Illinois State

Central Illinois Proud

Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Rain returns this weekend

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Weather looks great for high school football this evening, but big changes are on the way this weekend!. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. Rain returns to the forecast tomorrow night into Sunday morning.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Big changes for the weekend forecast

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Expect another day of sunshine tomorrow before we see cooler weather and needed rain return to our forecast this weekend and early next week. It’ll be another clear and cool night with lows tomorrow in the upper 50s. Tomorrow’s weather will be a...
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Illinois State
KWQC

Big changes arriving this weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. Looks like a beautiful Friday evening for football with temperatures in the 70s, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows near 60. Saturday afternoon looks warm and. dry until later in the afternoon when a...
ENVIRONMENT
advantagenews.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year they release their winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years which was originated by the founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
#Central Illinois
Herald & Review

Illinois using parks to impart suicide-prevention message

SPRINGFIELD — The state hopes to help in preventing suicide by posting mental health crisis support information at Illinois parks. Illinois Department of Natural Resources has joined an initiative called Operation Disrupt. Signs with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number and website are being placed in at least 17 state sites in remote locations around Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
kanecountyconnects.com

Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12

Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Weather
Environment
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

No harvest to speak of yet in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – There were 5.5 days suitable for field work during the week ending September 4, 2022. Statewide, the average temperature was 72.6 degrees, 0.9 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.36 inches, 0.57 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 9 percent very short, 21 percent short, 66...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Why flags in Illinois are at half-staff Friday

(WMBD) — Flags across Illinois and across the country are being flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. Illinois Central Management System sent a press release stating that they have received notice from President Joe Biden that all entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act should lower their […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Magic 95.1

Asian tiger mosquito making presence known in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — The Asian tiger mosquito is more rampant in Illinois than previously thought. The Illinois Natural History Survey researchers recently released the results of a study from 2016 to 2017 on invasive mosquito communities and how they form and shift because of different land uses. The study discovered the Asian tiger mosquito in 18 rural, semi-rural and urban Illinois communities when they weren’t there previously, indicating a spread of the species.
ILLINOIS STATE

