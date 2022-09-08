ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Comments / 0

Related
cxmtoday.com

Grupo Éxito To Install Toshiba Self-Checkout Solution

Shoppers are at the forefront of Grupo Éxito’s latest adoption to deliver seamless front-end transformation in its stores. Between the end of 2022 and early 2023, consumers will find a new Self Checkout experience by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions at its stores across the company’s banners, including Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax and Super Inter. This is the first grocery implementation of Toshiba’s Self Checkout solution in Colombia.
BUSINESS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
CHICAGO, IL
AOL Corp

25 photos showing that Kohl's is a mess right now

Kohl's is only days removed from an earnings day disaster. The struggling mid-tier department store saw second quarter same-store sales tank 7.7% as middle-income consumers pulled back on discretionary purchases as inflation remains elevated. Gross profit margins plunged 290 basis points from a year ago. Inventory ballooned 48% from a year ago.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tel Aviv#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Reuters#Israeli#British#Tesco#Rewe#Aldi Nord#Wakefern Food Corp#Dutch
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special

McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Tragic Suicide at an Amazon Warehouse

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.An Amazon employee walked out of his overnight shift at a Massachusetts warehouse this month and shot himself outside the building, authorities told The Daily Beast.The heartbreaking incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 19, after the 23-year-old employee left work early at the e-commerce giant’s Norwood delivery station. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the man drove away from the...
NORWOOD, MA
Mashed

What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals

You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days

A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
TRAVEL
BBC

'Starbucks fired me for being three minutes late'

Staff at roughly 220 Starbucks stores across the US have voted to unionise, making unexpectedly successful inroads at the popular chain of coffee shops. But the movement is facing a precarious moment, as the economy slows and the company mounts a furious response. Joselyn Chuquillanqui had worked for Starbucks for...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy