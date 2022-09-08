Read full article on original website
‘Sorry isn’t good enough’ – Watch Kylian Mbappe blast Achraf Hakimi in tunnel rant over PSG team-mate’s poor pass
KYLIAN MBAPPE gave Achraf Hakimi both barrels as he criticised him for a poor pass he played during a game. The pair were captured on video in the tunnel at half-time, with Mbappe critical of his team-mate. The pictures originally from Prime Video show them in conversation with Hakimi apologising...
Graham Potter’s First Interview as Chelsea Manager
Graham Potter has given his first interview as the head coach of Chelsea after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.
Neymar hails 'genius' Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - but picks his former Barcelona and now PSG team-mate as 'the best in history'... as he also praises 'intelligent' Harry Kane and calls Jude Bellingham 'quality'
Neymar has used the same one word to describe both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - 'genius'. The 30-year-old PSG player was quizzed by DAZN to give one-word answers to describe some of football's biggest names. He used 'genius' three times in a row, first for the Argentine, then for...
What Happened To Leicester City?
With the matches this weekend postponed, now seems as good a time as any to have this discussion. Leicester City are currently 20th on the table with just 1 points from 6 league matches. This is largely the same team that spent more time in the top four over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons than any other club. How does this happen? The Foxes have the reputation of being clever in the transfer market and of fostering a terrific team atmosphere in the boot room. You may ask yourself: “Well, how did they get here?”
Man Utd defender Brandon Williams snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he reveals best ever team-mate
MANCHESTER UNITED youngster Brandon Williams snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic when naming the best team-mate he has played with. Williams, 22, joined United's academy in 2008 and rose through the ranks to make his first-team debut 11 years later. During his time with the Red Devils he...
“No debate on this” – John Terry joins discussion on Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea legend John Terry has waded in on a Twitter discussion involving sacked Blues manager Thomas Tuchel. Terry is now working at Chelsea within the youth academy, and he is often seen sharing his opinions on social media. Sources: The reason why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel!. The Tuchel situation has...
Raphinha reveals he turned down Chelsea after Brazil team-mate Neymar told him he 'won't regret' joining Barcelona… with the ex-Leeds forward admitting he couldn't turn down 'dream’ move to the Nou Camp
Barcelona's summer signing Raphinha has opened up on the reason behind his move to the Catalan giants. The Brazilian forward had no shortage of options, after another strong season at Leeds, but revealed that a conversation with his compatriot Neymar led him to choose Barca over Premier League giants Chelsea.
Report claims Juventus is still feeling the financial effect of signing Ronaldo
Juventus broke their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo is 2018 as they searched for a Champions League trophy. They also placed the attacker on very high wages, which weighed heavily on their finances. The transfer was going to plan until Covid struck in 2020, and most of Juve’s source...
Chelsea ‘interested in hiring’ PSG’s Luís Campos as sporting director — report
One of the very first names linked with Chelsea after our last full-time sporting director, Michael Emenalo resigned his position early on in the 2017-18 season, was Luís Campos, then at Lille OSC. At the time, Campos was not exactly sold on working in the Premier League, questioning whether...
Fabrizio Romano: Could Joao Felix Have Joined Manchester United From Atletico Madrid?
Fabrizio Romano has revealed if there was a chance Joao Felix could have joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid last summer.
Naby Keita 'Ahead Of Schedule' In Recovery From Injury In Boost To Liverpool
Guinea international is yet to feature for Reds this season.
Ex-Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari revealed he was sacked seven months into Blues job after Drogba and Anelka fallouts
LUIZ FELIPE SCOLARI revealed bust-ups with Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka led to his sacking as Chelsea boss. The World Cup-winning Brazilian, 73, replaced Avram Grant in the Stamford Bridge dugout in the summer of 2008 but lasted just seven months before being given the boot. And in an interview...
Manchester United Considering Move For Free Agent Defender
Manchester United are now reportedly considering a move for a free agent defender.
Is VAR Exposing The Standard Of Officiating In The Premier League?
Another weekend full of officiating and VAR controversy in the Premier League. LFCTR look at who is to blame.
Newcastle ‘keeping tabs on Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos but face £30m fight with PSG for midfielder
NEWCASTLE are keeping tabs on Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos, according to reports. But mega-rich Toon face competition from big hitters Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona for the £30million-rated midfielder. According to iNews, the Magpies are very interested in landing the exciting 18-year-old midfielder. And they feel their strong links in...
‘He has an extraordinary mind’ – Antony blown away by Cristiano Ronaldo after receiving advice from Man Utd star
MANCHESTER UNITED summer signing Antony has hailed team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo's "extraordinary mind" after receiving advice from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Brazil star, 22, joined the Red Devils for £85.5million on transfer deadline day. He went on to score on his debut in the 3-1 win over Arsenal...
Report: Liverpool Set To Miss Out On Midfield Target
According to new reports, Liverpool are set to miss out on midfield target despite move in the summer transfer window.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin’s return, Onana talks Lukaku influence, games to be postponed?
Salomon Rondon had been linked with a move to Turkey but nothing came of the talks. [Football Insider]. Andros Townsend is another surprising one who is also linked with a move to Turkey. Due to the Turkish transfer window ending yesterday, any move for Rondon or Townsend will have to wait. [Sport Witness via Fanatik]
Gus Poyet: Erling Haaland Will Make Everyone Forget About Ronaldo And Messi
Ex-Premier League manager and Chelsea player Gus Poyet has weighed in with his thoughts on Erling Haaland, and has nothing but praise for the Norwegian.
'It's A Complete And Utter Mess' - Liverpool Legend Critical Of Defensive Unit
Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol talks about reasons for poor run of form.
