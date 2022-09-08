Trenton, N.Y-- Police are investigating a fatal accident on Trenton Road in the town of Trenton involving a motorcycle. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 7 PM near the intersection of John Street. They say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The driver of the motorcycle was killed. No word on any other injuries. As of last check, Trenton Road was still closed from Whittaker Road to Putnam Road. Stay with NewsChannel 2 for the latest developments on this story.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO