Jesse Santana, better known in the Denver rap scene as ReSrface, is a perfectionist, an over-thinker and his own toughest critic. Luckily for us, Santana's natural penchant for introspection and self-scrutiny translates into some of the strongest hip-hop Colorado has seen in recent years, including the nine tracks on his latest release, Lost and Found. On Friday, September 9, he'll celebrate the new project with a performance at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, opening for indie rap phenomenon Kota the Friend.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO