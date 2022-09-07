ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Previewing Holt at Grand Ledge Tonight On WVFN

The two largest schools enrollment-wise in the Mid-Michigan area do battle tonight on the FieldTurf at Grand Ledge High School as the Holt Rams visit the Grand Ledge Comets. Holt has won the two games in this series, including their 43-36 victory in the Division 1 playoffs two years ago. The Rams won easily last season 34-6 in Week 9 last season.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus Township, MI
City
Lansing, MI
City
Dewitt, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Haunted Car Wash Coming To Lansing This Fall

Spooky season is officially just right around the corner, as the month of September rolls on the anticipation builds up. Everyone is going to Walgreens, Meijer's, Walmart, and so many other storms looking for Halloween decorations, costumes, and candy to get ready for the holiday festivities. For some people, that's enough to make them happy, while others like to enjoy the scary, creepy, and thrilling part of the season.
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Goat Landscapers? They’re Real. You Can Find Them in Battle Creek

I just made a delightful discovery about a local business thanks to the Nextdoor app. I was pursuing the site, as I usually do when I'm bored, looking for the latest neighborhood drama, crime reports, events, and so on when I came across this post. Now, I'm going to show you the screenshot because you do have to have an account with Nextdoor to actually see the posts:
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Photo Opportunity#Western Michigan#Sparty
The Game 730 AM WVFN

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Beware This Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scam From Michigan Phone Number

The world is full of absolute trash people, so it should come as no surprise that scammers are already trying to capitalize on student loan debt forgiveness. Last week, the Biden administration announced $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for federal loan borrowers who make up to $125,000 per year. The scam calls started within just a matter of hours of that announcement.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy