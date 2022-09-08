Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Community Visioning Forum Planning Committee meets Sept. 12
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Countywide Community Visioning Forum Planning Committee will next meet via Zoom Monday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. The Zoom link is here. The meeting ID is 961 3361 9778, pass code is 806686. One tap mobile: +16694449171,,96133619778#,,,,*806686#. From any mobile or landline phone, you...
Lake County News
Celebration planned for 40th anniversary of Anderson Marsh State Historic Park
LOWER LAKE, Calif. — On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Anderson Marsh Interpretive Association, or AMIA, will host a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the founding of Anderson Marsh State Historic Park. The event, to be held in the picnic area of the park, will include music, refreshments, a...
Lake County News
Interior Department completes removal of derogatory term from federal use in California; several sites in Lake County renamed
WASHINGTON, DC — The Department of the Interior on Thursday announced the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features featuring a derogatory term used to describe Native American women, including 80 in California. The final vote completes the last step...
Lake County News
September is Library Card Signup Month
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A Lake County Library card is more powerful and even easier to get than ever before. This small but mighty card unlocks a world of print resources at the four branches of the Lake County Library. In the last three years, the library has made...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Wednesday, Aug. 31
Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. TIMOTHY DRIVER. Disposition: WARNING. 00:30 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2208310004. Officer initiated activity at Todd Road Ext/Lakeport Bl, Lakeport. Disposition: CHECKS OK. 04:41 TRAFFIC STOP 2208310015. Officer initiated activity at N...
Lake County News
Caltrans plans major roadwork through Sept. 15
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Caltrans reports that the following road projects will be taking place around the North Coast during the coming week.
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Thursday, Sept. 1
Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. 00:25 PUBLIC DISTURBANCE 2209010005. Officer initiated activity at 3D St Boat Ramp, 3D/PARK, Lakeport. 415 VERBAL AT THE BATHROOMS. Disposition: WARNING. 00:41 PEDESTRIAN CHECK 2209010006. Officer initiated...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: Hounds, shepherds and Great Pyrenees
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has many puppies and young dogs along with older canines ready to be adopted this week. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Australian cattle dog, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, Great Pyrenees, hound, husky, pit bull, Rottweiler, shepherd and treeing walker coonhound.
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Bluey,’ ‘Kubota’ and ‘Sadie’
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — If you’re looking for a new dog that enjoys some fun and activity, check out the available canines at Clearlake Animal Control. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter...
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Monday, Aug. 29
Officer initiated activity at N Main, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at 9TH/N. Main, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 07:49 TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INJURY 2208290014. Occurred at 11TH/N Forbes. MULTI VEH ACCIDENT W/ INJURY. BUS AND PASSENGER VEH. Disposition: REPORT TAKEN. 07:49 TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INJURY 2208290015.
Lake County News
Telegraph Quartet to perform at Mendocino College Center Theatre Sept. 18
UKIAH, Calif. — On Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m., the Telegraph Quartet will be presented by the Ukiah Community Concert Association in a performance that includes String Quartet No. 4 by Grażyna Bacewicz, String Quartet No. 6 by John Harbison and String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132 by Beethoven.
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council advances Waterstone Residential housing project to Sept. 20 hearing
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A proposal for new homes and apartments near Westside Community Park will advance to a public hearing before the Lakeport City Council later this month. In a unanimous vote at its Tuesday night meeting, the council approved introducing the Waterstone Residential housing project’s zone change...
Lake County News
Estate Planning: Legal identification and estate planning
Sufficient proof of a person’s identity, such as a state issued driver’s license, is needed in many situations related to estate planning and estate administration. Consider, for example, notarizing estate planning documents, obtaining a medallion signature guarantee to transfer securities, opening a bank account, obtaining possession of legal documents, and receiving an inheritance. Let us discuss.
