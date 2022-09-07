Read full article on original website
Related
wjol.com
Joliet Employee Local 440 Golf Outing To Benefit K9’s For Veterans
A few openings still available for a golf outing this Friday to benefit K9s for Veterans. Joliet AFSCME Employee Local 440 is putting on the Friday, September 16th event at Inwood Golf Course. K9s for Veterans mission is to help veterans with post traumatic stress disorder transition back to civilian...
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces I-55 Improvements In Will Co.
Upgrades are being made to I-55 in Will County. Governor Pritzker announced Friday the start of multiple improvements to I-55 through Joliet and Shorewood. The 93-million project is highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with State Route 59.
wjol.com
John Lennon’s Killer Denied Parole For 12th Time
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 12th time. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said Monday that Mark David Chapman appeared before a parole board at the end of August.
wjol.com
Joliet Police: Woman Arrested After Trying to Place Officer in Headlock
A 30-year old Joliet woman was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly trying to place a Joliet Police officer in a headlock during an argument. It was just before 3:15 pm that officers were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Bluff Street for an unwanted person. Joliet Police learned that Janquishlan Aguirre was inside the apartment of a male tenant and was refusing to leave. Aguirre has her own apartment in the same building and is the girlfriend of the tenant who had called police.
Comments / 0