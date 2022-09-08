Read full article on original website
10 books to add to your reading list in September
Bethanne Patrick's September highlights include sequels from Elizabeth Strout and Andrew Sean Greer along with exciting debuts.
1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with unexpected plot twists.
Image byJames Tissot, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A 1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with totally unexpected plot twists in which Jesus Christ has shape-changing ability.
Ruby Bridges tells her story of trailblazing desegregation in new children's book
Ruby Bridges' new children's book tells the story of being one of the first Black students to attend a segregated school more than 60 years ago.
Toronto World Premiere: ‘Free Money’ Explores Whether A Nonprofit Charity Is “Playing God” With An Experiment In Universal Basic Income
In rural Kenya, $22 a month can go a long, long way. We’re talking a life-changing sum of money. That figure is, in fact, the amount calculated by the nonprofit aid organization GiveDirectly as necessary to conduct an experiment in alleviating extreme poverty in the developing world. In 2018, the NGO launched a test case in a handful of carefully selected Kenyan villages, offering adult residents $22 a month in free cash transfers, no strings attached, to do with as they chose. Not just for a single year – for 12 years. The documentary Free Money, making its world premiere on Sunday...
On this day in history, August 12, 1877, Thomas Edison invents the phonograph
Thomas Alva Edison, the Wizard of Menlo Park whose genius ushered in a new era of light and sound for humankind, invented the phonograph at his New Jersey laboratory on this day in history, August 12, 1877. It was the earliest version of the record turntable that became the predominant...
American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob
The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
An Untitled Love review – a delicious slice of African American life
The music of 90s neo-soul star D’Angelo is sparse but luscious, full of falsetto-crooned adoration and lazily infectious groove. Those songs form the soundtrack of US choreographer Kyle Abraham’s An Untitled Love, a piece that’s like eavesdropping on a house party, full of convivial warmth, glowing light, oozing music and the tactility of friends and nascent relationships. On stage, a sofa, rug and plant – a domestic setup where people gather and part, confess, conspire, laugh and flirt. A slice of African American life that’s both specific and universal.
Fiction: Slavery and Freedom. “Inspiring Kids Story.
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
Fall back into reading: 15 anticipated books for September
Stories include "The Fortunes of Jaded Women" by Carolyn Huynh and "Lucy by the Sea" by Elizabeth Strout.
American family marked in myth but not in reality
The myth of the ideal family is firmly etched in the American psyche. This image—dating back to the TV programs of the 1950s—consists of the original mom and dad and two clean, polite, well behaved, even if somewhat mischievous children. The portrait was idealized in shows like “Leave...
Three Minutes: A Lengthening review: Haunting documentary about the Holocaust
It’s mostly faces that we see in Bianca Stigter’s remarkable documentary essay film Three Minutes: A Lengthening. Faces young and old, masculine and feminine, bearded and bare. Smiling faces, curious faces, the faces of the past. They belong to the men, women, and children of Nasielsk, a small Polish town about 50 kilometers north of Warsaw. Into the streets these townsfolk pour, to meet the gaze of a camera filming their storefronts and synagogue.
'If I Survive You' is a sweeping portrait of a family's fight to make it in America
This is FRESH AIR. Our book critic Maureen Corrigan kicks off the fall season with a review of "If I Survive You" by Jonathan Escoffery. It's the first collection of short stories by a young writer who's already racked up a number of awards for his short fiction that's been published in the Paris Review and other publications. Maureen expects his list of awards to grow. Here's her review of "If I Survive You."
My Favourite Books Of All Time — The Best Books I’ve Ever Read
The number 1 reason why we people try reading, but, give up after one or two chapters, is because they chose a boring book. A lot of people begin reading self-help books, which aren’t particularly the most interesting. Books, at least the first ones, should be exciting. They should hook you instantly, and manipulate you to keep reading.
All About Science Fiction
How much do you know about the popular genre known as science fiction? After reading this article, you should know a lot more about sci-fi. Alien being wearing space suit.Photo by Maximalfocus/Unsplash.
The Immortal Rita Hayworth Walked in Beauty Shadowed by Tragedy
I never quite recovered from Citizen Kane. Its lyrical nightmare has haunted half my life. It’s no accident. Kane begins with a warning on a wire: no trespassing. Yet we’re trespassers, all. At least those of us who are willing to move beyond the wire into a film that never ceases to seduce, that is as modern now as when it was made. Small wonder, then, that I wished to tackle a novel about Orson Welles, whom I revered despite his gargantuan faults, as if he were devoured by his own largeness.There was so much mythology surrounding him, most of...
Review: Stephen King weaves a profound 'Fairy Tale' filled with heart (and, yes, some horror)
Iconic author Stephen King's new novel 'Fairy Tale' lives up to its title: a profound fantasy spanning two worlds and centering on a boy and his dog.
Henry David Thoreau and American Anarcho-Pacifism
Henry David ThoreauB. D. Maxham - National Portrait Gallery, Public Domain. So far, I have talked about forms of anarchism where the participants - while not advocating for unjustified violence - are willing to use violence as a tool of community defense or self-defense. However, in many parts of America, there were anarchist thinkers that subscribed to an anarchist ideology known as anarcho-pacifism. In the book Anarchism: A History of Libertarian Ideas and Movements by George Woodcock, anarcho-pacifism is a school of anarchist thought that advocates for the use of peaceful, non-violent forms of protest and resistance in the fight for social change and resistance to overbearing state authority.
