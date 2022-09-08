ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF/BCN) – The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety asked for the public's help in identifying a male suspect who allegedly groped two middle school-aged girls on Wednesday. The girls were walking on Almond Street in the area of Anson Avenue between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. when a man ran up behind each victim and grabbed them by the buttocks, made lewd comments and then fled on foot. The suspect possibly ran east on Anson Avenue. He is described as Hispanic, between 16 and 18 years old, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, with no facial hair and was wearing a red hoodie, red pants and possibly a beanie hat. His clothing was possibly baggy, as well, public safety officials said. The victims reported the assaults to their school and public safety officers canvassed the area but could not locate a suspect matching their description. Investigators would like to see any video footage people may have of the area during that time period. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact School Resource Officer Debbie Lamaison or Rohnert Park DPS at (707) 584-2612.

