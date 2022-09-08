ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Two men robbed by gun-toting trio in Hoboken: police

Two men were robbed by three assailants who brandished a handgun on Observer Highway in Hoboken early Sunday morning, authorities said. The victims, described in their early 20s, were near Washington Street at 4:40 a.m. when three men approached and displayed a handgun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The assailants...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton police charge Trenton man with burglary, lewdness

A 26-year-old Trenton man allegedly disrobed and attempted to enter a Mountain Avenue home, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 25. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, according to police. The victim told police that the...
PRINCETON, NJ
WKTV

One killed in Trenton crash

Trenton, N.Y-- Police are investigating a fatal accident on Trenton Road in the town of Trenton involving a motorcycle. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 7 PM near the intersection of John Street. They say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The driver of the motorcycle was killed. No word on any other injuries. As of last check, Trenton Road was still closed from Whittaker Road to Putnam Road. Stay with NewsChannel 2 for the latest developments on this story.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con From Tuxedo Park Nabbed By Police In Route 17 Stop

Officers found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from Orange County for tailgating on Route 17 in Bergen County, police said. Ryan Larkin, age 35, of Tuxedo Park, told Saddle River Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Critically Injured On Route 21

A 30-year-old pedestrian from Passaic was struck and critically injured on Route 21, authorities confirmed. A vehicle driven by a 58-year-old motorist from Union City hit him on the northbound highway near Exit 10 around 11 a.m., city police said. The driver remained at the scene as the victim was...
PASSAIC, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

New Liberty MS principal arrested for DWI after car crash in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The newly hired principal of Liberty Middle School was arrested in West Orange on Aug. 30 for driving while intoxicated after she crashed and caused property damage on two private properties on Rock Spring Road. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was leaving a fundraising event for Councilman Bill Rutherford, who is running for mayor, and caused property damage at the two properties, according to a West Orange Police Department report. The West Orange School District has placed Dooley-Malloy on administrative leave.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
centraljersey.com

Police investigate shooting in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a shooting of a male in the 7-11 parking lot on Morristown Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. of the Old Bridge Police Department. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the shooting at approximately...
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLICE FOLLOW THE SCENT ……

Police and fire department were attempting to track the source of a very intense burning smell behind the Shop Rite at Rts 37 and 166. They searched the wooded area up and down the parkway from 81 to 83 as well as buildings in the area but could not locate a source. Our reporter on scene confirmed the smell was extremely strong.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck At Busy Intersection Outside Hackensack Park

A 23-year-old pedestrian was struck and injured in a busy Hackensack intersection, authorities said. An Advanced Life Support ambulance was summoned after he was struck by an Acura outside Johnson Park on River and East Anderson streets around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Loaded Glock, Drugs Seized, Ex-Con Nabbed By Saddle River PD In Route 17 Stop

Saddle River police found a loaded gun and a host of drugs for sale after an officer stopped an ex-con from New York State for tailgating on Route 17. Ryan Larkin, 35, of Tuxedo Park, NY, told Officer Ryan Holdsworth that he needed the .40-caliber Glock 35 -- with a high-capacity magazine -- “for the purpose of protecting himself and his girlfriend from others,” Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said following the noontime arrest on Friday, Sept. 9.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Crash leaves 23-year-old man dead, another person injured

A multi-vehicle collision left one man dead and another person injured early Friday in Newark, authorities said. The wreck happened around 2 a.m. at Avon Avenue and Bergen Street and involved a Nissan Altima and a BMW, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ

