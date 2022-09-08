ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU ministers back $5 billion loan to Ukraine, discuss long-term options

PRAGUE (Reuters) -European Union finance ministers on Friday backed a 5 billion euro ($5 billion) loan for Ukraine to help keep its schools, hospitals and other needed operations running as it fights against Russia's invasion. Meeting in Prague, the ministers also discussed longer-term options to help Ukraine fund its reconstruction...
EU Eyes Individual Debt Reduction Paths for EU Countries

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The European Commission will present in the second half of October proposed changes to European Union fiscal rules that are likely to offer countries individual debt reduction paths, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Saturday. At a news conference after EU finance ministers held talks in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Linus Business#Business Economics#Public Debt#Gross Domestic Product#Eu#Reuters
Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line

KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after surging Ukrainian forces threatened to encircle the area in a shock advance. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat...
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom

(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
European governments, citizens gear up for worsening energy crisis

JERUSALEM, Israel – In Italy last Saturday, people burned their electricity and gas bills; on the same day in the Czech Republic capital of Prague, 70,000 people protested the government’s approach to skyrocketing consumer prices; and, on Tuesday in Britain, incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to immediately tackle the energy crisis and address the soaring cost of living.
The Rise and Stall of China

Long time readers of Nextbigfuture know that I have been optimistic about China’s economy for well over two decades. Those were correct and accurate tracking and forecasts. There would be complaints that tracking the situation every few months was boosterism for China. Well the change has happened. China’s economy...
EU ministers struggle to find joint solutions to high energy costs

(Reuters) European Union ministers in charge of energy met in Brussels on Friday to find a common approach to tackle skyrocketing electricity prices that have left consumers and businesses struggling. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said upon arriving at the meeting he backs emergency measures to provide relief to households,...
Top European bankers warn on recession, China and U.S. banks

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) chief Christian Sewing, painting a bleaker assessment of the German economy, warned on Wednesday that China was a considerable risk for the nation and that Europe needed big banks to fend off American competitors.
