Read full article on original website
Related
cxmtoday.com
Grupo Éxito To Install Toshiba Self-Checkout Solution
Shoppers are at the forefront of Grupo Éxito’s latest adoption to deliver seamless front-end transformation in its stores. Between the end of 2022 and early 2023, consumers will find a new Self Checkout experience by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions at its stores across the company’s banners, including Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax and Super Inter. This is the first grocery implementation of Toshiba’s Self Checkout solution in Colombia.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
AOL Corp
25 photos showing that Kohl's is a mess right now
Kohl's is only days removed from an earnings day disaster. The struggling mid-tier department store saw second quarter same-store sales tank 7.7% as middle-income consumers pulled back on discretionary purchases as inflation remains elevated. Gross profit margins plunged 290 basis points from a year ago. Inventory ballooned 48% from a year ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's cuts Big Mac and McMuffin prices for one day special
McDonald's customers can get their hands on two of the chain's most popular products at a knock-down price. The deals for a single McMuffin and a Big Mac are available on the McDonald's App on Monday (August 22). The McMuffin deal runs from 5am and the Big Mac deal from...
I’m a coin expert – one simple trick to find valuable pennies which could be worth $100s
THE penny has been a staple of US currency since one-cent coins were first minted in 1972. Most pennies have a distinct bronze color, despite the fact that the coins are primarily made of copper and zinc. For a short time during World War II, however, the US decided to...
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders
Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
Inside the Tragic Suicide at an Amazon Warehouse
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.An Amazon employee walked out of his overnight shift at a Massachusetts warehouse this month and shot himself outside the building, authorities told The Daily Beast.The heartbreaking incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 19, after the 23-year-old employee left work early at the e-commerce giant’s Norwood delivery station. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the man drove away from the...
What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals
You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
America’s Worst Credit Card
The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days
A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
BBC
'Starbucks fired me for being three minutes late'
Staff at roughly 220 Starbucks stores across the US have voted to unionise, making unexpectedly successful inroads at the popular chain of coffee shops. But the movement is facing a precarious moment, as the economy slows and the company mounts a furious response. Joselyn Chuquillanqui had worked for Starbucks for...
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business
Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
Amazon denied a worker's death was caused by heat in the warehouse, but it's since installed new AC and more fans, report says
After an Amazon employee died in a warehouse last month, the company has reportedly added a new AC system. Workers said they believed overheating in the warehouse contributed to the employee's death. Amazon said its investigation found the employee's death was not related to working conditions. Amazon has added a...
Comments / 0