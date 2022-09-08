Microwaves are efficient marvels that have been making cooking (and snacking) easier for almost 80 years. Yet the microwave is vastly underappreciated. That’s why knowing how to clean a microwave is likely low priority for most people. Yes, maintaining other kitchen appliances that take a bit more of a beating, like the glass stove top which shows all the splatter post dinner prep can take precedence, but don’t let the need to clean other appliances lead to a dirty microwave. Whether you have it propped on your countertop or installed over the range, you’ll want to insure that both the outside of your microwave and the microwave interior are free of messes. The good news is that cleaning a microwave’s tough stains often implements most of the same cleaning products already in your arsenal. Given that the microwave deserves more respect than it’s often given, you might be using these easy cleaning tips much more often than you have in the past. Here, we provide you with hacks that keep buildup at bay and this appliance in steady rotation.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO