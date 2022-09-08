Read full article on original website
readthereporter.com
The Westfield Flour Mill’s 70-year grind
Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Guest contributor and historian Brendan White shares the story of a long-gone business that became an important part of the agricultural heritage of Westfield. White is a frequent historical society volunteer who has a true passion for Hamilton County’s past. He is also a...
Roughly 1,200 Indiana auto workers strike, cite health and safety conditions
Members of United Auto Workers walked off the job at the Stellantis Casting Plant in Kokomo, Ind. The 3,500-acre plant makes aluminum parts used in the powertrains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.
State rep., sheriff among 6 Indiana officials identified on leaked Oath Keeper membership list
INDIANAPOLIS — Six Indiana elected officials, including a sheriff and a state representative, have appeared on leaked membership lists of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 38,000 names were included on the leaked Oath Keepers membership list, which […]
WISH-TV
After the bell: Railroad workers’ strike looms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a chance some 90,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike next week. A strike could put the brakes on nearly 30% of the nation’s freight trains. Workers want better pay and better schedules. One report shows if they strike, it could cost...
woofboomnews.com
‘T.V.’ for Tonight’s Delta at Yorktown High School Football Game
Friday Night Lights Radio coverage plan tonight, with our Zach Johnson. WMUN will broadcast Delta at Yorktown – FM, AM, audio stream AND Live Video – Here is the Link. Click here. Only four of the candidates for Delaware County Council and County Commissioners attended last night at...
readthereporter.com
The world is a little brighter now
A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health
INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
readthereporter.com
No. 8 Westfield finds ways to best Millers in a thriller, keeps Midland Rail trophy
NOBLESVILLE – In the 63rd meeting all-time between the Hamilton County rivals of Westfield and Noblesville, the fans got their money’s worth at Beaver Stadium, to say the least. It was a game that had many ups and downs, but it was the visiting Shamrocks who came out...
WIBC.com
4 Victims in Plainfield Hotel Shooting
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Four people are victims of a shooting Saturday night outside of a hotel. Two people have died and another two are wounded from the shooting at the White House Suites on E Main Street. Police were called to the report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m....
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
cbs4indy.com
This ‘Liz’ is not your friend: New scam voicemail circulates in Indiana
This “Liz” is not your friend. Delete her voicemail. FOX59 has run across a new variety of robocall scams. We found out about it when our news director, C.J. Hoyt, received a voicemail on his cellphone. “Hey, it’s Liz with Student Advisor. I’m just giving you a call...
cbs4indy.com
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
Pilot error, overloading caused Michigan crash that killed 5 Indiana men
LANSING, Mich. — Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report on the Oct. 3, 2019, crash...
WISH-TV
$30,000 grant to support Hoosiers who are blind and visually impaired
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The partnership between Bosma Enterprises and Regions Foundation is helping Indiana’s blind and visually impaired population by receiving additional support, thanks to new grant funding. People who have disabilities face a long list of challenges. Representatives at Bosma say roughly 70% of people who are...
woofboomnews.com
Muncie Native Meritoriously Promoted Aboard USS Makin Island
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Muncie, Indiana, native serving aboard USS Makin Island, was recently meritoriously promoted in rank to petty officer first class. The Meritorious Advancement Program allows commands to select their most qualified sailors to advance in rank to the next paygrade outside of the advancement cycles. Petty...
UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana
UAW union members have gone on strike at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana. They cite health and safety issues, specifically the company's alleged refusal to replace the plant's HVAC system.
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
Detroit News
UAW members at Stellantis casting plant in Kokomo, Indiana, strike for local contract
Workers at a casting plant for the maker of Jeep and Ram vehicles on Saturday went on strike to demand a local agreement with Stellantis NV that provides members with a "safe and comfortable place to work," the United Auto Workers said in a statement. Leaders of UAW Local 1166...
lebanonathletics.com
Congrats Lady Tigers Golf Team, Sagamore Conference Champions!
Congratulations to the Lady Tigers Golf team. They shot a 355 today at Crawfordsville Country Club to capture 1st place in the Sagamore Conference Tournament. Special Congratulations to Audrey Patterson, Anna Robbins, Emma Hornbecker and Kate Williams for all making the 1st Team All Conference and Masin Cassis for making the second team. Tiger Pride!
