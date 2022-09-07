Read full article on original website
Saddleback BBQ with New Options at MSU Football and Basketball Games
It's time for real barbeque lovers to enjoy great food, courtesy of Saddleback BBQ. It's a new option for MSU fans this fall at Spartan Stadium and at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center. When it comes to green and white sporting events in East Lansing,, nothing makes it better...
This Mid-Michigan Corn Maze Supports the Spartans and the Wolverines
Living in the state of Michigan, there are plenty of homes "divided". And if you don't know what that means, you probably aren't into football. And if that's the case, I'll explain it to you. MSU or U of M. The state of Michigan has two major schools when it...
Previewing Holt at Grand Ledge Tonight On WVFN
The two largest schools enrollment-wise in the Mid-Michigan area do battle tonight on the FieldTurf at Grand Ledge High School as the Holt Rams visit the Grand Ledge Comets. Holt has won the two games in this series, including their 43-36 victory in the Division 1 playoffs two years ago. The Rams won easily last season 34-6 in Week 9 last season.
What’s Going On in Michigan This Weekend: Old Cars, Horses & More
It's the weekend after Labor Day 2022 all across Michigan, and we've begun our slow descent into autumn. Looking for some fun stuff to do before the weather gets too cold? You've come to the right place. Here are some fun things happening this weekend within a couple hours' drive...
Haunted Car Wash Coming To Lansing This Fall
Spooky season is officially just right around the corner, as the month of September rolls on the anticipation builds up. Everyone is going to Walgreens, Meijer's, Walmart, and so many other storms looking for Halloween decorations, costumes, and candy to get ready for the holiday festivities. For some people, that's enough to make them happy, while others like to enjoy the scary, creepy, and thrilling part of the season.
Delicious Burger Joint From Metro Detroit Area Offering Franchise Opportunities
I always love seeing a smaller, local, mom-and-pop type business make it big. And it doesn't hurt that this business is downright delicious and right from my hometown!. Let me put you and your tastebuds onto something delicious. Say hello to Taystee's. Taystee's Burgers is a mouth-watering burger place that...
Goat Landscapers? They’re Real. You Can Find Them in Battle Creek
I just made a delightful discovery about a local business thanks to the Nextdoor app. I was pursuing the site, as I usually do when I'm bored, looking for the latest neighborhood drama, crime reports, events, and so on when I came across this post. Now, I'm going to show you the screenshot because you do have to have an account with Nextdoor to actually see the posts:
There’s a New Place to Grab Grub Inside MSU Stadium
The students are back on Michigan State's campus, smells of pumpkin spice fill the air, and I'm starting to see way more sweatshirts and hoodies being worn. That can only mean one thing...football season is upon us!. There are a few different ways you can enjoy a Michigan State Football...
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Did You See Where The Newest Spirit Of Halloween Is In Lansing?
It definitely tells you what time of the year we are in when you begin to see signs start popping up for a particular kind of store. I think you know the store I'm talking about too. One with spooky written all over it for your Halloween desires. Did You...
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Want to Own Your Own Dome Home? Spaceship House Built for Psychic Up For Sale
Well, if you're looking for "unique", this dome home definitely falls into that category... You almost expect a hatch to open and aliens to come strolling out of this spaceship house for sale!. Dome Home For Sale in Illinois Was Built For a Radio Psychic. The dome-shaped home was designed...
Joe’s on Jolly Eatery Opens to the Public This Weekend
Who's ready to try out a new eatery this Labor Day weekend? You only have to ask me once and I'm on it!. There's a new eatery everybody needs to check out this weekend in Okemos on Jolly Rd. It's called "Joe's on Jolly." It's taken roughly two years to...
Beware This Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scam From Michigan Phone Number
The world is full of absolute trash people, so it should come as no surprise that scammers are already trying to capitalize on student loan debt forgiveness. Last week, the Biden administration announced $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for federal loan borrowers who make up to $125,000 per year. The scam calls started within just a matter of hours of that announcement.
