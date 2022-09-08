Read full article on original website
Happy Birthday to the King of Soul – 5 Electrifying Live Performances from Otis Redding
Otis Redding had soul. No, he was soul. His voice—powerful, and yet gentle; velvety at times, but rugged through and through—had the ability to tell a story. His feverish passion brought on an expressive way of singing as he threw nothing but emotion at every song. Redding could communicate joy one moment and pain the next. With the turn of a phrase, he could make you make believe his undying devotion and then feel his utter heartbreak.
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Debbie Gibson to Release New Holiday Album ‘Winterlicious’ on October 21
Famed pop star Debbie Gibson is set to release her new album, Winterlicious, on October 21. Gibson will also spread the holiday spirit with an upcoming tour to celebrate the new record, which kicks off on November 25. The new record will include a mix of originals and beautifully reimagined...
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Stereogum
A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”
Beyoncé’s hypnotic new single, “Break My Soul,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100, and if pandemic restrictions continue relaxing, you’ll soon experience this ebullient ’90s-inspired house jam on a dance floor near you. It’s is a four-on-the-floor, fastball-down-the-middle club track, threaded with raucous New Orleans bounce chants (courtesy of a Big Freedia sample), and replete with archetypical house production characteristics. Because expertly crafted public relations accompanies everything Beyoncé does, it can be tempting to reflexively dismiss her music as mere ear candy—i.e., alluring sonic confections that lack nutritional value but attain cultural buoyancy due to strategic marketing. However, if you scratch the surface of a song like “Break My Soul,” you may notice some deceptively sophisticated composition techniques. Indeed, this new Beyoncé single might initially sound like it uses only standard house music tropes, but there’s actually some skillful innovation going on. So let’s check it out.
Tyler Childers Announces Triple Album ‘Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?’
Tyler Childers and his band the Food Stamps are adding a little extra shot of ambition to the fall, announcing plans for the new triple album Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? on Thursday. The project, which follows Childers’ 2020 release Long Violent History, will be released via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records on Sept. 30. Divided into three distinct parts — Hallelujah, Jubilee, and Joyful Noise — the conceptual project takes eight new songs and presents them in styles fitting those descriptions. Hallelujah versions are Childers’ core band playing live in studio, while the Jubilee version adds strings, horns, and...
BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance On Stage – LA’ Concert Is Available on Disney+
The second concert date from BTS' 2021 'Permission to Dance On Stage - LA' concert series is now available to watch on the streaming platform Disney+.
hotnewhiphop.com
Sampa The Great Shares New Album "As Above, So Below"
Though it's been three years since Sampa The Great released The Return, she hasn't left fans empty handed. Over the past few years, she's dished out several solid guest appearances to hold fans over until kicking off the campaign for her second studio album earlier this year. Today, she shared...
loudersound.com
Parkway Drive's Darker Still: Aussies triumph over darkness and shoot for the stratosphere
Just a few months ago, Parkway Drive’s future seemed murky. Having cancelled a US tour in order to work on internal relationships that were seemingly at breaking point during its recording, album seven is met by as much relief as excitement. And while the turbulent nature of its development and the employment of therapists has a whiff of St. Anger’s creation, the results of Darker Still bear more of a resemblance to the globe-conquering aesthetic of The Black Album.
7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s
While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
Exclusive: Andrea Bocelli recorded a new holiday album, 'A Family Christmas,' with his kids
Andrea Bocelli, his son Matteo and daughter Virginia exclusively reveal to USA TODAY that their new holiday album "A Family Christmas" is out Oct. 21.
Billy Strings Puts Bluegrass Spin On Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again”
This is the cover we need. We know and love Billy Strings for his unique spin on bluegrass, taking the genre and making it more appealing to broader audiences of any genre of music. From his tricked out shows, out of this world picking abilities, and deep cutting lyrics, the...
The Comet Is Coming Share Video for New Song “Technicolour”: Watch
The Comet Is Coming have shared another new song from their forthcoming LP Hyper-Dimensional Extension Beam. It’s titled “Technicolour,” and with it comes a video directed by Charlie Robins. Take a look below. Along with saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings (aka Shabaka), the ensemble includes drummer Max Hallett (aka...
Popculture
BTS Concert Film Gets Surprise Streaming Premiere
BTS fans can now get up close and personal with their favorite group from the comforts of home. The concert film BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA has been added to Disney+'s streaming services worldwide, beginning at midnight PT. In conjunction with D23 Expo this weekend, the addition marked Disney+ Day on Sept. 8. The special features live performances from BTS' concerts at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in November and December last year. The "stage-focused" film was first announced in July, in conjunction with BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, a chronological docuseries of BTS' history from debut to present, set for release in 2023.
tvinsider.com
‘Cobra Kai’ and ‘Central Park’ Return, Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra Concert, Tales of Gutsy Women
The popular Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai is back for a fifth season. Apple’s animated musical Central Park welcomes back Kristen Bell in a new role for Season 3. The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra performs at the Kennedy Center in a PBS special. Hillary and Chelsea Clinton talk to Gutsy women in an Apple TV+ docuseries.
Tyler Childers Announces New Single, “Angel Band,” Premiering Tomorrow Morning
Start the countdown and get out your Sunday best, Childers is fixin’ to take us to church. Tyler Childers started hinting at his long-awaited return a few days ago by posting some cryptic video teasers to his social media, which until that point had been completely stagnant since his last album Long Violent History.
Tyler Childers Releases “Angel Band,” The Lead Single From His 3-Part Gospel Album, ‘Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?’
Hallelujah, praise the Lord, thank you Jesus. Tyler Childers has officially announced his upcoming studio album, Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?, and it appears as though our suspicions have been confirmed… Tyler Childers is dropping a Gospel album. And it comes in 3-Parts. Featuring a cover of...
George Harrison Wrote ‘Old Brown Shoe’ and ‘Something’ on the Piano Because ‘Nothing Seemed Fresh’ on the Guitar
George Harrison wrote 'Old Brown Shoe' and 'Something' on the piano because 'nothing seemed fresh' on the guitar. He thought the piano gave him the right chords.
New Beatles Album Re-Release Features Dark Alternate Version Of A Famous Song
The one Beatles song often cited as the most kid-friendly is without a doubt “Yellow Submarine.” There are kids’ books focused on that submarine, toys, and even pretty rad magnetic puzzles. But what if the most kid-oriented Fab song was actually super dark? In an upcoming re-released version of the 1966 album, Revolver, the world is about to get a dark, sad ballad version of the “Yellow Submarine” that might have been.
From Elvis to Little Richard: 5 of the Best Rock Songs of the ’50s
It’s the middle of the century: Walt Disney has just released Cinderella, millions of people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, and the U.S. Supreme court ruled on the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education. But what of the music world? Where was it heading? We’re glad you asked.
