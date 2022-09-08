ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

What we know about Ezekiel Kelly, suspect in Memphis mass shooting

By Stacy Jacobson, Nexstar Media Wire, Jessica Gertler
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbprG_0hmrztfd00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A shooting rampage across Memphis came to an end Wednesday night, and Memphis police took 19-year-old Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly into custody.

Kelly was arrested at 9:20 p.m., and city leaders held a press conference just after midnight.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said during a news conference early Thursday that four people were killed and three others were wounded in seven shootings and at least two carjackings.

On social media — where Kelly is accused of livestreaming one of the killings — he went by various spellings of the name Zeek Huncho. In a Facebook Live video seen by a WREG staff member, a suspect who appeared to be Kelly was seen getting out of a car, walking into an AutoZone and firing shots. The video was later removed from the platform.

In 2020 at age 17, Kelly faced four felony charges, including two counts of attempted murder, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect in custody

Sources told WREG he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault in the case in 2021. He received three years in that case.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly was released March 16 after serving 11 months of a three-year sentence.

During Wednesday’s shooting rampage, the first killing was at 12:56 a.m., and officers responded to three more crime scenes before receiving a tip at 6:12 p.m. that the suspect was livestreaming himself threatening to cause harm to citizens, Davis said.

Police then sent out an alert warning people to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man responsible for multiple shootings and reportedly recording his actions on Facebook.

Three more shootings and two carjackings followed. Police said the suspect killed a woman in Memphis as he took her grey Toyota SUV, which, they say, he left behind when he stole a man’s Dodge Challenger across the state line in Southaven, Mississippi.

Kelly was arrested without incident two hours after the initial police alert when he crashed the Challenger during a high-speed chase and two guns were found in the vehicle, Davis said.

T he Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

WREG

MPD identifies man killed in spree shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has identified of the victims of Wednesday night’s shooting rampage. Memphis Police say 62-year-old Richard Clark was shot to death in the 900 block of South Parkway East Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the scene at around 4:38 p.m. and found Clark in his vehicle. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 women shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening. Police say officers responded to a shooting at a home on Willie Mitchell Boulevard at around 6 p.m. Memphis Police say two women went to the hospital in critical condition. Police say there is no suspect information available at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First victim in Memphis shooting rampage identified

► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The first victim in a string of seven shootings allegedly committed by 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly on Wednesday was a 24-year-old father killed shortly after midnight, police said. Police and friends identified him as Dewayne Tunstall. Officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
rolling out

‘We can meet and die’: Teen’s shooting spree starts on Facebook Live; 4 dead

A teenager is currently in custody in Memphis‘ Shelby County jail after allegedly going on a shooting spree while driving through multiple states. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 7 in Southaven, Mississippi, hours after he went on Facebook Live and shot a random customer in an AutoZone. Kelly then ran out of the store and ended the live stream. He went on again live throughout the shooting spree and continued repeating how he didn’t care about shooting on camera.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Father of mass shooting spree victim calls for an end to violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are learning more about the victims in Wednesday’s mass shooting spree in Memphis. Family and friends have been sharing memories and special moments. “Please ya’ll. Stop the violence. Please, man. I’m begging you. My baby just turned 17,” said Corterian Wright, father of Corteria Wright, a 17-year-old killed in the tragedy.
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Collierville Police release security footage of deadly Kroger shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chilling new video was released from the inside of a grocery store that became the scene of a mass shooting near Memphis in September 2021. The footage, made available by the Collierville Police Department, shows 29-year-old Uk Thang drive up to the Kroger location on Poplar Avenue and run inside.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple shootings and carjackings across Memphis left four people dead and three injured in a violent rampage that lasted for hours, officials said. The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, has been charged with first-degree murder. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man found shot to death at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police confirmed that the fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 900 block of South Parkway East near I-240 was related to a mobile mass shooting. Suspect Ezekiel Kelly went on a shooting rampage Wednesday, killing four people and injuring three others. Kelly...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman injured after shooting near I-240 ramp

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is injured after a shooting on Norris Road near the I-240 southbound ramp Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at 4:36 p.m. The victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. They are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate. One minute before this shooting, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 5 not injured from shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young man died during a shooting in Midtown early Wednesday. Memphis police said a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene on Lyndale Avenue. There were five others on the scene when the shooting took place, but they were not injured, said police. There...
MEMPHIS, TN
