You won’t like what else he says about car shopping in the future…. If you’ve been waiting for the shortage of new cars to finally end, you might want to buckle down. According to Jack Hollis, executive vice president of sales for Toyota, the problem won’t even begin to wind down until at least a year from now. That’s not what anyone wants to hear and while it’s possible Hollis is wrong in his prediction, it lines up with other estimates we’ve heard recently.

BUYING CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO