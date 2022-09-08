Read full article on original website
Mars Fundraising For Foundation
Mars Area School District families will have a chance to raise money to fund educational programs, activities, and projects at upcoming events. The Mars Planet Foundation is hosting three “Bounce and Skate Into Fall” back-to-school fundraisers for students and families. The first fundraiser for the Mars Area Primary...
Amateur Radio Group Holding SwapFest
A local group is holding an event this weekend to showcase the exchange of radio, computer, and electronic equipment. The Butler County Amateur Radio Association is holding a SwapFest Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Unionville Fire Department. This event will include 50/50 raffles and prizes as...
BC3 Offering COVID Testing During Fall Semester
Butler County Community College is hosting multiple mobile COVID testing clinics throughout the fall semester starting today. BC3 has partnered with Primary Health Network to administer the PCR nasal-swab tests on campus for eight dates this semester. Test results could take one to three business days. The first free clinic...
Saeler-Solkovy Raises $17K For Purvis Center
The Saeler-Solkovy Memorial Ride has made another large donation to help their charity of choice in their 15th year. A total of $17,000 was raised during this year’s ride last month as well as at other events through the summer for the Jean B. Purvis Community Health Center. The...
Cranberry VFC Awards Local Student With New Scholarship
The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company is awarding a new scholarship to a local college student. Aidan Upton was named as the recipient of the inaugural Thomas Hodder Memorial Scholarship. Upton is a current University of Pittsburgh student who also serves with the Cranberry VFC. The $1,000 scholarship was introduced...
Schools And Municipalities To Honor 9/11
This weekend is the 21st anniversary of 9/11 and local schools and municipalities are taking time to mark the occasion. On Friday, a number of ceremonies will be held in the Seneca Valley School District. Students in the JROTC will read remarks about the attacks and hold a moment of silence at the secondary campus starting at 8:40 a.m.
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Road Project Maintenance Work
PennDOT is continuing late summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Cranberry Township. Drainage work is scheduled to take place in Middlesex Township along Route 8. Patching will be taking place on Saxonburg Road...
Two Polling Precincts Set To Change
Butler County’s election bureau is looking at changing the location of two polling precincts. Officials are proposing changing Concord Township’s precinct from the municipal building to the Concord Presbyterian Church on Hooker Road. In Clearfield Township, the precinct could be moved to St. John’s Catholic Church instead of...
City Police Chief Recognized After Earning Doctorate
The Chief of the Butler City Police Department has added a new title to his name. After successfully defending his dissertation last month, Chief Bob O’Neill has been granted an Education doctorate in Leadership and Administration with a concentration in professional leadership from Point Park University. O’Neill’s dissertation was...
Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death
At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
Woman Charged With DUI And Speeding Through School Zone
A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges after she allegedly sped through a school zone. Grove City Police say the incident happened Wednesday in an active school zone where students cross a highway. 21-year-old Sheridan Westray-Holt was allegedly going 17 miles per hour over the speed limit through the area. Police...
