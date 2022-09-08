ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeport, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Lake County News

Community Visioning Forum Planning Committee meets Sept. 12

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Countywide Community Visioning Forum Planning Committee will next meet via Zoom Monday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. The Zoom link is here. The meeting ID is 961 3361 9778, pass code is 806686. One tap mobile: +16694449171,,96133619778#,,,,*806686#. From any mobile or landline phone, you...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

September is Library Card Signup Month

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A Lake County Library card is more powerful and even easier to get than ever before. This small but mighty card unlocks a world of print resources at the four branches of the Lake County Library. In the last three years, the library has made...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeport, CA
City
Delano, CA
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Milford, CA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
California Obituaries
State
Connecticut State
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Wednesday, Aug. 31

Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. TIMOTHY DRIVER. Disposition: WARNING. 00:30 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2208310004. Officer initiated activity at Todd Road Ext/Lakeport Bl, Lakeport. Disposition: CHECKS OK. 04:41 TRAFFIC STOP 2208310015. Officer initiated activity at N...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Caltrans plans major roadwork through Sept. 15

NORTH‌‌ ‌‌COAST, ‌‌ ‌‌Calif. —‌ Caltrans‌‌ ‌‌reports‌‌ ‌‌that‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌following‌‌ ‌‌road‌‌ ‌‌projects‌‌ ‌‌will‌‌ ‌‌be‌‌ ‌‌taking‌‌ ‌‌place‌‌ ‌‌‌around‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌North‌‌ ‌‌Coast‌‌ ‌‌during‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌coming‌‌ ‌‌week. ‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Thursday, Sept. 1

Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. 00:25 PUBLIC DISTURBANCE 2209010005. Officer initiated activity at 3D St Boat Ramp, 3D/PARK, Lakeport. 415 VERBAL AT THE BATHROOMS. Disposition: WARNING. 00:41 PEDESTRIAN CHECK 2209010006. Officer initiated...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Helping Paws: Hounds, shepherds and Great Pyrenees

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has many puppies and young dogs along with older canines ready to be adopted this week. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Australian cattle dog, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, Great Pyrenees, hound, husky, pit bull, Rottweiler, shepherd and treeing walker coonhound.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas High School#Salutatorian#Stanford University#North American Aviation
Lake County News

Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Bluey,’ ‘Kubota’ and ‘Sadie’

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — If you’re looking for a new dog that enjoys some fun and activity, check out the available canines at Clearlake Animal Control. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Monday, Aug. 29

Officer initiated activity at N Main, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at 9TH/N. Main, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. 07:49 TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INJURY 2208290014. Occurred at 11TH/N Forbes. MULTI VEH ACCIDENT W/ INJURY. BUS AND PASSENGER VEH. Disposition: REPORT TAKEN. 07:49 TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INJURY 2208290015.
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Telegraph Quartet to perform at Mendocino College Center Theatre Sept. 18

UKIAH, Calif. — On Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m., the Telegraph Quartet will be presented by the Ukiah Community Concert Association in a performance that includes String Quartet No. 4 by Grażyna Bacewicz, String Quartet No. 6 by John Harbison and String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132 by Beethoven.
UKIAH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Lake County News

Estate Planning: Legal identification and estate planning

Sufficient proof of a person’s identity, such as a state issued driver’s license, is needed in many situations related to estate planning and estate administration. Consider, for example, notarizing estate planning documents, obtaining a medallion signature guarantee to transfer securities, opening a bank account, obtaining possession of legal documents, and receiving an inheritance. Let us discuss.
LAKEPORT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy