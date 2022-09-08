Read full article on original website
Far-Right Leader in Italy Tweets Video of Woman Being Raped
The far-right politician likely to become Italy’s Prime Minister sparked outrage on Monday by tweeting a video of a woman being raped by an asylum seeker on the streets of an Italian city. Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party leads a right-wing coalition currently polling at about 50...
Saudi Arabia investigates video of men attacking orphaned women and girls
Authorities in Saudi Arabia have launched an investigation into a video that showed a group of men beating women with belts and dragging them by their hair at a residential facility. The footage which began circulating on Wednesday shows a group of men, some of whom appear to be in...
Latest death by Indigenous tribe highlights rising tensions in Peru
The death of a logger who was shot with arrows has cast a spotlight on the growing conflict around an Indigenous reserve occupied by an Indigenous tribe that has long lived in voluntary isolation on Peru’s south-eastern Amazon border with Brazil. The body of Gean del Aguila, 21, was...
Colombia’s new president becoming dangerously chummy with Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua | Opinion
Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, a former leftist guerrilla who campaigned as a moderate, has not yet completed his first month in office. But his first steps on the foreign-policy and human-rights fronts already have been disappointing.
Dominican president bars Haitian ex-leader from his country
The president of the Dominican Republic has barred Haiti’s former interim prime minister — who is now an aspiring presidential candidate — from entering the country, a move that further heightens tensions between two nations that share the island of Hispaniola.The order against Claude Joseph that was signed Wednesday by Dominican President Luis Abinader also bans 12 Haitian gang leaders from entering the country. It comes as Haiti is becoming increasingly unstable following the July 7, 2021, assassination of its president, Jovenel Moïse.Joseph welcomed Abinader’s ban on Thursday.“He ranks me as enemy No. 1 of the Dominican racists. It...
Thousands across Haiti demand ouster of PM in new protest
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands of people in Haiti’s capital and other major cities organized new protests on Wednesday to demand safer streets, more affordable goods and the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The occasional crack of gunfire mixed with the shouting and clapping of protesters as they marched through streets blocked by rocks, trucks and burning tires. “Ariel, you have to go! Go, Ariel! Go, Ariel!” a crowd in the capital of Port-au-Prince yelled. One protester held up a sign that read, “DOWN WITH MISERY” while another yelled expletives at the government as he lamented a severe lack of jobs.
Seven Colombia police killed in deadliest attack since leftist took office
BOGOTA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Seven police officers were killed in an explosives attack in western Colombia on Friday, the government said, the deadliest attack on security forces since President Gustavo Petro took office promising to end the country's nearly 60-year conflict.
Peru prosecutors to probe transgender man's death in Bali
LIMA, Peru — Prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a Peruvian transgender man who died this month after being detained on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali. Peru’s Public Ministry said the probe by prosecutors who specialize in human rights will include an...
Chile’s Millennial President Is a New Kind of Leftist Leader
Gabriel Boric is championing a new constitution that promises sweeping social change. The world is watching.
Nicaragua cracks down on Catholic church
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is now being accused of detaining church leaders, canceling Catholic events, and shutting down religious radio stations. Telemundo’s Dunia Elvir has more on the rising tensions between the country’s government and the Catholic Church. Aug. 19, 2022.
Colombia to combat money laundering in anti-drugs fight -police director
BOGOTA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Colombia will focus its anti-drug fight on weakening traffickers' financial power and will continue forced eradication of coca crops, the country's new national police director said in his first interview with international media.
Venezuelan migration picks up, reaches about 6.8M
LOS PATIOS, Colombia (AP) — Arbelys Briceño fixed her eyes on the chicken soup in the plastic container set before her, the first warm meal she’d had in days. She began eating slowly, almost hesitantly, but then picked up the pace — and snagged another serving when soup kitchen workers offered seconds. It was her eighth day on a journey from her Venezuelan hometown to Peru, a country the 14-year-old couldn’t place on a map but that her older brother had set as their destination. Mosquitoes had marked her legs. The sun had baked her face. “It is as if it were a vacation but with lots of walking,” Arbelys said with an outlook far more upbeat than that of most Venezuelan migrants trying to escape poverty in their once-prosperous country. About 6.8 million Venezuelans have left their homeland since an economic crisis took hold in earnest in 2014 for the country of some 28 million people. Most have gone to nearby nations in Latin America and the Caribbean. More than 2.4 million are in Colombia, where Arbelys and her brother had paused on their trek.
The Mennonites being accused of deforestation in the Peruvian Amazon
Were it not for the ebullient fecundity of the Amazon rainforest surrounding it, Wanderland could almost be a stretch of Dutch farmland from the 19th century; a straight muddy track bisects rows of neatly spaced farmyards with perpendicular houses and barns. A typical morning begins as horse-drawn buggies driven by...
Bolsonaro fan stabs Lula supporter as Brazil election turns deadly
A supporter of Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro has stabbed to death a backer of leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in the latest instance of rising political tensions in the buildup to this year’s election. The violence happened in the west-central state of Mato...
‘Deep roots in racist organisations’: Sweden’s PM Magdalena Andersson on the far-right threat in the election
Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has said the country is at a pivotal moment as it prepares for its most critical election in years, in which rightwing populists with neo-Nazi roots are likely to become the second biggest party. Andersson, who took over from Stefan Löfven in...
Sweden holds election amid concerns over energy bills, crime
MALMO, Sweden (AP) — With election day in Sweden approaching, Joakim Sandell, the leader of the Social Democratic Party in the city of Malmo, pulled on a jacket with his party’s rose emblem and headed out to ring doorbells and urge people to vote. Many people in the Mollevangen district, an ethnically diverse neighborhood with roots in the labor movement, support Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats. But Sunday’s election is expected to be very close and the center-left party is fighting for every last vote as it faces a strong challenge from the right. Sandell, who is running for reelection to the national parliament, the 349-seat Riksdag, began his campaign thinking voters would want to discuss health care after the COVID-19 pandemic, which took a heavy toll among the elderly. He also expected them to bring up NATO, after the historically non-aligned Scandinavian nation -- which hasn’t fought a war since the Napoleonic era -- decided to join the alliance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. But Swedish voters are mostly focused on rising energy costs in the wake of the war in Ukraine and violent crime at home.
Venezuela, Colombia to reopen land borders, skies
Venezuela and Colombia said Friday they will reopen their shared land border later this month and resume commercial flights after renewing diplomatic ties severed in 2019. The countries' shared 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) land border -- the scene of clashes between armed and criminal groups -- was closed from 2019, and reopened in October last year but to pedestrians only.
Bolsonaro Reiterates Threats To Brazilian Democracy During Independence Day Rallies
Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro used massive Independence Day events to bolster his efforts to contest the October election results if he loses.
Bolsonaro turns Brazil's bicentennial into campaign rally
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro transformed the nation’s bicentennial Wednesday into a multi-city campaign event, but didn’t use his appearances to undermine the upcoming election as his opponents had feared. Bolsonaro, who trails former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in polls before the Oct. 2 vote, drew tens of thousands of supporters to rallies in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro. The armed forces put on military displays in the cities, with the president attending. The far-right Bolsonaro has stacked his administration with military officers and repeatedly sought their support, most recently to cast doubt on the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, which raised fears his speeches on Independence Day would be filled with fresh attacks. The far-right nationalist held back from doing so, and instead focused on attacks on da Silva and his leftist Workers’ Party. Bolsonaro compared da Silva to autocratic leftist leaders in Venezuela and Nicaragua and called Brazil’s former president “a gangster.”
‘A revolution is coming’: Pakistani artist says floods must be catalyst for change
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, grandson of Pakistan’s hanged reforming prime minister, saw devastation and desperation after recent floods
