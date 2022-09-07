Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Woman fights off broad-daylight rape attempt near NC park, suspect on the run, police say
The suspect may have injuries to his face and arms from struggling with the victim, police said.
WBTV
CMPD: Man turns himself in for July homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has turned himself in for the homicide of Dymonte Latrell Hall in July. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Dallas Brand Jr. turned himself in Sept. 8, weeks after the first suspect was arrested. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old]. Brand was...
N.C. Man Texted Grandmother About How Happy He Was Before Being Fatally Shot
Charlotte Police continue searching for the suspect who shot and killed 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown As a family prepares to bury a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot at a gas station on Monday, police in Charlotte, N.C., continue searching for a suspect. At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call and discovered the body of Rahmiek D. Brown. "Upon arrival, officers discovered one person shot and was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic," reads a statement from the City of Charlotte. "The investigation into this case...
WBTV
CMPD enforcement a day after attempted rape on Campbell Creek Greenway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. Officers say she was attacked Wednesday morning while walking alone. The woman was able to fight off the attacker, who got away. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Hudson
HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Hudson. Hudson Police say they were responding to a 911 hangup around 5:30 a.m. at a home off Eastview Street. A press release issued after the shooting said an altercation ensued that resulted in an...
Second suspect arrested following deadly shooting in University City, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect was arrested on Thursday following a deadly shooting in north Charlotte back in July, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Dallas Brand Jr., 38, turned himself in for the killing of Dymonte Latrell Hall, police said. Hall died at the hospital after being...
WBTV
Police searching for attacker after attempted rape in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken to the hospital after they were sexually assaulted on Wednesday, officials have confirmed. The incident happened around 11:13 a.m. near McAlpine Creek Park, between Independence Boulevard and Margaret Wallace Road, police said. Police said the attacker forced the victim to the ground...
WBTV
Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released
Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. People in the Carolinas react to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 10 minutes ago. WBTV went to Big Ben Pub, a local English bar and restaurant to talk...
RELATED PEOPLE
Crime caught on camera: NC bakery fed up with repeated thefts
He captured several incidents on camera, including the latest one Tuesday, where the theft at Swirl happened while employees were working at the bakery, right under their noses.
Lexington murder-for-hire suspect extradited back to North Carolina
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A murder-for-hire suspect has been extradited back to Davidson County, according to court records. According to court records, on Aug. 8, Lexington police attempted to pull over D’Won Nicholas Still, 32, of Thomasville, “to conduct an arrest for murder to hire charges.” Still failed to yield to lights and sirens […]
WCNC
Search continues for alleged rapist after Charlotte greenway assault
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman walking along the McAlpine Creek Greenway in Charlotte Wednesday morning was assaulted by a suspect who also attempted to rape her, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Around 11 a.m., the woman was walking on the greenway near Margaret Wallace Road, which is located...
WBTV
Retired NYPD officer, now Union Co. Sheriff’s deputy remembers 9/11 attack
WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - Sept. 11, 2001. “It was a beautiful day that just became real still,” Jim Kennedy said. Kennedy, who was part of the detective squad for the New York City Police Department (NYPD), started off that day like any other day: at the precinct working to solve homicide cases.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox46.com
‘Will not be tolerated’: Investigation underway after messages written inside Fort Mill HS bathroom
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after school officials said messages that could be interpreted as a threat were written inside the Fort Mill High School bathroom. School officials tell Queen City News that someone wrote messages on a bathroom wall and stall at...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 Polk Co. murder
A Spartanburg man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 murder of a truck driver in Polk County.
Parent arrested after deputies break up school bus fight between students in Chester County
According to officials, the incident happened Friday afternoon on a Chester Middle School bus.
Person killed in Caldwell County officer-involved shooting: police
The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 150 block of Eastview Street near Cedar Valley Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
CMPD documents show suspects provided transportation to sell stolen catalytic converters
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a part of your car, but you may not have seen it or know where it’s located. Catalytic converters are anti-pollution devices that contain precious metals, and thieves are after them. WBTV obtained court documents, which detail CMPD’s ongoing catalytic converter investigation.
WBTV
Gaston County Police Department launches new cold case unit
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Closing the books on unsolved homicides is an urgent undertaking for the Gaston County Police Department. Captain Billy Downey heads up the department’s newly established cold case unit. “We have 10 cases, I would say probably half of the cold cases that we know,...
New details emerge on 'big time' drug trafficker caught in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff has released new details on the arrest of a "big time player" in drug trafficking to WCNC Charlotte. Muhammad Abdur-Rahim was arrested on Monday, Aug. 29, after deputies said he assaulted them and resisted arrest. Deputies said they eventually apprehended Abdur-Rahim...
Fight involving parents, students on Chester County school bus leads to arrest, officials say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A fight involving parents and students on a school bus has led to an arrest, according to law enforcement. Deputies said two students began fighting on a Chester Middle School bus Friday afternoon. The school bus arrived at a stop shortly after the fight began,...
Comments / 1