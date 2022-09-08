ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

How Much Do First Dates Cost In Buffalo, New York?

Even though summer is coming to an end in the 716 and chillier weather is on the way, that doesn't mean the dating scene in western New York is going to cool off anytime soon. One of the great things about living in the 716 is that there are all types of great stops to go on a date. Whether is a nice restaurant downtown near Chippewa Street, or one of the many museums, there's no shortage of locations to hang out with someone nice to have a good time.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

No More Snow Days In New York?

If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Famous “Beatles” Statue Coming To Western New York

Everyone knows who "The Beatles" are. Soon, one of their former members is bringing a statue here to encourage "Peace & Love." It doesn't matter which genre of music you normally have on in your car or your office. If you've lived in the last 60 years, you know who "The Beatles" are. You know what they've done and what they stand for.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hot 99.1

Sports Commentator Sparks ‘Upstate’ New York Line Debate

The only line Mike Tirico should be talking about is an offensive line. He clearly has no business commenting on such a controversial subject. If there is one thing that I have learned while living in the Hudson Valley its that we are very territorial. We're also extremely passionate when it comes to the dividing line between Upstate New York and New York City. I personally think that anything above the 5 Boroughs is Upstate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
passtheaux.co

Goo Goo Dolls pack the hits at The Greek

On the heels of news that the Goo Goo Dolls‘ seven-time platinum hit “Iris” reached 1 billion streams on Spotify, the Buffalo, NY band stopped at The Greek Theatre on Friday night at the start of a major SoCal heat wave for their Chaos In Bloom tour for 100 minutes. The tour supports their 13th album of the same name, which is the band’s first produced by frontman Johnny Rzeznik, and the tour includes a blend of this new material as well as fan favorites. Houston alternative rock band Blue October played as support.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local lawyer Kevin Gaughan joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the Tops mass shooting on May 14, many have wanted to address the ‘grocery gap’ in the city’s east side after the only grocery store in the area was closed for months. Local lawyer and activist Kevin Gaughan joined News 4 at 4 on Thursday to discuss that and a […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Science
News 4 Buffalo

Hollywood film director from Buffalo to help local film studio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hollywood filmmaker originally from Buffalo is trying to help out a local film studio. Rob Lieberman, who is originally from North Buffalo, is known for directing classics such as The Mighty Ducks and the X-Files. He’s seen the toll that the pandemic has had on the movie industry and is […]
BUFFALO, NY
PLANetizen

‘Freeways Without Futures’ Spotlights Freeway Removal Efforts

Writing in the Congress for New Urbanism’s (CNU) Public Square, Lauren Mayer reports on some of the freeways most nominated for CNU’s next biannual Freeways Without Futures report, which “highlights the efforts of local campaign organizers and activists seeking to revitalize their communities by dismantling the city highways that burden them with the significant health hazards of vehicle exhaust, a loss of local businesses and services, and streets that are hostile to pedestrians.”
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Wegmans Holding Little People Bills Event Tomorrow In Buffalo

With the Buffalo Bills looking better than ever this season, fans have been clamoring to get their hands on the exclusive Bills merch that Wegmans has been selling this year. The Bills Mafia Tailgate sauces and spice rubs, available exclusively at Wegmans, have been flying off the shelves, with proceeds benefitting Oishei Children's Hospital through the Patricia Allen Foundation.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

NIGHT LIGHTS at Griffis Sculpture Park

Looking for a new nighttime adventure in WNY? Look no further than Griffis Sculpture Park, which is preparing for the upcoming 10th Anniversary of its annual Night Lights event. Night Lights is an even more dramatic way to view the a number of the impressive works of art, of which...
EAST OTTO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy