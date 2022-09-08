Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
Buffalo expat Rob Lieberman returns for 'Fire in the Sky' screening
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Flip through his personal photographs and you very quickly start to understand Rob Lieberman's life – a life largely lived over the past several decades in Hollywood. The snapshots revealing faces and places that, really by any standard would be considered glitzy, glossy and grand.
How Much Do First Dates Cost In Buffalo, New York?
Even though summer is coming to an end in the 716 and chillier weather is on the way, that doesn't mean the dating scene in western New York is going to cool off anytime soon. One of the great things about living in the 716 is that there are all types of great stops to go on a date. Whether is a nice restaurant downtown near Chippewa Street, or one of the many museums, there's no shortage of locations to hang out with someone nice to have a good time.
Western New York High Schools Featured On New Game Show
Move over Family Feud, there is a new game show that has the Empire State talking and families cheering for their favorite high school. If you love a good trivia style game show, you are in luck! There is a brand new show that started with the new school year and it sure looks like fun.
Spotted lanternfly found in Buffalo
The spotted lanternfly has wreaked havoc majorly in the Downstate regions of New York, but now a population has been found in the Buffalo area this week.
This National Chicken Wing Chain Opening In Western New York
If you’re going to serve wings in Buffalo, New York - the chicken wing capital of the world - they’d better be good. Between iconic spots like Bar-Bill and Duff’s, along with the small Mom & Pop restaurants with delicious wings on the menu, there’s a lot of competition here in Western New York.
The 3 Cheapest Air Conditioners On Sale In Buffalo Stores
While summer might be winding down in Western New York, we all know that the potentially hot weather isn't gone from the area just yet. Some of us have spent the entire summer without an air conditioner, just suffering thru the heat with lots of water and some fans. Now...
No More Snow Days In New York?
If there is one thing that is synonymous with Buffalo and Western New York, it has to be snow. Whether we like it or not, we have a reputation here in upstate New York for getting a lot of snow, and knowing what to do with it when it falls on the ground.
Famous “Beatles” Statue Coming To Western New York
Everyone knows who "The Beatles" are. Soon, one of their former members is bringing a statue here to encourage "Peace & Love." It doesn't matter which genre of music you normally have on in your car or your office. If you've lived in the last 60 years, you know who "The Beatles" are. You know what they've done and what they stand for.
Sports Commentator Sparks ‘Upstate’ New York Line Debate
The only line Mike Tirico should be talking about is an offensive line. He clearly has no business commenting on such a controversial subject. If there is one thing that I have learned while living in the Hudson Valley its that we are very territorial. We're also extremely passionate when it comes to the dividing line between Upstate New York and New York City. I personally think that anything above the 5 Boroughs is Upstate.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 9 - September 11
The first week of school is officially over, but you can still keep the summer fun going. There are plenty of events to keep you and the family busy this weekend in Western New York.
Goo Goo Dolls pack the hits at The Greek
On the heels of news that the Goo Goo Dolls‘ seven-time platinum hit “Iris” reached 1 billion streams on Spotify, the Buffalo, NY band stopped at The Greek Theatre on Friday night at the start of a major SoCal heat wave for their Chaos In Bloom tour for 100 minutes. The tour supports their 13th album of the same name, which is the band’s first produced by frontman Johnny Rzeznik, and the tour includes a blend of this new material as well as fan favorites. Houston alternative rock band Blue October played as support.
Local lawyer Kevin Gaughan joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the Tops mass shooting on May 14, many have wanted to address the ‘grocery gap’ in the city’s east side after the only grocery store in the area was closed for months. Local lawyer and activist Kevin Gaughan joined News 4 at 4 on Thursday to discuss that and a […]
Hollywood film director from Buffalo to help local film studio
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hollywood filmmaker originally from Buffalo is trying to help out a local film studio. Rob Lieberman, who is originally from North Buffalo, is known for directing classics such as The Mighty Ducks and the X-Files. He’s seen the toll that the pandemic has had on the movie industry and is […]
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
‘Freeways Without Futures’ Spotlights Freeway Removal Efforts
Writing in the Congress for New Urbanism’s (CNU) Public Square, Lauren Mayer reports on some of the freeways most nominated for CNU’s next biannual Freeways Without Futures report, which “highlights the efforts of local campaign organizers and activists seeking to revitalize their communities by dismantling the city highways that burden them with the significant health hazards of vehicle exhaust, a loss of local businesses and services, and streets that are hostile to pedestrians.”
Wegmans Holding Little People Bills Event Tomorrow In Buffalo
With the Buffalo Bills looking better than ever this season, fans have been clamoring to get their hands on the exclusive Bills merch that Wegmans has been selling this year. The Bills Mafia Tailgate sauces and spice rubs, available exclusively at Wegmans, have been flying off the shelves, with proceeds benefitting Oishei Children's Hospital through the Patricia Allen Foundation.
NIGHT LIGHTS at Griffis Sculpture Park
Looking for a new nighttime adventure in WNY? Look no further than Griffis Sculpture Park, which is preparing for the upcoming 10th Anniversary of its annual Night Lights event. Night Lights is an even more dramatic way to view the a number of the impressive works of art, of which...
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
Gov. Hochul announces nominations for state historical sites, 3 are in Buffalo
Gov. Hochul announced Friday that the New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding 27 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
