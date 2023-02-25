Open in App
GOBankingRates

7 Items That Are Always Cheaper on Amazon

By Cynthia Measom,

15 days ago

Although you can find almost anything on Amazon and have it delivered to your door, sometimes you end up paying for the convenience instead of scoring the best price .

Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Read More: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

However, shopping on Amazon can also be a boon to your budget -- especially if you know which items are always cheaper with the online retailer. Before you add the following items to your Walmart, Target or grocery store shopping list, check out their prices on Amazon and compare. You might be surprised at how much you can save.

Here are seven items that are always cheaper on Amazon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESsra_0hmrXUrs00

Pet Toys

If you've ever browsed the aisles of PetSmart, Petco or your local pet store, you've seen how high the prices of pet toys can be. Amazon has pet toys at great prices, and the variety you'll find is insane.

For example, you can find a wide variety of durable, yet plush, squeaker toys for your dog who's an aggressive chewer for $7 or less. However, if you check at PetSmart, you'll only find a handful of toys that go for the same price including what's on sale.

Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FaGFE_0hmrXUrs00

Baby Wipes

Some parents don't have the option of buying whatever brand of baby wipe is on sale due to their little one's sensitive skin. On Amazon, however, there's a good chance you can get the wipe you want (or something similar) and save.

For example, you can order a box of 448 Huggies Natural Care baby wipes for $13.70 , about 3 cents per wipe. At Walmart, the same pack of 288 Huggies Natural Care baby wipes is $11.33, about 4 cents per wipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vGjef_0hmrXUrs00

No. 2 Pencils

If you have children in school or you're a teacher, you know that you can never have enough pencils at the ready. On Amazon, you can get a 24-count box of Ticonderoga No. 2 pencils for $4.97 -- about 21 cents per pencil. At Walmart, a 12-count box of Ticonderoga No. 2 pencils is $7.34, or about 61 cents per pencil.

And if you want to really stock up and save even more, opt for a 150-count box of Amazon Basics Woodcased No. 2 Pencils that are pre-sharpened for $14.05, which is just 9 cents per pencil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cqwEE_0hmrXUrs00

Tazo Organic Baked Cinnamon Apple Tea

" This box of 20 tea bags is a great value at Amazon," said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews . "The tea is caffeine-free, so it's perfect for any time of day, although it does have organic chamomile in it, so it may be best suited for winding down in the evenings before bed. It's made with all organic ingredients, so if that's something you're mindful of, this tea will fit the bill."

She added, "Elsewhere, retailers are charging as much as $10 for the same amount, although at least one is charging $5.66 for the same product. [However], the same store is also charging $4 for delivery, which means you're getting close to that $10 mark again by shopping there. Buying this tea for [$6.99] at Amazon is particularly a good move if you have a Prime membership or if you're placing a larger order, as you should be able to avoid extra delivery charges that way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fz6e3_0hmrXUrs00

Leaf Blowers

"You can definitely find these at a variety of retailers, but shopping elsewhere will mean paying nearly $10 more for new models." said Ramhold, referring to Black + Decker's electric model that's a great bargain. "You can save on pre-owned in some cases, but one store even had a pre-owned model for more than buying new at Amazon for $29."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4dSL_0hmrXUrs00

Throw Pillow Cover Sets

Do a search on Amazon for throw pillow covers between $0 and $6, and you'll get over 1,000 results . The best part is that some of these pillow covers come in a set of four for $6 or less.

If you do a similar search on Walmart, you might be able to find a few options that can compete with Amazon's prices, but for a larger selection of cheaper pillow covers, check Amazon first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrZ1U_0hmrXUrs00

Satin Pillowcases

If you shop around, you can find a set of two satin pillowcases on Amazon for as low as $5.91, which equals a little less than $2.96 each .

Note that different colors and patterns are often different prices, so if you're open to random colors and/or patterns, you can get a great deal. At Walmart, you'll pay at least $9.95 for two satin pillowcases, and at Target, you'll pay $5 each.

Disclaimer: Photos are for representational purposes only, and prices may vary based on time, location and availability.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Items That Are Always Cheaper on Amazon

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL22 hours ago
Police clarify statement about dead man wrapped in carpet
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy