the local culture through the local cuisine. Visitors to local restaurants and food tours can dine at the homes of locals and experience firsthand how families interact while cooking and eating, thus promoting their food culture traditions. By providing an enhanced dining experience and tasting novel foods, culinary tourism also offers educational initiatives to enhance knowledge about local cuisines. In addition, it increases the demand for regional food and beverages and fosters social and cultural awareness, that results in strengthening the connection between people and food. Culinary tourism also facilitates various activities, such as culinary trails, guided food trips, farm days, cooking classes, and food festivals, which leaves a positive impact on tourists' minds.
envirotech-online.com
Leading Pump supplier uses Big Data solution to improve water network performance
Grundfos Pumps Ltd are a UK leader in the supply of pumps and pump systems for domestic, commercial building services and process industry applications, as well as being a major supplier to the water supply and treatment industries and provider of packaged fire sets. They are part of the Grundfos Group that employs 19,000 people in sales and production roles in 100+ companies worldwide. Founded in Denmark in 1945, the Group has an annual turnover of £ 3 billion and produces 16 million pumps yearly."¯
Benzinga
Exeger and Atmosic Technologies Partner to Create Energy Harvesting Solutions for the IoT Sector
Exeger, the Swedish deep tech company today announces its partnership with US-based semiconductor company Atmosic Technologies. The partnership will enable companies to create attractive energy harvesting solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) sector. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005087/en/. Both Exeger and Atmosic develop...
How AI is Transforming the Grab&Go Food Market
Around the world, one out of three ready meals is thrown away upon reaching its sell-by date. The resulting mountain of food waste makes up one of the biggest threats to both the Earth’s climate and the world economy. It makes up an enormous portion of the world’s overall CO2 emissions and causes staggering economic losses, all while perpetuating food injustice and threatening local businesses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EXCLUSIVE: Nocera Takes Substantial Stake In Taiwan Based Food Processing Firm
Nocera Inc NCRA has acquired an 80% controlling interest in Meixin Institutional Food Development Co Ltd, a Taiwan-based company, for $4.3 million. Meixin, a food processing and catering company established in 2003 is engaged in producing hot and frozen meals, bento boxes, and group meals. It also processes vegetables and...
investing.com
India only major country to grow in smart personal audio market
New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) India was the only country that bucked the global negative trend in the smart personal audio shipments in the second quarter (Q2) this year, registering a huge 55 per cent growth. The worldwide smart personal audio shipments fell by 1.7 per cent year on year...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Yaskawa Solectria working on new inverter model customized for First Solar panels
Yaskawa Solectria Solar announced that it has partnered with First Solar to develop a new version of the SOLECTRIA XGI 1500-250 utility-scale string inverter. The enhancements optimize the XGI 1500-250 for First Solar’s advanced thin-film modules. “At Yaskawa Solectria Solar we aim to strengthen our position as leaders in...
Optomec and Acme Manufacturing Showcase the Industry’s First Fully Automated Work Cell for the Additive Repair of Turbine Parts
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Optomec Inc., a leader in 3D metal additive manufacturing (AM) solutions and Acme Manufacturing, the global leader of robotic material removal systems, will showcase an industry first, fully automated work cell initially optimized for repairing aviation compressor blades made of titanium. The turnkey work cell is the product of a two-year collaboration between the companies working with input from commercial maintenance repair & overhaul (MRO) and US DoD repair centers for aircraft engines. The automated work cell has a repair capacity of 85,000 titanium compressor blades per year and provides a compelling ROI when compared to traditional CNC machines and manual TIG welding. Technologies used in the automated work cell, are commercially available today and have been certified by civil aviation authorities around the world. These machines can be seen at the IMTS show in Chicago, Illinois September 12 th -17 th at Optomec booth #433130 and Acme Manufacturing booth #237433. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006028/en/ Acme Aerospace Blade Repair System and Optomec CS250 TBR Atmosphere Controlled 5 axis system (Photo: Business Wire)
foodlogistics.com
Exoskeletons in the Food Industry
Working in commercial kitchens, food manufacturing sites or grocery stores requires employees to use repetitive movements, stand in one place for long periods, use awkward postures and operate improperly designed workstations and equipment. These duties can all lead to injuries known as musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs), which include injuries or disorders of the muscles, nerves, tendons, joints, cartilage and spinal discs.
Freight Rates Soften, but Container Logistics Could Spell Trouble
Shipping lines and container owners in North America, mostly in the U.S., are finding it difficult to return cargo containers to China. To add to the challenges, the U.S. is also facing major trucking issues that are making cargo movement within the country difficult, according to the monthly container logistic report published Friday by Container xChange, a technology marketplace and operating platform for container logistic companies. “What is happening in the U.S, is that there is already congestion, like every year, because it is the peak shipping season, and everyone is trying to make sure that retailers have enough inventory on the...
Comments / 0