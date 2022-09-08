ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IN

salemleader.com

Austy's celebrating 5 years

Celebrating 5 years, Austy's will be having random giveaways of books, book bags, baking mixes, paint party tickets and more, throughout the entire month of September. They have joined with Libro.fm to provide audio books, as well. Other coming events include Banned Books Week, Sept. 18 -24 and the last...
SALEM, IN
My 1053 WJLT

You Can Hunt Killer Clowns in the Woods of French Lick, Indiana

Here's something fun, and different for you during this Halloween season. You can literally hunt down killer clowns with gel blaster guns in the middle of the woods. French Lick Manhunt And Survival Games host "survival style" games that are fun for all ages. A couple of years back, they introduced an event for Halloween season where you could hunt down killer clowns in the woods. They recently announced that the Killer Clown Takedown will return in 2022. According to their website:
FRENCH LICK, IN
salemleader.com

Ben Franklin Crafts going out of business

All store fixtures and equiment, gondola shelving, peg boards, hooks and more are for sale at Ben Franklin Crafts, 420 New Albany Plaza in New Albany. The going out of business liquidation sale features sale prices on fabric, sewing notions, Melissa & Doug toys, art supplies winter gloves and hats, and so much more.
NEW ALBANY, IN
salemleader.com

Ann Lou Nantz

Mrs. Ann Lou Nantz, age 87, of Salem, passed away Thursday, September 8 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. Mrs. Nantz was born November 16, 1934, in Salem the daughter of John Curtis Denney and Daisy Hague Denney. She owned Miss Ann’s Daycare in Salem. She was a member of Southern Hills Church and was a graduate of Salem High School, Class of 1952. Ann loved cooking and spending time with friends and family, her kids and grandkids, and youth group. She was always on the go and loved traveling with her husband and friends. She never met a stranger and was always up for any jokes she could play on anyone.
SALEM, IN
wdrb.com

New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
Local News Digital

Bartholomew County Health Department offers drive-thru flu clinic

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Health Department is holding its annual drive-thru flu clinic on October 4, at the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It gives community members the chance to get inoculated in preparation for flu season. Quadrivalent shots will be offered for...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Novolex making $10M investment in Jennings County

South Carolina-based Novolex announced Friday it is planning to invest $10 million to expand capacity at its recycling facility in North Vernon. The company, which manufactures packaging products for food and industrial purposes, says the addition of new equipment will also bring more than a dozen jobs to the facility.
NORTH VERNON, IN
WHAS 11

Southern Indiana getting a Gordon Ramsey restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Southern-Indiana area is getting it's first Gordon Ramsey restaurant at a casino in Elizabeth. Caesars Southern Indiana will soon be welcoming a steakhouse concept; conceived by the Michelin-starred chef a television personality himself, according to a press release. Gordon Ramsey Steak will feature some of...
ELIZABETH, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Suit filed over township trustee report

A lawsuit has been filed by the Indiana State Board of Accounts (SBOA) against Washington Township Trustee Brandon Magner. The suit was filed in the Brown County Clerk’s Office on Aug. 25 in regards to Magner allegedly not filing the township’s annual financial report (AFR) from 2021 with SBOA.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
theseymourowl.com

SHS students meet three Wall of Fame inductees

Recently, blasts from the past walked the halls of Seymour High School. These familiar faces were back at SHS to stay through the Wall of Fame induction. On Friday, the 26th of August, Seymour High School introduced current juniors and seniors to three of the 2022 Wall of Fame inductees: Doctor Eric Fish, the CEO of Schneck Hospital, Teresa Wessel, a business woman who has helped non-profit organizations, and Captain Dan Deputy, a former Captain in the Coast Guard who demonstrated great leadership throughout his 20-year long career.
SEYMOUR, IN
salemleader.com

Annie Bell Ables

Annie Bell (Nunn) Ables, Palymra, died on Friday, Sept. 9 2022, at Harrison Springs Nursing Home in Corydon. She was born in Ardmore, Alabama, on Nov. 14, 1946, to James and Hazel (Reed) Nunn. Annie worked in commercial insurance for Bolton & Company. She enjoyed cheering for Alabama Football “Rolltide,"...
CORYDON, IN
Wave 3

Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Joseph Daniel “J.D.” Hall

Joseph Daniel “J.D.” Hall, 45, of Bedford, passed away at 8:08 p.m., on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at I.U. Born March 3, 1977, in Bedford, he was the son of Timothy B. and Brenda (Tolbert) Hall. He married Marguerite “Maggy” Vo, and she survives. He worked as a warehouse worker for Best Beers. He was baptized in Gulletts Creek Church. He loved his family, music, and fishing. He was proud of his children and enjoyed attending their games.
wbiw.com

Bedford man claims he was “a little high” when he stole items

BEDFORD – A Bedford man told Bedford Police he was “a little high” when he stole items from Walmart. Bedford Police were called to the store after 38-year-old Thomas Burton failed to pay for items he took from Walmart on June 27, 2022. An asset protection investigator...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after assaulting a female

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant after Bedford Police officers responded to an incident on June 29, 2022, at 6:21 p.m. at Saddler Court apartments. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers met with a woman who said she was living in the apartment with her grandparents.
BEDFORD, IN

