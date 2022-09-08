Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Wednesday, Aug. 31
Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. TIMOTHY DRIVER. Disposition: WARNING. 00:30 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2208310004. Officer initiated activity at Todd Road Ext/Lakeport Bl, Lakeport. Disposition: CHECKS OK. 04:41 TRAFFIC STOP 2208310015. Officer initiated activity at N...
mendofever.com
Motorcycle vs. Vehicle on North State Street Near Calpella
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a Honda Civic collided with a motorcycle on North State Street near Calpella around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the scene indicate neither vehicle is blocking the roadway and the rider is up and walking. Law enforcement, fire,...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Saturday, Aug. 27
Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at Clear Lake Ave/N Forbes, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. 01:41 FOOT PATROL 2208270008. Officer initiated activity at Lake County Museum, N Main, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 01:52 TRAFFIC STOP 2208270009. Officer initiated activity...
mendofever.com
Student With Vape On Campus, Ex Co-Worker Harassing RP- Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mendofever.com
Multiple Vehicles Strike Cow on Highway 101 Near Willits
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol indicate Highway 101 is blocked south of Willits after a cow wandered onto the asphalt and was struck by two vehicles. Around 10:05 p.m. a cow was reportedly in the center divider of Highway 101 near the Willits exit on the south end of the bypass and the owner was on the way to the scene.
Man arrested at Motel 6 for possession of ghost gun
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old man was arrested for possession of a ghost gun on Friday, according to Petaluma Police Department. Shortly before 2 p.m., staff at the Motel 6 on North McDowell Boulevard made entry into a room where the guest was supposed to have checked out. The staff made entry in order […]
mendofever.com
Incident Happened At Chili Cook Off, Subject Lying In Roadway – Ukiah Police Logs 09.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
City buys first electric police car in Sonoma County
COTATI, Calif. (BCN) — Cotati has purchased a new electric police patrol car, the first fully-equipped electric police cruiser being put into service in Sonoma County. The city, in keeping up with its measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will officially put the vehicle into service on Thursday. “Cotati is one of the first cities […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksro.com
Transient Arrested After Breaking into Santa Rosa Home
A 28-year-old Santa Rosa transient has been arrested after breaking into a residence. On Wednesday morning, a woman on the 5900-block of Sunhawk Drive woke up to find an unknown man standing in her bedroom. She managed to push him out of the room and locked the door, then went out her bedroom window, climbed on the roof, and started yelling for help. Officers responded and found the suspect near Snow Egret Drive and Snowy Cloud Drive. After being identified as the intruder, Jordan Allan Bowyer was arrested for residential burglary as well as possession of a control substance and drug paraphernalia.
mendofever.com
Lights Went On, Unwanted Female Pounding On Door – Ukiah Police Logs 09.07.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
mendofever.com
Law Enforcement Investigating Attempted Kidnapping at Last Night’s Chili Cook-off in Ukiah
The Ukiah Police Department is actively investigating what a mother is characterizing as an attempted kidnapping last night, Friday, September 9, 2022, that took place at the Alex Thomas Plaza during the annual Chili Cook-Off. The child’s mother, who requested we withhold her and her daughter’s identity, told us while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sonomastatestar.com
Petaluma teen reportedly admits to father's killing
Christopher Hopkins, a 19-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested from his home in the 400 block of Arcadia Drive on Aug. 21 for the stabbing-death of his father James Hopkins Jr., 49. At the time of his arrest, Hopkins confessed to the murder. A friend reported to police that Hopkins had...
Lake County News
Caltrans plans major roadwork through Sept. 15
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Caltrans reports that the following road projects will be taking place around the North Coast during the coming week.
Lake County News
Community Visioning Forum Planning Committee meets Sept. 12
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Countywide Community Visioning Forum Planning Committee will next meet via Zoom Monday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. The Zoom link is here. The meeting ID is 961 3361 9778, pass code is 806686. One tap mobile: +16694449171,,96133619778#,,,,*806686#. From any mobile or landline phone, you...
Hit-and-run driver who dragged motorcycle for 2 miles arrested in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man they said drove his pickup truck into a motorcycle rider late Tuesday and, while dragging the disabled motorcycle, rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene and eluding capture overnight. The 23-year-old Santa Rosa man who was riding the motorcycle is in critical condition with […]
kymkemp.com
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
SWAT team responds to ‘active incident’ in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department and its SWAT team responded to an “active incident” in the area of Buck Drive and Alamo Drive on Wednesday. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted at South Orchard Drive and Azalea Way. Buck Drive east of Alamo Drive and at […]
ksro.com
Man on Probation Struggles with Sonoma County Deputies During Search
A Santa Rosa man on probation has been arrested for multiple felonies. Early Thursday morning, sheriff deputies approached 32-year-old Jose Quiroz in a car in front of a business on Santa Rosa Avenue. After discovering Quiroz was on pretrial release from a prior firearm-related arrest with search and seizure terms, deputies asked him to get out of his car so they could do a probation search but he refused. He instead moved around inside the vehicle, pouring suspected drugs into a water cooler, and even picked up a knife at one point. Deputies arrested Quiroz after getting him to open the door but not before he resisted and caused minor injuries to a deputy. A search of the car turned up three knives, a collapsible baton, suspected drugs, and a glass smoking pipe, none of which Quiroz is allowed to have according to his probation terms.
Rohnert Park law enforcement searching for man accused of groping school girls
ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF/BCN) – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety asked for the public's help in identifying a male suspect who allegedly groped two middle school-aged girls on Wednesday. The girls were walking on Almond Street in the area of Anson Avenue between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. when a man ran up behind each victim and grabbed them by the buttocks, made lewd comments and then fled on foot. The suspect possibly ran east on Anson Avenue. He is described as Hispanic, between 16 and 18 years old, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, with no facial hair and was wearing a red hoodie, red pants and possibly a beanie hat. His clothing was possibly baggy, as well, public safety officials said. The victims reported the assaults to their school and public safety officers canvassed the area but could not locate a suspect matching their description. Investigators would like to see any video footage people may have of the area during that time period. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact School Resource Officer Debbie Lamaison or Rohnert Park DPS at (707) 584-2612.
Comments / 0