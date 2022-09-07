ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Zoom Renames Chat Product, Adds Features in Push to Compete With Teams, Slack

(Reuters) - Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Monday it has renamed its chat product and added some features, including third party integration, as it looks to compete with rivals including Microsoft's Teams and Slack. Zoom's app, now known as Zoom Team Chat, will also include features such as the...
US News and World Report

Bank of America Is Fined $5 Million for Failing to Report 7.42 Million Options Positions

(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020, and...
The Associated Press

Eaton’s Royal Power Solutions to display commercial vehicle terminals and connectors portfolio at IAA Transportation show

GALESBURG, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Power management company Eaton announced Royal Power Solutions (RPS), a leading provider of high-precision electrical connectivity components that it acquired earlier this year, is now providing its industry-leading components to commercial vehicle manufacturers. RPS components will be displayed Sept. 20-25 in Eaton’s exhibit at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005003/en/ Eaton’s Royal Power Solutions is an industry-leading provider of critical high-precision power- and signal-distribution terminals and connectors. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report

CalSTRS Considers Hiring China-Focused Equity Managers for First Time

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) is looking at appointing China-focused equity managers for the first time ever, as demand for asset diversification grows amid worries on inflation and recession. CalSTRS had roughly $3.7 billion worth of investments in Chinese equities at the end of...
US News and World Report

Micron Breaks Ground on $15 Billion U.S. Chip Plant, Says More to Come Soon

(Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume...
US News and World Report

New Ecobank CEO to Pursue Stabilisation and Profits, Says Group Chairman

DAKAR (Reuters) - The newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of pan-African bank Ecobank Jeremy Awori will focus on increasing the bank's profitability, reducing costs and pursuing the bank's stabilisation in Nigeria, its largest single market. Ecobank, which operates in 33 African countries, appointed the outgoing CEO and managing director...
US News and World Report

Battery Startup ONE Aims to Slash Cell Cost, Deliver 600-Mile Range

(Reuters) - Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy has unveiled a new anode-free battery pack designed to slash cell cost as much as 50% while delivering up to 600 miles (965 km) of driving range, the company said Tuesday. The young company hopes to begin producing its Gemini pack at a...
