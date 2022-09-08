Read full article on original website
Southwest Florida anglers gathering on gulf waters to 'Fish Like MADD'
A local area fishing tournament taking place on Lee County waters is helping a non profit protect families from drunk driving.
flkeysnews.com
Restaurants in Miami, Miami Beach, Key West named the most iconic in Florida
When it comes to iconic restaurants, South Florida has the rest of the state beat. Recently the travel website Trips to Discover ranked the most iconic restaurants in Florida, and four of them are in South Florida. If you live here, you will not be surprised by what made the...
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
Undefeated Gulf Coast (Florida) 'feared nobody' in win over historically strong Port Charlotte football
NAPLES, Fla. — The Gulf Coast High School football team finally got to show what it can do when given the chance. And the Sharks did it while passing a major test. After its first two games of the season were cut short by weather, Gulf Coast played a full 48 minutes Friday. The Sharks took ...
Turning Florida’s rural lands into urban sprawl is a tragedy worthy of Shakespeare
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida is home to a lot of imperiled species that are badly in need of protection. That includes the panther, of course, and the Key deer, the manatee, the gopher tortoise, and a whole lot more. To this very long list I’d add one more: our remaining rural residents. These are the folks who live […] The post Turning Florida’s rural lands into urban sprawl is a tragedy worthy of Shakespeare appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
‘Cheating scandal’: Teachers at Florida school busted for rigging exams, pocketing cash bonuses
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced news of a "cheating scandal" Friday that had likely cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and put the success of roughly a thousand students in Pasco County in doubt.
Gaming charity fundraiser pulls out of Florida, citing 'Don't Say Gay' law and Covid safety
A video game charity fundraiser announced Thursday that it would not hold its next event in Florida because of a state law that limits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, also citing a "disregard" for Covid safety in the state. In a statement posted to its website, Games...
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January
TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
WESH
Florida couple hires hunter to kill 10-foot 'aggressive' gator they say caused years of grief
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Florida family hired a hunter to capture and kill a massive alligator they say caused problems for years. Craig Masse told WBBH that the 10-foot alligator, Albert, has been visiting their Port Charlotte property for the past five years. He said they cohabitated well enough until Albert lunged at his wife Chrissy.
Gov. DeSantis proposes 50% toll discount for Florida drivers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak in Miami at the Florida Department of Transportation District 6 headquarters. Unlike his previous event in Dover, the Miami engagement is not a campaign stop.
South Florida Times
Gov. DeSantis pressured to remove Broward Sheriff Tony from office
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – After the suspensions of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and four of nine Broward School Board members following a grand jury ruling that they were incompetent and committed neglect of duty in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting massacre, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony could be next on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chopping block.
995qyk.com
$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different
Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
wmfe.org
Sea level rise will most affect the property lines of Florida’s coastal counties, a new report says
A new analysis released Thursday highlights how sea level rise will change private property boundaries along coastal areas. Using the latest climate models and current emissions data, researchers with Climate Central, a nonprofit news organization that analyzes and reports on climate science, have determined that private property owners across the U.S. will lose an area the size of New Jersey by the year 2050.
islandernews.com
Crist on DeSantis and insurance crisis: “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had”
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has pinned Florida’s tumultuous property insurance crisis on his 2022 opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist called DeSantis “the single worst governor on property insurance Florida has ever had” during a press conference in Jacksonville. The press conference occurred on Wednesday as Floridians...
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
DeSantis becoming Republican power broker
DeSantis campaigned for senate and gubernatorial candidates in New Mexico, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Crist closes in on DeSantis for control of Florida.
Crist and DeSantis(via floridapolitics.com) The race for the Florida governorship is off and running. Charlie Crist, one-time former governor, and current U.S. House Representative is taking on controversial and extreme current governor, Ron DeSantis.
floridapolitics.com
No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions
'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
Neighbors accuse door-to-door solicitors of pitching free roof replacement
Tampa Bay homeowner makes a call for action after strangers went door-to-door in her neighborhood claiming they could help residents get their insurance to pay for a new roof.
