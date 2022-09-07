Read full article on original website
Zoom Renames Chat Product, Adds Features in Push to Compete With Teams, Slack
(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Monday it has renamed its chat product and added some features, including third party integration, as it looks to compete with rivals including Microsoft's Teams and Slack. Zoom's app, now known as Zoom Team Chat, will also include features such as the...
Bank of America Is Fined $5 Million for Failing to Report 7.42 Million Options Positions
(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020, and...
Apple Stock Spikes On iPhone 14 Report: Can It Keep Climbing?
AAPL was the strongest among the 90 largest stocks in the S&P 500 on Monday, September 12. Here is why, and whether the rally could continue in the next days and weeks.
Eaton’s Royal Power Solutions to display commercial vehicle terminals and connectors portfolio at IAA Transportation show
GALESBURG, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Power management company Eaton announced Royal Power Solutions (RPS), a leading provider of high-precision electrical connectivity components that it acquired earlier this year, is now providing its industry-leading components to commercial vehicle manufacturers. RPS components will be displayed Sept. 20-25 in Eaton’s exhibit at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005003/en/ Eaton’s Royal Power Solutions is an industry-leading provider of critical high-precision power- and signal-distribution terminals and connectors. (Photo: Business Wire)
Google Faces $25.4 Billion Damages Claims in UK, Dutch Courts Over Adtech Practices
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google will face damages claims for up to 25 billion euros ($25.4 billion) over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers. Google's adtech has recently drawn...
TikTok's parent company ByteDance bought a private hospital chain that offers a $32,000 VIP birthing package. See more of the Chinese company's curious investments.
The TikTok owner just bought a chain of women's and children's hospitals based in China for $1.5 billion. See more of ByteDance's curious investments.
CalSTRS Considers Hiring China-Focused Equity Managers for First Time
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) is looking at appointing China-focused equity managers for the first time ever, as demand for asset diversification grows amid worries on inflation and recession. CalSTRS had roughly $3.7 billion worth of investments in Chinese equities at the end of...
Micron Breaks Ground on $15 Billion U.S. Chip Plant, Says More to Come Soon
(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume...
Nasdaq’s CFO has a prediction about when IPOs are coming back
Ann Dennison provides insight as the macro-economic environment continues.
New Ecobank CEO to Pursue Stabilisation and Profits, Says Group Chairman
DAKAR (Reuters) - The newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of pan-African bank Ecobank Jeremy Awori will focus on increasing the bank's profitability, reducing costs and pursuing the bank's stabilisation in Nigeria, its largest single market. Ecobank, which operates in 33 African countries, appointed the outgoing CEO and managing director...
Battery Startup ONE Aims to Slash Cell Cost, Deliver 600-Mile Range
(Reuters) - Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy has unveiled a new anode-free battery pack designed to slash cell cost as much as 50% while delivering up to 600 miles (965 km) of driving range, the company said Tuesday. The young company hopes to begin producing its Gemini pack at a...
Chinese pork prices surge to new high prompting authorities to act
Pork costs in China, the world’s biggest consumer, rose an average of 22.5% last month
An internal report explains why Instagram is struggling to keep up with TikTok
In internal documents viewed by the Wall Street Journal, Instagram outlines Reels' failure to keep up with rival TikTok.
'Super Bearish' Fund Managers' Allocation to Global Stocks at All-Time Low - BofA Survey
LONDON (Reuters) - Fund managers are "super bearish" with average allocations to cash at the highest since 2001 and allocation to global stocks at an all-time low, according to Bank of America's (BofA) monthly survey of global fund managers for September. The results come even as MSCI's gauge of stocks...
