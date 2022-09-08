ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, September 10, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Margie Johnson on Yellowstone Highway heading east into Cody along Buffalo Bill Reservoir. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file,...
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: “Wild” Horses, A Wyoming Fairy Tale

Every so often, the Bureau of Land Management gathers up "wild" horses from the western ranges and removes enough of them to prevent overgrazing of a finite rangeland resource. We'll get to the quotation marks surrounding the term "wild" shortly.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Gordon Announces October 11 Mental Health Summit at Nicolaysen Art Museum

On Thursday, Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release a Mental Health Summit on October 11 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. "Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation," Gordon said. "In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions. Building partnerships and enhancing collaboration will help deliver timely services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help."
WYOMING STATE
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
K2 Radio

New Carbon Capture Project Coming to Wyoming

The Wyoming Business Council shared that a new direct air capture (DAC) project is coming to Wyoming. Project Bison is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. (CCI) and carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration operator Frontier Carbon Solutions. The Project aims to permanently remove and store five million tons of atmospheric CO2 annually by 2030.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyomingites Recall Queen Elizabeth’s Visit to Sheridan County in 1984

As word of Queen Elizabeth II's passing reverberates around the world, here in Wyoming, long-time residents in the northeast part of the state recall the eventful days in October of 1984 when the Queen spent a few days with friends in Sheridan County.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Hot Drinks On A Cold Wyoming Day Are The Best

In typical Wyoming fashion, we went from melting heat to cold and rainy. With that being said, we all needed a break. The rain will knock the dust down and the cool temps will help lower our electric bills. When it gets cold, though, we still want to have a...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Hageman wins the GOP Nomination for Wyoming U.S. House Representative.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - An energetic and excited crowd at the Republican Nominee Harriet Hageman’s watch party was ready for a win, and boy did Harriet Hageman deliver on Tuesday evening. With about a 30 percent lead over the incumbent U.S. House Representative Liz Cheney, the crowd...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Why Are Wyoming Teens Wearing Hoodies in This Heat? Science May Have the Answer

I was hoping it would never happen to me, but it is now official (and my children have proclaimed). I am old, which also means, my sense of fashion is no longer up to date. There is a recent fashion trend amongst our youth that I just haven't been able to put my finger on its popularity. Why are kids (see also: teenagers), wearing hoodies, in broad daylight, when it is 90° outside or higher?
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

No More Squaw: Feds Remove “Squaw” Word From 100s Of Locations Including 41 In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There were 19 different Squaw Creeks on federal lands in Wyoming until Thursday. Now there are none. The U.S. Department of Interior announced Thursday that it had assigned new names to 643 federal geographical locations nationwide and 41 on Wyoming federal lands that included the word “Squaw.”
WYOMING STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think

Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
