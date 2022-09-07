Sept. 9, 2022 Top Stars Eric Mosely, North Brunswick The junior tailback ran for 167 yards and 4 touchdowns on just 6 carries as the Scorpions raced past South Columbus, 48-12. Que’Sean Brown, East Forsyth The Duke recruit caught five touchdown passes in East Forsyth’s 59-7 win over South Iredell. ...

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO