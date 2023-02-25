7 Items That Are Always Cheaper on Amazon

Although you can find almost anything on Amazon and have it delivered to your door, sometimes you end up paying for the convenience instead of scoring the best price .

However, shopping on Amazon can also be a boon to your budget -- especially if you know which items are always cheaper with the online retailer. Before you add the following items to your Walmart, Target or grocery store shopping list, check out their prices on Amazon and compare. You might be surprised at how much you can save.

Here are seven items that are always cheaper on Amazon.

Pet Toys

If you've ever browsed the aisles of PetSmart, Petco or your local pet store, you've seen how high the prices of pet toys can be. Amazon has pet toys at great prices, and the variety you'll find is insane.

For example, you can find a wide variety of durable, yet plush, squeaker toys for your dog who's an aggressive chewer for $7 or less. However, if you check at PetSmart, you'll only find a handful of toys that go for the same price including what's on sale.

Baby Wipes

Some parents don't have the option of buying whatever brand of baby wipe is on sale due to their little one's sensitive skin. On Amazon, however, there's a good chance you can get the wipe you want (or something similar) and save.

For example, you can order a box of 448 Huggies Natural Care baby wipes for $13.70 , about 3 cents per wipe. At Walmart, the same pack of 288 Huggies Natural Care baby wipes is $11.33, about 4 cents per wipe.

No. 2 Pencils

If you have children in school or you're a teacher, you know that you can never have enough pencils at the ready. On Amazon, you can get a 24-count box of Ticonderoga No. 2 pencils for $4.97 -- about 21 cents per pencil. At Walmart, a 12-count box of Ticonderoga No. 2 pencils is $7.34, or about 61 cents per pencil.

And if you want to really stock up and save even more, opt for a 150-count box of Amazon Basics Woodcased No. 2 Pencils that are pre-sharpened for $14.05, which is just 9 cents per pencil.

Tazo Organic Baked Cinnamon Apple Tea

" This box of 20 tea bags is a great value at Amazon," said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews . "The tea is caffeine-free, so it's perfect for any time of day, although it does have organic chamomile in it, so it may be best suited for winding down in the evenings before bed. It's made with all organic ingredients, so if that's something you're mindful of, this tea will fit the bill."

She added, "Elsewhere, retailers are charging as much as $10 for the same amount, although at least one is charging $5.66 for the same product. [However], the same store is also charging $4 for delivery, which means you're getting close to that $10 mark again by shopping there. Buying this tea for [$6.99] at Amazon is particularly a good move if you have a Prime membership or if you're placing a larger order, as you should be able to avoid extra delivery charges that way."

Leaf Blowers

"You can definitely find these at a variety of retailers, but shopping elsewhere will mean paying nearly $10 more for new models." said Ramhold, referring to Black + Decker's electric model that's a great bargain. "You can save on pre-owned in some cases, but one store even had a pre-owned model for more than buying new at Amazon for $29."

Throw Pillow Cover Sets

Do a search on Amazon for throw pillow covers between $0 and $6, and you'll get over 1,000 results . The best part is that some of these pillow covers come in a set of four for $6 or less.

If you do a similar search on Walmart, you might be able to find a few options that can compete with Amazon's prices, but for a larger selection of cheaper pillow covers, check Amazon first.

Satin Pillowcases

If you shop around, you can find a set of two satin pillowcases on Amazon for as low as $5.91, which equals a little less than $2.96 each .

Note that different colors and patterns are often different prices, so if you're open to random colors and/or patterns, you can get a great deal. At Walmart, you'll pay at least $9.95 for two satin pillowcases, and at Target, you'll pay $5 each.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Items That Are Always Cheaper on Amazon