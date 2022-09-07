Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
Data for 150,000 People Potentially Exposed in Medical Facility Leaks in N.H.
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Boston-based real estate investment and development firm Foxfield has acquired a 100,450-square-foot industrial/flex property on 15 acres at 21 Northwestern Drive in Salem for $14.9 million. Foxfield managing partner Jeff Theobald said his firm is “excited to see the southern New Hampshire industrial market continue to develop over the coming years.” He called the property “an excellent opportunity to buy a facility with a strong roster of tenants in a dynamic location.” Chris Healey of The Boulos Company, who represented Foxfield in the off-market purchase, said, “Industrial vacancy in the Salem submarket is among the tightest in the state.”
One Massachusetts Town Makes The Best Small Town In the USA
Like the 80s song "Small Town" by "John Mellencamp" or that country song by "Justin Moore" - "Small Town USA." We all know a lot of people especially my age are not a fan of small towns because they claim there is nothing to do and they're "boring." Which I...
New Hampshire city hires former Brattleboro town manager
Octavian “Yoshi” Manale’s offer of employment in Claremont is contingent upon a successful background check. Read the story on VTDigger here: New Hampshire city hires former Brattleboro town manager.
Hampton Beach, NH, Seafood Festival Ready for Its 33rd Year
The forecast should be perfect for the 33rd annual Hampton Seafood Festival, which starts Friday and goes through Sunday. Three days of food served up by over 50 of the Seacoast's top restaurants and nearly 80 craft vendors, culinary chef demonstrations, and two stages of entertainment gets started Friday at noon and continue through Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
The Brimfield, Mass., antique markets draw vendors and shoppers from around the world
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Battery Manufacturer to Open $45 Million Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Battery manufacturer Factorial Energy announced it would...
mainepublic.org
Recent rains have diminished Maine drought
Maine's Drought Task Force says recent rains have gone a long way toward improving streamflow and groundwater conditions. "Things have dramatically improved in sections of the state that were seeing the worst of the drought," said Sam Roy, the task force facilitator. "I'd say, focusing on York County, we've seen quite dramatic improvements there."
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston
Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
Hikers plead guilty after rescue on New Hampshire mountain
LITTLETON, N.H. – Two hikers pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges after an elaborate rescue mission in New Hampshire over the summer.A 22-year-old Lowell man and a 25-year-old from Windsor, N.H. both pleaded guilty recently to reckless conduct charges in exchange for a $200 fine and $48 penalty assessment.The charges stemmed from a June rescue in Franconia Notch State Park. The men left the trail and climbed dangerous ledges without proper equipment or shoes, and became stuck. Rescuers spent hours saving the men and eventually had to rappel down the cliffside."The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm's way, they need to be held accountable," Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department's Law Enforcement Division said.
An Open Letter as a Moped Driver in Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Don’t Be a Jerk
Driving a moped, scooter, or E-bike is a phenomenal means of transportation in certain towns and cities like Portsmouth, NH, Dover, NH, Newburyport, MA, Ogunquit, ME, and more. For all the reasons that you should own one, click here. While they are phenomenal "vehicles" if you want have fun while...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
manchesterinklink.com
Sept. 10: Rimmon Heights celebrating community with free block party thanks to city ‘activation’ grant
MANCHESTER, NH – As president of the Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group, Michael Wolf is hoping Saturday’s community block party in his Rimmon Heights neighborhood will encourage more neighbors to get involved. “Like a lot of other groups and businesses, we saw the city’s Community Event and Activation Grant...
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
FBI launches investigation into North Shore kennel after animals found walking along highway
ROWLEY, Mass. — The FBI has launched a joint investigation into the conditions at a North Shore kennel after a group of animals were found walking along Route 1 in Newburyport last month. On August 27, the Rowley Police Department responded to a report of four goats walking along...
WMUR.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide in connection with deadly Peterborough crash
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A Vermont woman is charged in connection toa deadly crash in Peterborough last week. New Hampshire State Police have charged Amanda Fogg, 35, of West Townshend, Vermont, with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated. Troopers said her passenger Lisa Johnson, 65, of West Townshend, Vermont,...
Comments / 7