tipranks.com

What’s Behind RH Stock’s (NYSE:RH) Volatile Performance Today?

RH slipped a bit in pre-market trading but surged on a rally going into the trading day. There are some possibilities for future wins ahead, but a slumping economy and front-loaded sales limit the potential gains. RH (NYSE: RH), the luxury home furnishings company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, saw...
tipranks.com

Why Kroger Stock (NYSE:KR) Rallied 7.4% after Reporting Q2-2022 Results

Kroger recently reported its Q2-2022 results, and the numbers surprised analysts in every way. The improved outlook and new buyback program also made investors optimistic. The result was a relatively large rally for KR stock. Earlier today, grocery retailer Kroger (NYSE: KR) released its Fiscal Q2-2022 earnings results, causing the...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com

DocuSign Stock (NASDAQ:DOCU) Surges after Reporting Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why

Shares of document technology company DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) are up more than 17% in after-market trading as the company beat analyst estimates for Fiscal Q2 2023. DocuSign posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44, beating estimates by $0.02. Revenue of $622.18 million (+22% Y/Y) beat estimates by $20 million. For the fiscal year, DocuSign expects revenue of $2.47 billion to 2.482 billion, above analyst estimates.
tipranks.com

American Eagle (NYSE: AEO) Stock Tanks As Q2 Earnings Disappoint

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) tanked 15.2% in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the specialty retailer’s Q2 earnings fell short of Street expectations. The company reported revenues of $1.2 billion in Q2, flat year-over-year but in line with analysts’ expectations. The retailer’s adjusted earnings came in at $0.04...
tipranks.com

Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Stock Drops As Q2 Results Miss Estimates

Shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) plummeted 18.5% in pre-market trading on Friday as the specialty retailer of apparel, accessories, and footwear reported disappointing Q2 results. The retailer’s net sales in Q2 declined 18.1% year-over-year to $220 million falling short of analysts’ estimates by $11.5 million. Earnings came in at $0.16...
tipranks.com

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM): Here’s Why the Stock Still Got the Sheen

Salesforce’s impressive inorganic growth efforts, solid track record of earnings beats, robust balance sheet, and expanding portfolio offerings should instill optimism among investors. Cloud-based software company Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has been witnessing a rough patch in 2022. Macroeconomic headwinds, unfavorable currency movements, and overall market pessimism have weighed on the...
tipranks.com

CGI Group Stock (NYSE:GIB): Why I’m Not Buying Despite Solid Fundamentals

CGI Group is down so far this year but has outperformed the technology sector. Nonetheless, bearish sentiment due to macroeconomic conditions could still affect shares of this solid IT stock in the coming weeks. While CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) (TSE: GIB.A) has performed slightly better than the tech industry so...
tipranks.com

Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year.
