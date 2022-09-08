Read full article on original website
Look At Wyoming’s Impressive Big Game Record Books
If you live in Wyoming, you know we're a destination state for hunting. Hunters will try every year to draw a coveted license for any of the top big game chances in the state. With such a wide array of species found here, there's no doubt getting lucky enough to draw is special.
Wyoming Filmmaker Invites You to Free Screening of WWII Doc at Casper College
In a recent press release AARP Wyoming invites you to a free screening of “Dear Sirs,”, a documentary telling the story of a World War II American Prisoner of War through the eyes of his grandson, a Rock Springs-based filmmaker. Following the screening, join the filmmakers for a live Q&A session.
Hot Drinks On A Cold Wyoming Day Are The Best
In typical Wyoming fashion, we went from melting heat to cold and rainy. With that being said, we all needed a break. The rain will knock the dust down and the cool temps will help lower our electric bills. When it gets cold, though, we still want to have a...
VIDEO: Wyoming’s Wildlife Is Some Of Best In The Country
Seeing the wildlife throughout Wyoming is truly one of the great parts of living here. If you're a resident, you may get tired of seeing the antelope or mule deer on the side of the road, but for many it's a great opportunity. Just a couple days ago, a YouTube...
Surprised That Wyoming Is The Best State For Gun Owners?
The Wyoming lifestyle isn't for everyone. If you like to live in the big city with lots of people, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like looking at some of the best scenery in the world, Wyoming is not for you. If you don't like the thought of everyone owning a gun, Wyoming is DEFINITELY not for you.
Casper Ranked One of the Best Places to Retire for 2022
Just about every Wyoming resident realizes how "wonderful" of place to live this is. We have great outdoor activities that range anywhere from skiing to hunting. The scenery is beautiful darn near year round and our relatively low population and violent crime rate are both pluses, but we are constantly learning new reasons that living in the Cowboy State is so appealing.
The Smoke Forecast in Wyoming Is Looking Grim
Much of Wyoming noticed the smoke rolling in over the Labor Day weekend. Sorry to say it's going to get worse before it gets better. As you can see by this smoke map, below, there are fires up in the mountains of Montana and Idaho. Go to AirMap for daily...
Food Bank of Wyoming Prepares for Hunger Action Month
Food Bank of Wyoming is doubling down on key initiatives to support Wyoming’s communities and Hunger Relief Partners in an effort to raise critical funds so people don’t have to choose between basic necessities like food and rent; the Food Bank is hosting a month-long fundraiser and additional events to take action against hunger and raise awareness about food insecurity in Wyoming.
Wyoming Woman Gets Radon Poisoning from Her Roommate?
There are some horror stories about crazy roommates, but this one is a little different. Also she is not dead. This poor lady lives with a history buff, and if that wasn’t bad enough, he’s also a collector. He has a collection of old clocks that are known for poisoning people, causing burns, ulcers, and even lung cancer. Not to mention he’s got a vial of radium paint which is just glow in the dark paint from the 20’s, “soviet radium scales”, and straight up shavings of radium in a glass jar. I don’t really think collectors are all that bad but maybe he should think about switching to action figures or something.
Ever Seen A Yellowstone Ranger Fishing In A Geyser?
Millions of visitors come to Wyoming to check out Yellowstone National Park every year, and every year there are interesting stories that come out of those visits. You can only imagine the number of items that are lost every year at the park. Normally the items aren't left behind on purpose. There are a ton of reasons why someone could leave something behind. Sat it down and forgot it, didn't get packed up at the campsite, kid threw it out the window, or maybe the Wyoming Wind blew it away and you couldn't catch it.
Senator Barrasso Talks Importance of United Way of Natrona County
United Way of Natrona County held their annual 'Grill and Chill' event on Wednesday, August 24 and it featured a myriad of guests, including current Wyoming Senator John Barrasso. The event highlighted many of the non-profit organizations in Natrona County, including the Child Development Center, Mimi's House, Unaccompanied Student Initiative,...
Wyoming Renaissance: more people moving in than out
The pandemic may be in the rear-view mirror, but the lifestyle of remote work and more time outdoors is not going anywhere. According to a study from moveBuddah, the first half of 2022 shows that "while fewer people are moving, the patterns that emerged early in the pandemic reshuffle remain."
Wyomingites Say THIS Is The Right Time To Decorate For Fall
Pumpkin Spice Lattes were officially released into the Universe this year on August 30th. And while many Fall loving folks cheered, a fair amount of people felt like it was way too early. While I personally think there is never a right time to release Pumpkin Spice Lattes because they...
Watch An Ohio Woman’s Great Motorcycle Trip Through Wyoming
YouTube vlogger and influencer from Ohio named Jess, set out on a trip west. Just her, her motorcycle, cameras and whatever supplies she could carry on her bike. She named her trip "Jess Goes West". She jumped on her bike and took an incredible solo trip. Her destination was Sturgis,...
Queen Elizabeth II Visited Wyoming in 1984
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, K2Radio News remembers a time when Her Majesty pulled up to a Wyoming ranch in a long limousine. The Queen spent four days as a guest in the beautiful Big Horn Mountains, hosted by her friend Lady Porchester, sister of Wyoming Senator Malcolm Wallop.
How Many People In Wyoming Actually Want To Be Cremated?
After a recent survey, the number of people in Wyoming that want to be cremated is really high. According to the Cremation Association, the national U.S. average of people that would rather be cremated than buried in a coffin, is around 57.5%. The percentage in Wyoming, is nearly 75%. Wyoming...
Spectacular Wyoming Roadside Attractions That You Must See
The Cowboy state has the smallest population in the United States, but we have plenty of wide open spaces. That means we have room for lots and lots of stuff. There are a lot of cool things to see, but you might have to drive a way to get there.
Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names
We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
Girls Scouts bringing mobile STEM learning center to Wyoming
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) is hitting the road to deliver Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) experiences to girls, K-12, in rural Wyoming thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and Wyoming Afterschool Alliance, according to a recent press release. The Girl Scouts'...
Howdy, Partner. Wyoming Named One Of The Rudest States In America
Well, I'm sure this will ruffle some feathers, or maybe not? I mean, a vast majority of Wyomingites don't want outsiders coming to Wyoming, so if we have this in a study, would we use it as a badge of honor? Don't come here, we're rude? I mean, it could work. I know our secondary slogan is come for the nature then leave. But rude? I've never really thought about that.
