Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O Girlfriend Photo
It's good to be Ed Orgeron these days. The former LSU Tigers head football coach got nearly $20 million when he was fired by the Baton Rouge, La. program shortly after winning a national championship. Now, Coach O is enjoying life as a divorced, recently fired college football coach. Life...
theadvocate.com
WATCH: LSU and Southern bands join together for a historic and memorable halftime show
The LSU and Southern football teams played against each other for the first time Saturday night, but most fans likely left the stadium talking more about the bands than the game. Southern's band took the field first at halftime, and then the LSU band and its turn. What followed is...
thecomeback.com
Fan casually takes in LSU game from 10-yard line
The most nonchalant edition in recent memory of a fan on the field took place during Saturday night’s college football game between the LSU Tigers and Southern Jaguars in Baton Rouge. A man wearing an LSU shirt quite casually wandered out to the playing field at Tiger Stadium, right...
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: No matter the final score between LSU and Southern, it will be a night to remember in Baton Rouge
Come 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, more than 100,000 people are expected in LSU’s Death Valley football stadium in what may be one of the most emotion-filled games in the city’s history. The LSU Tigers, the behemoth from the southside of Baton Rouge, will play my Southern University Jaguars,...
theadvocate.com
Kick in the pants: Southern’s last-second FG beats LSU against early spread
Were you confident all week LSU would redeem themselves and post a ridiculous score against Southern in their first-ever meeting? With a spread as of Friday night of -49 at Caesars Sportsbook, how could anyone not be confident all night long as the Tigers led 51-0 at halftime and 65-7 a minute into the fourth quarter.
Vandals strike LSU campus prior to Southern game
Graffiti has been found on LSU's campus, one day before the college football season opener against rival Southern University.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Alabama During Road Game vs. Texas
Most of Alabama's notable non-conference games over the past few years have taken place at neutral sites. That isn't the case for this Saturday's showdown against Texas. Alabama made the trip to Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium to face Texas this weekend. Even though Alabama was a massive favorite heading...
Nick Saban drops truth bomb on Bryce Young’s heroics for Alabama vs. Texas
Bryce Young led Alabama football to an incredible final drive of the game to defeat the Longhorns in Texas. Texas football put up quite the fight and led 19-17 with just over a minute remaining prior to the Crimson Tide’s final drive. But Young, the reigning Heisman winner, stepped up when it mattered. Alabama ultimately […] The post Nick Saban drops truth bomb on Bryce Young’s heroics for Alabama vs. Texas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Steve Sarkisian Comment Going Viral After Loss To Alabama
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was so close to earning an upset win over Alabama this Saturday. When it was all said and done though, Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a game-winning drive with just over a minute remaining. Following the Longhorns' heartbreaking loss, Sarkisian revealed his message...
Texas, Alabama governors wager BBQ, beer on Crimson Tide-Longhorns game; Kay Ivey jabs about Tide band
The Alabama-Texas game just got real. Less than 24 hours before Nick Saban takes No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide into Austin to battle the Texas Longhorns, the governors of the two states decided to make a “friendly” wager on the game. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bet “some of the...
Matthew McConaughey Has Honest Admission On Texas' Heartbreaking Loss To Alabama
Texas fell short in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. However, there's still some optimism the Longhorns can have a good season. At least Matthew McConaughey thinks so. The well-known actor and Texas football diehard has a message for the Longhorns...
wvtm13.com
'Nowhere to run': Several Alabama football fans hit by car in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Several Alabama football fans are recovering after being hit by a car Friday while in Austin, Texas for the Crimson Tide's big game against the Longhorns. Learn more in the video above. WVTM 13's Rick Karle learned the group of Alabama season ticket holders had just...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham
Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
Bham Now
10 amazing destinations you need to visit this fall [BEACH GETAWAY GIVEAWAY]
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. From relaxing beach vacations to amazing shopping trips, there are so many places within driving distance of Birmingham to visit this fall. We’ve rounded up ten getaway destinations for everyone to enjoy.
The Daily South
The Best Fruits And Vegetables To Buy In The Fall
When it comes to fall in the South, things aren't exactly as idyllic as they are in our favorite movies and TV shows, like "Gilmore Girls" and "When Harry Met Sally." However, it's certainly worth the wait to enjoy the autumn leaves and the season's bounty of fruits and veggies from apples to pumpkins. In fact, the Southeastern climate actually allows us to enjoy a few of those quintessential fall foods sooner while still reveling in summer favorites, like heirloom tomatoes and okra.
Bham Now
NEW: Alabama’s 1st Culinary Dropout is coming to The Summit
In late 2023, Birmingham will welcome Alabama’s first-ever Culinary Dropout to The Summit. The brainchild of James Beard-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, it will feature deelish food, cocktails, local bands and genuine hospitality. Culinary Dropout: know before you go. “Culinary Dropout is just a fun place to be. Anyone who...
Musicians Say The World Games is Shorting Their Payment for Performances
In July, Kathleen Costello along with dozens of other musicians performed on a stage at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham to welcome athletes from across the globe to The World Games. Playing as part of the opening ceremony was a unique opportunity for the Alabama Symphony Orchestra’s principal clarinetist. But it has turned into a financial headache as Costello has yet to be paid in full for her performance.
