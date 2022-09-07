Read full article on original website
Related
Top stars, best performances in Week 4 of the North Carolina high school football season
Sept. 9, 2022 Top Stars Eric Mosely, North Brunswick The junior tailback ran for 167 yards and 4 touchdowns on just 6 carries as the Scorpions raced past South Columbus, 48-12. Que’Sean Brown, East Forsyth The Duke recruit caught five touchdown passes in East Forsyth’s 59-7 win over South Iredell. ...
A Tale of Three Bears: Ex-Cal Trio Has Big Day in the Big Leagues
Mark Canha hits 1st slam, Andrew Vaughn has 4 hits, Marcus Semien on base again.
Comments / 0