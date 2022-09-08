Several suspects remain at large after a shooting around 1:45 a.m. on M.A.C. Avenue.An East Lansing Police Department scanner confirmed victims were transported to the hospital, but the department was unable to confirm the number of victims or the severity of their injuries.An MSU Alert sent at 2:05 A.M. advised students to avoid the area surrounding the intersection of M.A.C. Avenue and Albert Avenue due to the incident. Police scanners indicated the suspects heading west towards Lansing, with both ELPD and Lansing Police Department responding.Fights were reported to have broken out near the scene.Michigan State University Police Department also responding to reports of a woman brandishing a gun in Bryan Hall on campus around 2 a.m., according to the scanner. Michigan State University did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication. This story is developing. Stay with The State News for more information.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO