Electronics

CNN

The best toasters of 2022

Slot toasters (you might call them pop-up toasters) have been a staple on kitchen counters for more than a century, and we've tested nine leading models to find the best ones to make perfectly browned toast and bagels with crisp edges — and to make sure you don't buy one that requires repeated passes just to warm up your bread.
The US Sun

I'm a self-employed cleaner – the quick fixes to make your house sparkling in minutes & the hacks no one knows about

Is there any worse feeling than someone spontaneously deciding to pop round your house when you haven't had a chance to clean up?. Well, Ann Russell - a self-employed cleaner - has offered the perfect quick fix tips to help clean several rooms in your house in a matter of minutes - and the handy hacks you might not know about.
TheDailyBeast

This Retro Breakfast Station Is The Only Device You'll Need Each Morning

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Living in a Brooklyn apartment means that I need to conserve as much space as I possibly can. This is especially the case in the kitchen, where there just isn’t enough countertop space or cabinets to store all the appliances that I might want to own. While I may live in a shoebox, that certainly doesn’t mean I want to live without the kitchen appliances that are most vital to me: the toaster and the coffee maker. Nostalgia allowed me to have both without...
Architectural Digest

How to Clean a Keurig—All You Need Is 30 Minutes and White Vinegar

Chances are when you think about a cup of jo, the focus is on the need for caffeine, not on how to clean a Keurig coffee maker. Perhaps, one of the reason’s you got the machine is so you don’t have to worry about cleaning a classic coffee maker, but that doesn’t mean that you can neglect the K-Cup. Yes, one of the perks of a Keurig is that it’s a quick solution to jumping into the day or avoiding a midday slump, but you still need to take care of your caffeine hero. Don’t wait until your cup of coffee tastes off or you notice buildup every time you open your Keurig machine.
The Daily South

How to Hang Bathroom Towels So They Always Look Nice

Whether you choose to hang your bathroom towels on a bar or on a ring, you might be surprised to learn that you can hang bathroom towels so they always look nice. Much like folding shirts and napkins, there is a method that will ensure your towels fit perfectly in your linen closet are are always guest-ready. And bonus: This method will save you time too.
yankodesign.com

The Apple Watch Ultra is a great smartwatch, but it's also a brilliant marketing tool. Here's why…

The Apple Watch Ultra is the tech equivalent of “Do you even lift, bro?”. With 8 years in development, Apple has firmly cemented the Watch’s reputation as a device that saves lives. The Apple Watch isn’t just a smartwatch, it’s also an incredible medical and safety device that’s helped people in emergencies. Every year, Tim Cook even spends a few minutes on covering real-life stories of how the Watch saved its wearer’s life. The Apple Watch Ultra, however, doesn’t share that reputation. It’s built for extremes, for the ultra-human, whether they’re scaling mountains, crossing deserts, diving in oceans, or just pushing their bodies to the limit in the pursuit of a goal. In Apple’s own words, the Watch Ultra is an “essential tool for essentially anything”… but here’s the part Apple didn’t say out loud. They know that regular people will want the Watch Ultra too, just for the ability to portray themselves as limit-pushing ultra-humans. It’s the watch equivalent of owning a Peloton, having a bike mount attached to your car’s rear, or just taking gym selfies. The Watch Ultra is an exceptional device, but it’s also a status symbol of sorts for people who want to be perceived as adrenaline junkies and adventure lovers.
Salon

This 5-minute tomato sauce has a secret star

Food stylist: Anna Billingskog. Prop stylist: Milly Fitzsimons. (James Ransom / Food52) This recipe is a sneak peek from our new "Simply Genius" cookbook — the third in the best-selling Genius family, with the simplest, most rule-breaking recipes yet. Five-minute tomato sauce sounds like it could very well be...
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature

All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
yankodesign.com

3D-printed covers can help you re-use bottles and jars

I sometimes stare at my kitchen, thinking of whether to throw away all the knick-knacks like bottles, containers, and every other thing that I seem to have collected over the past few months. It would of course be easier to throw them away but that is not so kind to mother earth. Products that will help me upcycle these items are always welcome, especially if these products are recycled or upcycled themselves. If we don’t have a recycling center near, it’s a good idea to try and reuse all the waste you have lying around.
architecturaldigest.com

How to Clean a Microwave: Quick and Easy Hacks You Can Try Right Now

Microwaves are efficient marvels that have been making cooking (and snacking) easier for almost 80 years. Yet the microwave is vastly underappreciated. That’s why knowing how to clean a microwave is likely low priority for most people. Yes, maintaining other kitchen appliances that take a bit more of a beating, like the glass stove top which shows all the splatter post dinner prep can take precedence, but don’t let the need to clean other appliances lead to a dirty microwave. Whether you have it propped on your countertop or installed over the range, you’ll want to insure that both the outside of your microwave and the microwave interior are free of messes. The good news is that cleaning a microwave’s tough stains often implements most of the same cleaning products already in your arsenal. Given that the microwave deserves more respect than it’s often given, you might be using these easy cleaning tips much more often than you have in the past. Here, we provide you with hacks that keep buildup at bay and this appliance in steady rotation.
Food & Wine

This Electric Griddle That Makes the 'Breakfast of Champions' Has Over 20,000 Perfect Ratings

As someone born and raised on the East Coast of the United States, a good diner breakfast is important to me. Stacks of pancakes, sunny-side-up eggs, and crispy potato hashes are mainstays for classic early morning (or late night, if we're being honest) meals. And if you want to duplicate diner-worthy meals at home, this Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle that has over 20,000 five-star ratings at Amazon will surely do the trick.
The Kitchn

The Best Temperature for Cooking Meatloaf — And How to Know When It's Done

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to totally comforting dinners, meatloaf has a standing spot at the top of the list. Whether it’s a classic meatloaf slicked with a blanket of sticky glaze, a cheese-stuffed meatloaf, or saucy Italian meatloaf, those juicy slices hit the spot every time. But as satisfying as this homey dinner is and as easy as it is to assemble, the same question always seems to linger: What it the best meatloaf temperature? I’m talking about both the temperature the oven should be set at and the meatloaf’s internal temperature to know when it’s done.
