butlerradio.com
South Butler Community Library to Host Medicare Seminars
Those interested in learning more about Medicare are invited to attend a free upcoming educational event this week. The South Butler Community Library is hosting the educational seminar “Medicare Made Clear” on Monday at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday at noon. A financial expert will help eliminate confusion by...
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs
The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. Families will have the chance to have fun and learn at a Teachable Moments workshop on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the YA Zone. The WQED Education team will show a short video and lead related activities. Space is limited and registration is required.
Opioid Overdose Coalition Hosting Annual Gathering Of Hope
A free event in Butler this weekend will focus on those who are in recovery or seeking recovery from a substance use disorder. The Butler County Opioid Overdose Coalition will host their second annual “Gathering of Hope: Recovery Walk and Picnic” Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Schools And Municipalities To Honor 9/11
This weekend is the 21st anniversary of 9/11 and local schools and municipalities are taking time to mark the occasion. On Friday, a number of ceremonies will be held in the Seneca Valley School District. Students in the JROTC will read remarks about the attacks and hold a moment of silence at the secondary campus starting at 8:40 a.m.
Cranberry VFC Awards Local Student With New Scholarship
The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company is awarding a new scholarship to a local college student. Aidan Upton was named as the recipient of the inaugural Thomas Hodder Memorial Scholarship. Upton is a current University of Pittsburgh student who also serves with the Cranberry VFC. The $1,000 scholarship was introduced...
BC3 Offering COVID Testing During Fall Semester
Butler County Community College is hosting multiple mobile COVID testing clinics throughout the fall semester starting today. BC3 has partnered with Primary Health Network to administer the PCR nasal-swab tests on campus for eight dates this semester. Test results could take one to three business days. The first free clinic...
Cranberry Township to Offer Online Diversity and Inclusion Survey
Residents of Cranberry Township are being asked to participate in an online survey about diversity and inclusion. Township officials are currently updating the Diversity and Inclusion section of The Cranberry Plan, which is the municipality’s long-term comprehensive plan. The survey should take about five minutes to complete but will...
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Road Project Maintenance Work
PennDOT is continuing late summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Cranberry Township. Drainage work is scheduled to take place in Middlesex Township along Route 8. Patching will be taking place on Saxonburg Road...
Two Polling Precincts Set To Change
Butler County’s election bureau is looking at changing the location of two polling precincts. Officials are proposing changing Concord Township’s precinct from the municipal building to the Concord Presbyterian Church on Hooker Road. In Clearfield Township, the precinct could be moved to St. John’s Catholic Church instead of...
City Police Chief Recognized After Earning Doctorate
The Chief of the Butler City Police Department has added a new title to his name. After successfully defending his dissertation last month, Chief Bob O’Neill has been granted an Education doctorate in Leadership and Administration with a concentration in professional leadership from Point Park University. O’Neill’s dissertation was...
Local State Representative to Lead Rally on Monday
Hundreds of people are expected to rally in Harrisburg on Monday in support of the Second Amendment. Butler County Republican State Representative Daryl Metcalfe organized the 17th annual Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally beginning at 10 a.m. on the front Capitol steps. Several featured speakers including other lawmakers...
Riverhounds’ Match with Louisville City FC Ends in Draw
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds played the visiting Louisville City FC to a 0-0 draw on Saturday. During halftime on Saturday, former Riverhounds coach, general manager, and broadcaster Gene Klein was celebrated as the sixth member of the team’s Hall of Fame. Pittsburgh will return to action on Wednesday when they...
Paving Work Delayed On Rt. 422/Rt. 28 Ramps In Armstrong
A paving project in Armstrong County has been rescheduled due to impending weather this weekend. Originally, PennDOT officials said work on the Route 422 and Route 28 interchange would start Friday night. However, that has now been rescheduled for next weekend. The work is expected to run from 7 p.m....
Woman Charged With DUI And Speeding Through School Zone
A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges after she allegedly sped through a school zone. Grove City Police say the incident happened Wednesday in an active school zone where students cross a highway. 21-year-old Sheridan Westray-Holt was allegedly going 17 miles per hour over the speed limit through the area. Police...
Additional Information Released Regarding Fatal Crash in Slippery Rock
More information has been released regarding a fatal crash that occurred late last week in Slippery Rock Township. According to State Police, a 23-year-old Slippery Rock woman was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Route 8 from Branchton Road around 4pm on Friday when she allegedly failed to yield to a motorcyclist.
