Georgia vs. Samford: Everything You Need to Know
What do you need to know about Saturday's home opener for Georgia against Samford?
Why Vince Dooley believes Kirby Smart will be Georgia's all-time greatest head coach
Legendary former UGA Head Coach Vince Dooley joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly appearance on the show and talked about what Kirby has built at UGA and why he could be an all-time great among coaches in College Football.
Braxton Myers decommits from USC Trojans; Texas high school star looking at Ole Miss
Coppell High School (Texas) defensive back Braxton Myers announced his de-commitment from the USC Trojans football program on Wednesday. Myers, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound versatile athlete, is rated the nation's No. 144 overall prospect and No. 9 safety. Myers recently took a visit to Ole ...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide record against Texas embarrassing
There is no point in sugar-coating the history. Except for one game, Alabama Football has been owned by Texas. The Crimson Tide has its worst team vs. team record against Texas when counting all teams the Tide has played four or more times. The record is one win in nine games. There is solace in the fact the one win was the biggest of the nine games. As all Crimson Tide fans know that win was in the Rose Bowl Stadium in 2010, giving the Tide the 2009 BCS National Championship.
Yardbarker
Texas alum Matthew McConaughey wants Longhorns to ‘bring the heat’ to Alabama
The biggest supporter of Texas football is now in the Alabama-Texas conversation. Matthew McConaughey is a native Texan and alum of the University of Texas. As an Academy Award-winning actor, he relishes the opportunity to be on the sideline for the Longhorns. He was at the 2006 Rose Bowl for the BCS National Championship Game between Texas and the University of Southern California. McConaughey was also present at the 2010 BCS National Championship matchup at the Rose Bowl between the Longhorns and Alabama.
Best prop bets for the Texas Longhorns' Week 2 matchup
The Texas Longhorns are coming off a season-opening win over the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks and have their sights on the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Horns are looking to prove they belong among the nation’s best. This also pits Nick Saban against a former assistant, Steve Sarkisian. Quarterback Quinn Ewers...
Fiesta Bowl Game of the Week: Alabama at Texas
A look at this week’s game that likely will have the greatest impact on the road to the College Football Playoff semifinal game Dec. 31 in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Ties that bind: Steve Sarkisian left his job as an Alabama assistant to be the head coach at Texas in January 2021 and quickly blazed a 735-mile trail from Tuscaloosa to Austin for others to follow. The core of his offensive coaching staff made the trek and a handful of players looking for fresh starts or more playing time have been trickling in ever since. Sarkisian has three top assistants who were on the Alabama sideline when the Crimson Tide won the 2020 national championship. Is he building Alabama West? The early returns – a 5-7 season in 2021 – have so far been rather un-Bama like.
UCF vs. Louisville football: Gus Malzahn defends QB John Rhys Plumlee after Knights' 20-14 loss to Cardinals
UCF lost a sloppy 20-14 contest at home to Louisville in what was a rough night for Ole Miss transfer quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. After seeing little action at quarterback the last two years with the Rebels, Plumlee was 16-of-34 passing for 131 yards and an interception. He also ran 17 times for 83 yards (4.9 average).
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Josh Allen seen as favorite to win first MVP award after slicing up Rams in Week 1
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
NFL・
AthlonSports.com
Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction
The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
College Football: Week 1 Heisman Ballot
What are the requirements to win the Heisman Trophy? It’s supposed to go to the best player in college football, right?. And we all know that best player better have a couple of games on their resume where they come up huge and delivering a key play or score certainly goes a long way as well.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022
It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
NFL・
