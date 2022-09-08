Read full article on original website
Motorcycle vs. Vehicle on North State Street Near Calpella
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a Honda Civic collided with a motorcycle on North State Street near Calpella around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the scene indicate neither vehicle is blocking the roadway and the rider is up and walking. Law enforcement, fire,...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Monday, Aug. 29
Officer initiated activity at N Main, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at 9TH/N. Main, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 07:49 TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INJURY 2208290014. Occurred at 11TH/N Forbes. MULTI VEH ACCIDENT W/ INJURY. BUS AND PASSENGER VEH. Disposition: REPORT TAKEN. 07:49 TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INJURY 2208290015.
mendofever.com
Multiple Vehicles Strike Cow on Highway 101 Near Willits
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol indicate Highway 101 is blocked south of Willits after a cow wandered onto the asphalt and was struck by two vehicles. Around 10:05 p.m. a cow was reportedly in the center divider of Highway 101 near the Willits exit on the south end of the bypass and the owner was on the way to the scene.
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Wednesday, Aug. 31
Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. TIMOTHY DRIVER. Disposition: WARNING. 00:30 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2208310004. Officer initiated activity at Todd Road Ext/Lakeport Bl, Lakeport. Disposition: CHECKS OK. 04:41 TRAFFIC STOP 2208310015. Officer initiated activity at N...
Elderly resident escapes home fire, $250k in damages
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — An elderly Santa Rosa resident of a mobile home escaped injury after their residence caught fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department. Firefighters received a 911 call for a structure fire at 81 Pixy Pl., located in a neighborhood between state Highway 12 and Brush Creek. One […]
mendofever.com
Law Enforcement Investigating Attempted Kidnapping at Last Night’s Chili Cook-off in Ukiah
The Ukiah Police Department is actively investigating what a mother is characterizing as an attempted kidnapping last night, Friday, September 9, 2022, that took place at the Alex Thomas Plaza during the annual Chili Cook-Off. The child’s mother, who requested we withhold her and her daughter’s identity, told us while...
Man arrested at Motel 6 for possession of ghost gun
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old man was arrested for possession of a ghost gun on Friday, according to Petaluma Police Department. Shortly before 2 p.m., staff at the Motel 6 on North McDowell Boulevard made entry into a room where the guest was supposed to have checked out. The staff made entry in order […]
Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
mendofever.com
Student With Vape On Campus, Ex Co-Worker Harassing RP- Fort Bragg Police Logs 09.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Caltrans plans major roadwork through Sept. 15
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Caltrans reports that the following road projects will be taking place around the North Coast during the coming week.
ksro.com
Man on Probation Struggles with Sonoma County Deputies During Search
A Santa Rosa man on probation has been arrested for multiple felonies. Early Thursday morning, sheriff deputies approached 32-year-old Jose Quiroz in a car in front of a business on Santa Rosa Avenue. After discovering Quiroz was on pretrial release from a prior firearm-related arrest with search and seizure terms, deputies asked him to get out of his car so they could do a probation search but he refused. He instead moved around inside the vehicle, pouring suspected drugs into a water cooler, and even picked up a knife at one point. Deputies arrested Quiroz after getting him to open the door but not before he resisted and caused minor injuries to a deputy. A search of the car turned up three knives, a collapsible baton, suspected drugs, and a glass smoking pipe, none of which Quiroz is allowed to have according to his probation terms.
Injured motorcyclist dragged 2 miles; Santa Rosa man arrested in hit-and-run
SANTA ROSA -- A 37-year-old Santa Rosa man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash where an injured motorcyclist was dragged for two miles.Santa Rosa police said Charles A. Bernhardy was being held on suspicion of multiple felonies including hit-and-run and driving under the influence with an enhancement for causing great bodily injury. Meanwhile, the injured motorcyclist -- a 23-year-old Santa Rosa man -- was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Investigators said officers responded to reports of a crash at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Fountaingrove Parkway and Sedgemoore Drive near Rincon Ridge...
mendofever.com
[UPDATES]Evacuations Underway After Structure Fire Spreads in Clearlake
A full wildland fire force including ground and air assets has been deployed to Clearlake in Lake County after a structure fire has spread into nearby vegetation. The specifics of the evacuation orders/warnings can be seen at this website. There are reports that three to four structures have been burned...
City buys first electric police car in Sonoma County
COTATI, Calif. (BCN) — Cotati has purchased a new electric police patrol car, the first fully-equipped electric police cruiser being put into service in Sonoma County. The city, in keeping up with its measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, will officially put the vehicle into service on Thursday. “Cotati is one of the first cities […]
mendofever.com
Incident Happened At Chili Cook Off, Subject Lying In Roadway – Ukiah Police Logs 09.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Mendocino Coast Man Sentenced to 21 Years to Life for Killing Another with a Sword
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Robert Henry Brockway III, age 35, formerly of the Albion area, was sentenced Thursday in the Mendocino County Superior Court in Ukiah to state prison for 21 years to life. The defendant was convicted...
kymkemp.com
Burned Out Twice: Couple Rebuild After Losing Homes in Trinity and Mendocino Counties to Wildfire
On September 8, 2020, while vacationing in Idaho, Bobby and Faye Hunt phoned home to check in with their friend and house sitter, Randy. Randy told the Hunts he’d evacuated from the Hunts’ Three Forks, Trinity County, California home in advance of the August Complex Fire. Aware of the developing wildfires, the Hunts had made numerous inquiries about the fires’ status before traveling to Idaho. Because fire officials said the Three Forks community was not in jeopardy from the fires, the Hunts were stunned to learn from Randy their property would likely burn.
mendofever.com
Lights Went On, Unwanted Female Pounding On Door – Ukiah Police Logs 09.07.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Bluey,’ ‘Kubota’ and ‘Sadie’
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — If you’re looking for a new dog that enjoys some fun and activity, check out the available canines at Clearlake Animal Control. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter...
mendofever.com
Waste Management Will Resume Collection of Containers
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Waste Management resumed collection of containers from previous customers who they no longer served on September 7, 2022, and will continue through Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Residents of County Solid Waste Collection Area No. 2 (which includes unincorporated areas of Ukiah, Redwood Valley, Potter Valley, Hopland, Yorkville, Fort Bragg, Mendocino, Little River, Albion, Comptche and surrounding areas), who were previously served by Waste Management but are now served by Redwood Waste Solutions, may place their old Waste Management containers out for collection according to the following schedule: Inland areas will be collected between September 7th and September 11th. Coastal areas will be collected between September 10th and September 14th. Please leave your containers out for collection during those days.
