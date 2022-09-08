ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapel, IN

readthereporter.com

The Westfield Flour Mill’s 70-year grind

Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Guest contributor and historian Brendan White shares the story of a long-gone business that became an important part of the agricultural heritage of Westfield. White is a frequent historical society volunteer who has a true passion for Hamilton County’s past. He is also a...
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

After the bell: Railroad workers’ strike looms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a chance some 90,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike next week. A strike could put the brakes on nearly 30% of the nation’s freight trains. Workers want better pay and better schedules. One report shows if they strike, it could cost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
woofboomnews.com

‘T.V.’ for Tonight’s Delta at Yorktown High School Football Game

Friday Night Lights Radio coverage plan tonight, with our Zach Johnson. WMUN will broadcast Delta at Yorktown – FM, AM, audio stream AND Live Video – Here is the Link. Click here. Only four of the candidates for Delaware County Council and County Commissioners attended last night at...
YORKTOWN, IN
readthereporter.com

The world is a little brighter now

A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

4 Victims in Plainfield Hotel Shooting

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Four people are victims of a shooting Saturday night outside of a hotel. Two people have died and another two are wounded from the shooting at the White House Suites on E Main Street. Police were called to the report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m....
PLAINFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives

SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

$30,000 grant to support Hoosiers who are blind and visually impaired

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The partnership between Bosma Enterprises and Regions Foundation is helping Indiana’s blind and visually impaired population by receiving additional support, thanks to new grant funding. People who have disabilities face a long list of challenges. Representatives at Bosma say roughly 70% of people who are...
INDIANA STATE
woofboomnews.com

Muncie Native Meritoriously Promoted Aboard USS Makin Island

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Muncie, Indiana, native serving aboard USS Makin Island, was recently meritoriously promoted in rank to petty officer first class. The Meritorious Advancement Program allows commands to select their most qualified sailors to advance in rank to the next paygrade outside of the advancement cycles. Petty...
MUNCIE, IN
lebanonathletics.com

Congrats Lady Tigers Golf Team, Sagamore Conference Champions!

Congratulations to the Lady Tigers Golf team. They shot a 355 today at Crawfordsville Country Club to capture 1st place in the Sagamore Conference Tournament. Special Congratulations to Audrey Patterson, Anna Robbins, Emma Hornbecker and Kate Williams for all making the 1st Team All Conference and Masin Cassis for making the second team. Tiger Pride!
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN

