AFP

New monarch gives fresh impetus to Scotland's independence debate

Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland indelibly associates the nation with the handover to a new monarch, but her passing also reignites the debate over Scottish independence from the UK. Thousands of people stood for hours on Sunday to see the 96-year-old's coffin arrive from her Balmoral estate to Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse, and the formal proclamation of Charles as king.  "King Charles will love Scotland just as much as the queen.
POLITICS
BBC

William and Kate named Prince and Princess of Wales by the King

Prince William and his wife Catherine have been named the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III. "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," said the King, who previously held the title. The King made the comments in his first address to...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

BMW PGA Championship: Shane Lowry holds off Rory McIlroy & Jon Rahm

-17 S Lowry (Ire); -16 J Rahm (Spa), R McIlroy (NI); -15 T Gooch (US); -14 P Reed (US), T Detry (Bel) Selected others: -12 L Westwood (Eng), M Southgate (Eng); -11 D Horsey (Eng), S Horsfield (Eng); -10 G Forrest; -9 I Poulter (Eng); -8 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -7 G McDowell (NI)
GOLF
BBC

Scotland prepares to say its final farewell to the Queen

Thousands of people are expected to line Edinburgh's streets as Scotland says its final farewell to the Queen. The King and members of the Royal Family will follow the coffin in a procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral on Monday afternoon. The cathedral will then host a...
U.K.
#Ireland#Golf Course#Golfing#Irish#Four Nations Golf#Belfry#Bbc Radio Foyle
BBC

William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor

Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Queen was in good spirits at weekend, church moderator says

The Queen seemed frail but in "really good spirits" when he met her at the weekend, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has said. The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields spent the weekend at Balmoral, where he had dinner with the Queen on Saturday and lunch with her on Sunday.
SOCIETY
BBC

Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh

The Queen's coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle. The coffin passed through Aberdeen and Dundee before it was greeted by thousands of people on the city's Royal Mile. Travelling in the second car of the cortege was the Queen's...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

King Charles III: Cornwall proclamation made at Truro Cathedral

Proclamations of the accession of King Charles III are being made across Cornwall. His Majesty was proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James's Palace in London on Saturday. A proclamation held outside Truro Cathedral at 13:00 BST for the county was read first by the High Sheriff of Cornwall and then in Cornish by the Grand Bard of the Cornish Gorsedh.
U.K.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: 'Royal blessing' that helped devolution

"I always say there was one Queen Elizabeth who saved the Welsh language and there was another one who gave Wales devolution." Dafydd Elis-Thomas, one of Wales' prominent political figures, is adamant the nation should be thankful for the influence of both Queen Elizabeths. While Queen Elizabeth I, of the...
U.K.
BBC

Formal announcement of King Charles III takes place

The proclamation formally confirming King Charles as the monarch has been read out in Nottinghamshire. In a ceremony in London on Saturday the document was signed and announced and then, in keeping with tradition, sent across the UK. The Accession Proclamation took place at County Hall at 13:00 BST and...
U.K.
BBC

'She was a neighbour, more than just the Queen'

The community of Ballater, less than eight miles from Balmoral, considered the Queen to be more of a friendly neighbour than a monarch. The Royal Family have strong links with the local area, going back decades. Butcher Brian Scott, of HM Sheridan which supplies Balmoral, said: "She was a member...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Crowds gather for proclamation ceremony in Edinburgh

A public proclamation to announce the accession of King Charles has taken place in Edinburgh. Crowds gathered at the Mercat Cross on the city's Royal Mile to hear the Lord Lyon King of Arms read the address. The event follows a ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday when King...
POLITICS
BBC

'You can feel the emotion' of Queen's final Scottish journey

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland. Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children would "learn about in years to come". The cortege made a six-hour road trip from...
U.K.

