Chelsea owners call Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to reassure Tuchel’s deadline-day signing of future at club after sacking
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG received a phone call from Chelsea chiefs to reassure him following the axing of Thomas Tuchel. The Gabon international was reunited with his former manager earlier this month following his £10million move to Stamford Bridge. But the reunion lasted a matter of days as the German was...
Five Chelsea players who could be given new lease of life under Graham Potter including Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher
A KEY factor in Thomas Tuchel's sacking at Chelsea was the frustration brewing within the squad and a disconnect between the academy and first team. After the youth revolution under Frank Lampard his successor turned to older stars brought in for huge fees, some of which were pushed to the fringe.
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
Dortmund director relieved to have sold 'burden' Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl is happy to have sold Erling Haaland, claiming that the striker became a "burden" on the club.
‘Sorry isn’t good enough’ – Watch Kylian Mbappe blast Achraf Hakimi in tunnel rant over PSG team-mate’s poor pass
KYLIAN MBAPPE gave Achraf Hakimi both barrels as he criticised him for a poor pass he played during a game. The pair were captured on video in the tunnel at half-time, with Mbappe critical of his team-mate. The pictures originally from Prime Video show them in conversation with Hakimi apologising...
SB Nation
What Happened To Leicester City?
With the matches this weekend postponed, now seems as good a time as any to have this discussion. Leicester City are currently 20th on the table with just 1 points from 6 league matches. This is largely the same team that spent more time in the top four over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons than any other club. How does this happen? The Foxes have the reputation of being clever in the transfer market and of fostering a terrific team atmosphere in the boot room. You may ask yourself: “Well, how did they get here?”
Ex-Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari revealed he was sacked seven months into Blues job after Drogba and Anelka fallouts
LUIZ FELIPE SCOLARI revealed bust-ups with Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka led to his sacking as Chelsea boss. The World Cup-winning Brazilian, 73, replaced Avram Grant in the Stamford Bridge dugout in the summer of 2008 but lasted just seven months before being given the boot. And in an interview...
Graham Potter Brings His Brighton Staff To Chelsea In Coaching Overhaul
Graham Potter is set to bring a lot of his backroom staff to Stamford Bridge as he prepares to begin life as Chelsea head coach.
SB Nation
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur – The Opposition
Manchester City welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester as the battle of the Premier League’s unbeaten teams commences. Neither team have suffered defeat this season and both have exactly the same record – W4 D2, with City’s superior goal difference being the only separating factor between the two. Spurs have been touted as our ‘bogey’ team, a myth that we’ll dispel in a separate article, but here, we take a look at the visitor’s season so far.
SB Nation
The strongest team in the Premier League? Introducing: Lance Barrett’s Power Index
It is natural for the fandoms of different clubs to compare and argue about how their season is going and to celebrate or bemoan where they are on the table. Yeah, Arsenal is 5-0-1 but... have they played the toughest competition? Simply put, no, they have not. Manchester City has...
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Humiliating 1-4 Loss to Napoli
Well that was a dreadful experience all-round. The Reds set the tone for the night by conceding a big chance and shot off the post in the very first minute of play, and things didn’t much improve from there, as Napoli thoroughly pummeled the Reds from pillar to post and ran out deserved three-goal winners. Having hit the post, missed a penalty and seen a certain goal cleared off the line, the Partenopei will feel they should have put up historic numbers here.
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin’s return, Onana talks Lukaku influence, games to be postponed?
Salomon Rondon had been linked with a move to Turkey but nothing came of the talks. [Football Insider]. Andros Townsend is another surprising one who is also linked with a move to Turkey. Due to the Turkish transfer window ending yesterday, any move for Rondon or Townsend will have to wait. [Sport Witness via Fanatik]
SB Nation
With the transfer window closed, who becomes Arsenal’s next big sale?
Arsenal have been big spenders over the last two summers bringing in 11 total new first team players for a combined £262 million plus pounds. That is not a small chunk of change, especially for a club that historically (pre 100% takeover) was under a self sustaining model. Since the Kroenke’s have taken full control, the checkbook has been open far more than not, but that doesn’t mean Arsenal won’t be faced with balancing the books or simply an offer that would be silly to resist over a single player.
Yardbarker
Report – Premier League midfielder tells friends he is joining Arsenal
Douglas Luiz remains keen on a move to Arsenal even though Aston Villa rejected a deadline day move for him. The Brazilian emerged as the Gunners’ main target on deadline day, and they made three bids to sign him. However, the last, which totalled £25million, was turned down by...
SB Nation
Kalidou Koulibaly nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month award
Back in the before-times, before the season had taken a serious turn for the frustrating, Kalidou Koulibaly scored a fantastic goal to give us the lead against Tottenham Hotspur in our home opener. It was a pure volley of tremendous power direct from Marc Cucurella’s outswinging corner kick, rocketing into...
EXCLUSIVE: Mercedes consider Daniel Ricciardo as a long-term replacement for Lewis Hamilton - who is only under contract until 2023 - and could bring the Australian in as a reserve driver for next season
Mercedes are planning for a future without Lewis Hamilton – with Daniel Ricciardo under consideration to come in as his replacement in 2024. Hamilton is only signed up to the Silver Arrows until the end of next season, a few weeks short of his 39th birthday. The seven-time world...
Newcastle in advanced talks to sign former Liverpool calamity keeper Loris Karius on free transfer after Darlow injury
NEWCASTLE are set to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a free transfer. The Magpies signed England international Nick Pope, 30, this summer for £10million from Burnley. It paved the way for Martin Dubravka, 33, to join Manchester United on loan with Karl Darlow providing backup to Pope.
SB Nation
Premier League matches postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, other sports to go ahead
When King George VI died in 1952, the old First Division kept on playing football uninterrupted, marking the royal passing with tributes and song, but otherwise keeping calm and carrying on. Or in Chelsea’s case, keeping calm and losing badly, 4-1 to Sunderland, three days after the monarch’s death.
UEFA・
Frustrated Jurgen Klopp vows to ‘reinvent’ Liverpool after Napoli nightmare and fears rivals will be ‘laughing’ at them
FRUSTRATED Jurgen Klopp has vowed to "reinvent" his Liverpool squad after they were embarrassed by Napoli in their Champions League opener. The Reds were on the receiving end of their joint-biggest defeat in the competition, losing to the Italian side 4-1, and found themselves trailing by three goals at half-time.
