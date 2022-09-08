ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Graham Potter
What Happened To Leicester City?

With the matches this weekend postponed, now seems as good a time as any to have this discussion. Leicester City are currently 20th on the table with just 1 points from 6 league matches. This is largely the same team that spent more time in the top four over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons than any other club. How does this happen? The Foxes have the reputation of being clever in the transfer market and of fostering a terrific team atmosphere in the boot room. You may ask yourself: “Well, how did they get here?”
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur – The Opposition

Manchester City welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester as the battle of the Premier League’s unbeaten teams commences. Neither team have suffered defeat this season and both have exactly the same record – W4 D2, with City’s superior goal difference being the only separating factor between the two. Spurs have been touted as our ‘bogey’ team, a myth that we’ll dispel in a separate article, but here, we take a look at the visitor’s season so far.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Humiliating 1-4 Loss to Napoli

Well that was a dreadful experience all-round. The Reds set the tone for the night by conceding a big chance and shot off the post in the very first minute of play, and things didn’t much improve from there, as Napoli thoroughly pummeled the Reds from pillar to post and ran out deserved three-goal winners. Having hit the post, missed a penalty and seen a certain goal cleared off the line, the Partenopei will feel they should have put up historic numbers here.
With the transfer window closed, who becomes Arsenal’s next big sale?

Arsenal have been big spenders over the last two summers bringing in 11 total new first team players for a combined £262 million plus pounds. That is not a small chunk of change, especially for a club that historically (pre 100% takeover) was under a self sustaining model. Since the Kroenke’s have taken full control, the checkbook has been open far more than not, but that doesn’t mean Arsenal won’t be faced with balancing the books or simply an offer that would be silly to resist over a single player.
Kalidou Koulibaly nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month award

Back in the before-times, before the season had taken a serious turn for the frustrating, Kalidou Koulibaly scored a fantastic goal to give us the lead against Tottenham Hotspur in our home opener. It was a pure volley of tremendous power direct from Marc Cucurella’s outswinging corner kick, rocketing into...
EXCLUSIVE: Mercedes consider Daniel Ricciardo as a long-term replacement for Lewis Hamilton - who is only under contract until 2023 - and could bring the Australian in as a reserve driver for next season

Mercedes are planning for a future without Lewis Hamilton – with Daniel Ricciardo under consideration to come in as his replacement in 2024. Hamilton is only signed up to the Silver Arrows until the end of next season, a few weeks short of his 39th birthday. The seven-time world...
