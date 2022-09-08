Read full article on original website
Boone County health department reports seven more COVID-19 deaths since early July
Seven more Boone County residents have been added to the county's COVID-19 death total. The post Boone County health department reports seven more COVID-19 deaths since early July appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbia.org
‘Dad's dying. You have stage one colon cancer. Also, you may have given it to your child not knowing.’
Angie Rundle lives in St. Louis, Missouri, and her son, Chris, is a student at the University of Missouri. Their family shares a rare inherited genetic condition, called familial adenomatous polyposis, which causes cancer. They spoke about Angie’s own experiences with colorectal cancer and about how this condition impacted them...
americanmilitarynews.com
Buy a ticket, get an AR-15: Missouri legislator’s rifle raffle draws criticism in KC area
A state representative running for reelection in Missouri is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his fundraising efforts. Elected in 2018, Rep. Jeff Coleman is a Republican representing Grain Valley in Jackson County. His Sept. 30 fundraiser is billed as Coleman’s BBQ, Tournament & Raffle. A campaign email...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Judge Tosses Out Lawsuit About Recreational Marijuana Ballot Measure
(Missourinet) A recreational marijuana ballot measure can appear on Missouri’s general election ballot in November after all. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker has dismissed a lawsuit against Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, alleging that Ashcroft broke the law by certifying thousands of un-validated signatures. Ashcroft says new technology allowed his office to digitally verify what election workers could not. The ballot measure would allow adult use of marijuana and expunge nonviolent convictions involving three pounds or less of marijuana.
A Popular Missouri Pizza Staple Will Now Be Available In Frozen Aisle. Which One?
Being from Chicago area, one thing that I know and can really appreciate is really good pizza. Whether it is thin crust, deep dish, stuffed, or whatever, it is all good. In Sedalia we have major chains like Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Domino's and Pizza Hut. Mazzio's has good pizza, Casey's is underrated and Fazoli's I have yet to try.
KCTV 5
Missouri representative, Grain Valley School Board member offers AR-15 as raffle prize in fundraiser
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri state representative is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his re-election campaign. Jeff Coleman, a Republican who represents Grain Valley and parts of Blue Springs, is holding a “BBQ in the Park” campaign fundraiser on Sept. 30. The header on the event page mentions a drawing for an AR-15, though the text of the page describes it differently:
kmmo.com
PUBLIC MEETINGS SCHEDULED AT SEVERAL MISSOURI STATE PARKS AND HISTORIC SITES
Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations. The meeting locations and times are as follows:. · Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site Open House, 1-2 p.m.,...
Pyle Named New Finance Director for City of Sedalia
Tuesday night's City Council meeting led off with a public hearing to officially close out the $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that was used to help build the new Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center on the SFCC campus. The hearing was designed to let the public know what the...
Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators determined a threat made Friday morning on a Morgan County R-II school bus isn't credible. The school district posted on Facebook that the possible threat was made on school bus #19. A message was also sent out to the families of students who ride the bus. According to Morgan County The post Threat made on Morgan County R-II school bus deemed not credible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 48-year-old Lexington woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Friday, September 9. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Dana Diehm traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected returning to the roadway and traveled off the left side and struck a ditch.
kjluradio.com
New details emerge in Greitens custody case
New details about the court ruling in the Greitens custody case are revealed. The case involving former Governor Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena, originated in Boone County. Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider issued a ruling in August, but sealed it from the public. In documents obtained by the Associated Press, the ruling said the case should be moved to Texas because that is where the couple’s two young sons spend most of their time and to better protect the boys from public scrutiny.
Sedalia Man Sentenced in Robbery At Casey’s
On the evening of January 15, 2020, an individual attempting to conceal his identity entered Casey’s General Store located at 716 West 16th Street. After making his way past a customer in the store he brandished a hand hatchet or small axe type instrument, eventually striking the cash register as he demanded the cash from the store. Officers with the Sedalia Police Department were able to promptly develop and contact a suspect located at his home. A search of the suspect’s home and subsequent canvas of the area by officers and detectives yielded multiple items of evidentiary value. Freddie M. Thomas, Jr., age 52, of Sedalia, was arrested and subsequently charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
grainvalleynews.com
Good News: Grain Valley Fair kicks off Friday
After months of planning, the Grain Valley Fair and Community Parade will be held this wekeend, Friday, September 9th and Saturday, September 10th behind the Grain Valley Community Center. The fun begins at 4:00pm on Friday, as the carnival midway and vendor booths open. The Beer Garden opens at 5:00pm, with bands beginning at 5:30pm through 11:00pm.
kmmo.com
MODOT TO CLOSE LEFT LANE OF I-70 AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS IN LAFAYETTE AND SALINE COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation is scheduled to close a lane of Interstate 70 at several locations in Lafayette and Saline County on Monday, September 12. MoDOT will close lanes of westbound I-70 at the following locations:. · The far-left lane of westbound I-70 mile marker 80.1, which is 1.9...
Third Ward Councilman Richardson Resigns From Sedalia Council
Sedalia City Council members and staff said farewell to Third Ward Councilman Lucas Richardson Tuesday night after he announced his resignation from Council, due to him moving out of the City Limits. Mayor Andrew Dawson paid tribute to Richardson by presenting him with a plaque and some glowing remarks. City...
abc17news.com
Missouri River bridge crash on I-70 cleared
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash that bogged down westbound Interstate 70 at the Missouri River bridge happened when a vehicle rear-ended another, causing a chain reaction. The crash, which temporarily shut down the road, happened as traffic was slowed down because of a stranded motorist, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Traffic was initially at a standstill but continued to move slowly for hours.
Former students at all-Black school in Higginsville working to preserve history
A new nonprofit has been created in Higginsville, Missouri, to restore and preserve the history of an all-Black school.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man
The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations. Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 9, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of September 2nd, Deputies were dispatched to the 30000 block of Boonville Road for a call about shots fired. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated he heard a number of shots being fired in or around his residence. The victim later located one round that had entered the residence, and was lodged in the upstairs ceiling, damaging the ceiling and woodwork. There are no suspects at the time of the report. No other damage was located at the time of the call.
921news.com
Detectives Find Break in Large Theft Case, Recover Nearly $60K in Stolen Property
A Windsor, MO resident is in custody after a lengthy theft investigation by the Vernon. County Sheriff’s Office. On August 13, 2022, the VCSO took a report of a theft of 3. zero-turn mowers from Heritage Tractor (John Deere) in Nevada worth an estimated. $33,200.00. Detectives began gathering surveillance...
