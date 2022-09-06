Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Trooper escorts family to hospital after pulling them over for speeding
An Oklahoma family is sending much gratitude to a state trooper for escorting them to the hospital after initially pulling them over for speeding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on September 2, Margie Manning, a 6-year-old girl, was kicked multiple times by her horse. She started throwing up blood and...
fox5ny.com
Long Island sunrise ceremony honors victims of 9/11 attacks
Hundreds of people gathered for the annual September 11 ceremony at Point Lookout, Long Island on Sunday. People wept, held each other, and honored the lives of the over 400 Long Islanders who died in the terrorist attacks.
fox5ny.com
NY declares disaster emergency after polio found in Long Island wastewater
NEW YORK - New York has declared a state disaster emergency over polio. The move is to increase resources to fight polio in the state as the virus has been found in more wastewater. A polio outbreak in New York has caused major concern among health officials, as the latest...
