Mrs. Ann Lou Nantz, age 87, of Salem, passed away Thursday, September 8 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. Mrs. Nantz was born November 16, 1934, in Salem the daughter of John Curtis Denney and Daisy Hague Denney. She owned Miss Ann’s Daycare in Salem. She was a member of Southern Hills Church and was a graduate of Salem High School, Class of 1952. Ann loved cooking and spending time with friends and family, her kids and grandkids, and youth group. She was always on the go and loved traveling with her husband and friends. She never met a stranger and was always up for any jokes she could play on anyone.

SALEM, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO