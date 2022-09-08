ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Neymar hails 'genius' Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - but picks his former Barcelona and now PSG team-mate as 'the best in history'... as he also praises 'intelligent' Harry Kane and calls Jude Bellingham 'quality'

Neymar has used the same one word to describe both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - 'genius'. The 30-year-old PSG player was quizzed by DAZN to give one-word answers to describe some of football's biggest names. He used 'genius' three times in a row, first for the Argentine, then for...
SB Nation

What Happened To Leicester City?

With the matches this weekend postponed, now seems as good a time as any to have this discussion. Leicester City are currently 20th on the table with just 1 points from 6 league matches. This is largely the same team that spent more time in the top four over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons than any other club. How does this happen? The Foxes have the reputation of being clever in the transfer market and of fostering a terrific team atmosphere in the boot room. You may ask yourself: “Well, how did they get here?”
Yardbarker

“No debate on this” – John Terry joins discussion on Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea legend John Terry has waded in on a Twitter discussion involving sacked Blues manager Thomas Tuchel. Terry is now working at Chelsea within the youth academy, and he is often seen sharing his opinions on social media. Sources: The reason why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel!. The Tuchel situation has...
Daily Mail

Raphinha reveals he turned down Chelsea after Brazil team-mate Neymar told him he 'won't regret' joining Barcelona… with the ex-Leeds forward admitting he couldn't turn down 'dream’ move to the Nou Camp

Barcelona's summer signing Raphinha has opened up on the reason behind his move to the Catalan giants. The Brazilian forward had no shortage of options, after another strong season at Leeds, but revealed that a conversation with his compatriot Neymar led him to choose Barca over Premier League giants Chelsea.
Yardbarker

Report claims Juventus is still feeling the financial effect of signing Ronaldo

Juventus broke their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo is 2018 as they searched for a Champions League trophy. They also placed the attacker on very high wages, which weighed heavily on their finances. The transfer was going to plan until Covid struck in 2020, and most of Juve’s source...
The US Sun

Newcastle ‘keeping tabs on Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos but face £30m fight with PSG for midfielder

NEWCASTLE are keeping tabs on Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos, according to reports. But mega-rich Toon face competition from big hitters Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona for the £30million-rated midfielder. According to iNews, the Magpies are very interested in landing the exciting 18-year-old midfielder. And they feel their strong links in...
