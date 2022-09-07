ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]. Brand was...
N.C. Man Texted Grandmother About How Happy He Was Before Being Fatally Shot

Charlotte Police continue searching for the suspect who shot and killed 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown As a family prepares to bury a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Monday, police in Charlotte, N.C., continue searching for a suspect. At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call and discovered the body of Rahmiek D. Brown. "Upon arrival, officers discovered one person shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic," reads a statement from the City of Charlotte. "The investigation into this case...
WBTV

Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Hudson

HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Hudson. Hudson Police say they were responding to a 911 hangup around 5:30 a.m. at a home off Eastview Street. A press release issued after the shooting said an altercation ensued that resulted in an...
WBTV

Police searching for attacker after attempted rape in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken to the hospital after they were sexually assaulted on Wednesday, officials have confirmed. The incident happened around 11:13 a.m. near McAlpine Creek Park, between Independence Boulevard and Margaret Wallace Road, police said. Police said the attacker forced the victim to the ground...
WBTV

Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released

Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. People in the Carolinas react to death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Jim Wright
FOX8 News

Lexington murder-for-hire suspect extradited back to North Carolina

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A murder-for-hire suspect has been extradited back to Davidson County, according to court records. According to court records, on Aug. 8, Lexington police attempted to pull over D’Won Nicholas Still, 32, of Thomasville, “to conduct an arrest for murder to hire charges.” Still failed to yield to lights and sirens […]
WCNC

Search continues for alleged rapist after Charlotte greenway assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman walking along the McAlpine Creek Greenway in Charlotte Wednesday morning was assaulted by a suspect who also attempted to rape her, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Around 11 a.m., the woman was walking on the greenway near Margaret Wallace Road, which is located...
WBTV

Gaston County Police Department launches new cold case unit

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Closing the books on unsolved homicides is an urgent undertaking for the Gaston County Police Department. Captain Billy Downey heads up the department’s newly established cold case unit. “We have 10 cases, I would say probably half of the cold cases that we know,...
