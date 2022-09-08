ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Make Sure Your Pet Insurance Covers

Don't buy pet insurance without reading this. Pet insurance offers important protection for animal companions. It's essential to make sure coverage is comprehensive enough, however. There are a few key things to make sure that pet insurance will pay for, including exams to diagnose problems and alternative therapies for certain...
smithmountainlake.com

Pets of the Week for Adoption

Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
petpress.net

Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs

Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
DogTime

New Device Helps Dog Parents Track Their Pets

Do you ever wonder what your dogs get up to when you’re not around? Maybe you worked from home for a while but you’ve gone back to the office. Or perhaps you simply want to know what they do all day. Sure, you could put dog cameras around the house, but that’s a lot of […] The post New Device Helps Dog Parents Track Their Pets appeared first on DogTime.
msn.com

10 must-have pet products that every pet parent should own

10 must-have pet products that every pet parent should own. Whether you’re about to bring a new pet home or your furkid is already a well-cemented member of your family, it can be easy to become overwhelmed by the sheer number of pet products and accessories that are available.
DogTime

Having Trouble Affording Your Pet? Here’s Where to Find Free Dog Food

Due to the rising cost of living and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are struggling to care for their pets. If you’re among them, there are several potential solutions to explore before surrendering your beloved companion. Organizations and businesses nationwide are stepping up to assist pet parents in need with everything from […] The post Having Trouble Affording Your Pet? Here’s Where to Find Free Dog Food appeared first on DogTime.
The Conversation U.S.

Dog owners take more risks, cat owners are more cautious – new research examines how people conform to their pets’ stereotypical traits

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Dog owners tend to take bigger risks and respond more to reward-oriented advertisements. Cat owners, on the other hand, are more cautious and more likely to react to ads emphasizing risk aversion. Those are the two main findings from new peer-reviewed research I co-authored.
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022

Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
DogTime

‘Protect My Paws’ Releases Best Cities for Dog Lovers

As we approach National Dog Day, petting as many dogs as possible is at the top of our to-do list. Thankfully, we’re in luck. Pet insurance and pet health research site Protect My Paws conducted an in-depth analysis of cities around the world to determine which are the best for dog lovers and, more importantly, […] The post ‘Protect My Paws’ Releases Best Cities for Dog Lovers appeared first on DogTime.
petpress.net

Answered: 3 Reasons Why Do Dogs Like Stuffed Animals

Do you have a stuffed animal? If you do, there’s a good chance your dog likes it too. Why is that? Why do dogs like stuffed animals so much?. The answer to this question may surprise you. In this blog post, we will explore the reasons why dogs love...
The Motley Fool

5 Ways to Save Money on Pet Care

Don't spend more than is necessary to provide the best care for your furry family members. Pets are part of the family and they deserve high quality veterinary care. It can be expensive to get good care for your pets. There are ways to save money, including buying pet insurance...
msn.com

Best dry cat food 2022: Give kitties quality kibble

Feeding kitties with the best dry cat food is a “purr-fect” way of ensuring you're giving them the healthiest of diets. After all, the meals are 100 percent complete and balanced, containing all of the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants needed for a healthy life. Indeed, given the ingredients...
ConsumerAffairs

Pet food sales and costs are off the leash

You might not be able to teach an old dog new tricks, but you can sure spend a lot on buying Rover and Kitty some food. According to Statista, pet food sales are off the leash with U.S. pet owners expected to spend around $54 billion on pet food this year – more than double what was spent five years ago.
rsvplive.ie

Research shows that having pets is beneficial for children

For any parents whose children have been begging for a dog - did you know that it can actually be very beneficial for children to have pets?. Research has shown that having a pet in the house has a positive effect on their emotions and how they may grow up to treat others.
k9magazine.com

Is Raw Dog Food A Good Diet For Older Dogs?

If you're trying to work out if a raw diet could suit your dog read on. We spoke with a vet to find out the ins and outs of switching diets and essential steps to take for senior dogs. Whether you’re a complete beginner to raw dog food or consider...
GOBankingRates

28 Most Expensive Dog Breeds

The real cost of getting a dog is more than just the dog's purchase price -- long-term expenses need to be considered, as well. If you do a little research, you'll find that although there are dozens...
