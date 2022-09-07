Read full article on original website
It’s the Final Season for One of Lansing’s Superior Corn Mazes
20 years of dreams and hard work come to an end. That's what Bestmaze Corn Maze owner Mark Benjamin told me when I spoke with him on the phone regarding the sad news that 2022 will be Bestmaze Corn Maze's final season. You can find them at 3803 Noble Rd. in Williamston for one last hurrah.
What’s Going On in Michigan This Weekend: Old Cars, Horses & More
It's the weekend after Labor Day 2022 all across Michigan, and we've begun our slow descent into autumn. Looking for some fun stuff to do before the weather gets too cold? You've come to the right place. Here are some fun things happening this weekend within a couple hours' drive...
Travel Channel’s Top 10 Places to Visit in Michigan & Grand Rapids Made the Cut
As a self-titled traveling expert, I am always looking to the Travel Channel for my next trip. Whether it is international or domestic, Travel Channel always recommends the best places. Sometimes, they feature hidden gems you would not have thought of. The Travel Channel complied a list of the top...
Awesome East Lansing Eateries That Are Open Late Night
For a lot of people, "normal business" hours are just fine. But what are "normal" business hours? For clothing stores and the like, maybe 8 or 9 pm. For mixed retail spaces like Target or Meijer, maybe a bit longer, say 6 am to 11 pm or midnight. But for restaurants, that's a whole different ball game.
Eaton Rapids House For Sale Listed as “Barndominium”
By now, you probably know I love interesting real estate listings, and this one definitely fits that category. And what's really cool about it is that it's right here in Lansing's backyard; Eaton Rapids. Interesting Mid-Michigan Real Estate Listings. So, are you looking for a new place to live? Perhaps...
7 Years After Being Stolen, Little Yorkie Found in Michigan & Reunited With Owner
Pets are one of the best parts of the family dynamic. A pet easily wiggles its way into you and your family's heart. How would you feel if your pet was stolen from you?. What if after they were stolen 7 years ago, the pet is found 1,000 miles away?
Ain’t It Grand?: Singer Kane Brown is Michigan’s Newest Sheriff Deputy
Kane Brown is having an incredible year leading into the release of his new album, Different Man, which is being released on September 9th. He recently was the first country singer to preform on the MTV Video Music Awards, has seen multiple number one songs, and he's even releasing a romantic duet with his wife that everyone is already swooning over.
McDonald’s Brings Back the Cheese Danish from the ’80s Menu
Guess what's coming back to McDonald's for a limited time starting September 14 at participating restaurants? The one and only "Cheese Danish." I used to order a Cheese Danish from McDonald's quite often back in the '80s. It's so delicious and only at McDonald's restaurants for a short time. According...
Did You See Where The Newest Spirit Of Halloween Is In Lansing?
It definitely tells you what time of the year we are in when you begin to see signs start popping up for a particular kind of store. I think you know the store I'm talking about too. One with spooky written all over it for your Halloween desires. Did You...
