Alabama Football: Crimson Tide record against Texas embarrassing

There is no point in sugar-coating the history. Except for one game, Alabama Football has been owned by Texas. The Crimson Tide has its worst team vs. team record against Texas when counting all teams the Tide has played four or more times. The record is one win in nine games. There is solace in the fact the one win was the biggest of the nine games. As all Crimson Tide fans know that win was in the Rose Bowl Stadium in 2010, giving the Tide the 2009 BCS National Championship.
Texas alum Matthew McConaughey wants Longhorns to ‘bring the heat’ to Alabama

The biggest supporter of Texas football is now in the Alabama-Texas conversation. Matthew McConaughey is a native Texan and alum of the University of Texas. As an Academy Award-winning actor, he relishes the opportunity to be on the sideline for the Longhorns. He was at the 2006 Rose Bowl for the BCS National Championship Game between Texas and the University of Southern California. McConaughey was also present at the 2010 BCS National Championship matchup at the Rose Bowl between the Longhorns and Alabama.
Fiesta Bowl Game of the Week: Alabama at Texas

A look at this week’s game that likely will have the greatest impact on the road to the College Football Playoff semifinal game Dec. 31 in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Ties that bind: Steve Sarkisian left his job as an Alabama assistant to be the head coach at Texas in January 2021 and quickly blazed a 735-mile trail from Tuscaloosa to Austin for others to follow. The core of his offensive coaching staff made the trek and a handful of players looking for fresh starts or more playing time have been trickling in ever since. Sarkisian has three top assistants who were on the Alabama sideline when the Crimson Tide won the 2020 national championship. Is he building Alabama West? The early returns – a 5-7 season in 2021 – have so far been rather un-Bama like.
