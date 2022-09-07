Charlotte Police continue searching for the suspect who shot and killed 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown As a family prepares to bury a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Monday, police in Charlotte, N.C., continue searching for a suspect. At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call and discovered the body of Rahmiek D. Brown. "Upon arrival, officers discovered one person shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic," reads a statement from the City of Charlotte. "The investigation into this case...

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO