It's awesome to see downtown Cedar Rapids thriving, but if you're only there for a specific event, the hassle of competing for parking can be frustrating. It's easy if you work downtown. You can most likely use your facility's parking area for anything else you're doing downtown. Ride-sharing? Not as quick and cheap as it used to be. But a new service from Park Cedar Rapids has been a long time coming for people whose main objective downtown is an afternoon or night out to attend a show at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Energy Powerhouse, or the Paramount Theatre.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO