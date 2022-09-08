Read full article on original website
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Iowa City
I know what you're thinking... this is not a fun story, but the threat of nukes has been in the back of many Americans' minds since the cold war. Many of us have spent our entire life at least a little worried about it. Not to mention recent events have increased worldwide concerns about nuclear safety in Ukraine.
8 Haunted Places in Iowa You Can Visit or Stay the Night At [PHOTOS]
Want to check out one of Iowa's "haunted" locations this spooky season? Here are eight of the places you can visit:. Malvern Manor was built in the 1880s and it was originally called the Cottage Hotel. According to the Des Moines Register, the hotel changed hands many times over the years. In the mid-1900s, the manor was home to the Gibson Family. Paranormal Dares reports that 12-year-old Inez Gibson died by suicide in the home. Malvern Manor became both a nursing home and a group home in the 20th century. It has been featured on TLC's Paranormal Lockdown and Travel Channel's Destination Fear.
bleedingheartland.com
Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term
The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
kwit.org
Newscast 09.09.22: SD Gov. Kristi Noem ethics complaint; Drought continues in Iowa
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem ‘s arguments in an April filing were made public today, as the state's Government Accountability Board released records in a complaint against her. Noem had asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records.
KCRG.com
McSweeney hopes to make her hometown proud in return to Iowa
Parts of Southeast Iowa are predicting below-normal yields. They've seen a dry summer and harvest season is just a few weeks away. Police in Cedar Rapids asking for help identifying robbery suspects. Updated: 2 hours ago. Cedar Rapids Police are asking the public's help to identify these two people in...
Celebrating A Century as The Musical Soul Of Cedar Rapids
As a Cedar Rapids Gazette columnist said back in 1946, "a city without music would be a city without a soul" Since the casual beginnings of the Cedar Rapids Symphony Orchestra (now Orchestra Iowa) over 100 years ago it has turned into one of the most popular attractions in Cedar Rapids (and across Iowa) to this day. According to the Gazette, "the idea for the orchestra started in 1922 when well-known flutist E.A. Hazelton dropped into the office of Dr. J. Lynn Crawford."
KCRG.com
Oath Keepers membership list report includes 330 Iowans
City, airport officials to work together after Dubuque loses last commercial flights. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall explains how city and business leaders are banding together to figure out what's next. Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, tuned to Omicron variants, arrive in eastern Iowa. Updated: 5 hours ago. Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Iowa
If you clicked this article you most likely already have a college in mind. Over the years, Iowa has become known for its party schools. Different Iowa colleges have even ranked in the top 10 party colleges in all of America. So... which Iowa college is number one for the...
Eastern Iowa Has Some Of The Highest And Lowest Cropland Rent Prices
Land prices have been through the roof this year. In 2021, farmland prices were up 29 percent from 2020 with the average land value across Iowa being $9,751. Since the end of 2021, we have continued to watch those prices rise 40 percent averaging around $13,000. Just like with land...
Guaranteed Parking in Downtown Cedar Rapids? Use this App
It's awesome to see downtown Cedar Rapids thriving, but if you're only there for a specific event, the hassle of competing for parking can be frustrating. It's easy if you work downtown. You can most likely use your facility's parking area for anything else you're doing downtown. Ride-sharing? Not as quick and cheap as it used to be. But a new service from Park Cedar Rapids has been a long time coming for people whose main objective downtown is an afternoon or night out to attend a show at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Energy Powerhouse, or the Paramount Theatre.
Countless Iowans Are Being Stranded For The Exact Same Reason
Traveling has turned into a NIGHTMARE over the past few years. It's seemed to come to a bit of a head over the last twelve months. I take a few major cross country flights every single year. My family lives on the East Coast, so I've become well-versed in the art of air travel. Last holiday season I even wrote about the real reason that flights were being canceled.
wvik.org
Franken Campaigns in QC
Along with attending a River Bandits game Thursday night in Davenport, the Democratic candidate for US Senate, running against Republican Chuck Grassley, plans to ask for contributions, speak with several organizations, and meet with newspaper editorial boards. When Iowans vote this fall, he hopes they remember the economy is improving,...
KCRG.com
Iowa Governor agrees to one debate with Democratic challenger
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced she will debate her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear. The Governor’s campaign announced she accepted an invitation to one debate, which Iowa PBS will host. The exact date and location is still unknown. Reynolds says she looks forward to discussing...
Where to Get the Best Authentic BBQ in Iowa [PHOTOS]
When it comes to BBQ, there's at least one place in Iowa that does it RIGHT! According to a new list from the site Eat This, Not That, Smokey D's BBQ in Des Moines has the best authentic BBQ in the state!. If the name Smokey D's sounds familiar to...
How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door
On Nov. 21, 2019, a state inspector named Wayne Grier visited an Ottumwa cat breeding operation called CelesTrail Cats to conduct a legally mandated annual inspection and to check on the welfare of the animals there. Grier couldn’t gain entry to the building and left. “Not available,” he wrote in his inspection report after driving […] The post How to avoid an animal-welfare inspection in Iowa: Don’t answer the door appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Can the La Porte City Golf Course Be Saved?
Last week we learned about the unfortunate plans to close the La Porte City golf course. The announcement was made on the La Porte City Golf Club's Facebook page which left very little room for hope of the course remaining open. However, residents in La Porte City, the state of Iowa, and other parts of the country have been fighting to keep it open.
30+ New Restaurants That Opened in Eastern Iowa This Year [GALLERY]
So far this year, there have been a ton of restaurant openings here in Eastern Iowa! Here are over 30 places that have opened or reopened as of September of 2022:. 1100 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids (Inside NewBo City Market) Opened June of 2022. 1113 7th Ave, Marion. Reopened...
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
The #1 Iowa Party School Also Reclaimed the Highest Enrollment
Whether University of Iowa alumni or fans consider this a premonition ahead of Saturday's "Cy-Hawk" football game remains to be seen, but with new enrollment data just unveiled, the Cedar Rapids Gazette says that after ten years, UI has reclaimed its status is the largest campus in the state. A...
