Deadline

Toronto World Premiere: ‘Free Money’ Explores Whether A Nonprofit Charity Is “Playing God” With An Experiment In Universal Basic Income

In rural Kenya, $22 a month can go a long, long way. We’re talking a life-changing sum of money. That figure is, in fact, the amount calculated by the nonprofit aid organization GiveDirectly as necessary to conduct an experiment in alleviating extreme poverty in the developing world. In 2018, the NGO launched a test case in a handful of carefully selected Kenyan villages, offering adult residents $22 a month in free cash transfers, no strings attached, to do with as they chose. Not just for a single year – for 12 years. The documentary Free Money, making its world premiere on Sunday...
Fox News

American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob

The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
The Guardian

An Untitled Love review – a delicious slice of African American life

The music of 90s neo-soul star D’Angelo is sparse but luscious, full of falsetto-crooned adoration and lazily infectious groove. Those songs form the soundtrack of US choreographer Kyle Abraham’s An Untitled Love, a piece that’s like eavesdropping on a house party, full of convivial warmth, glowing light, oozing music and the tactility of friends and nascent relationships. On stage, a sofa, rug and plant – a domestic setup where people gather and part, confess, conspire, laugh and flirt. A slice of African American life that’s both specific and universal.
Malek Sherif

Fiction: Slavery and Freedom. “Inspiring Kids Story.

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
lootpress.com

American family marked in myth but not in reality

The myth of the ideal family is firmly etched in the American psyche. This image—dating back to the TV programs of the 1950s—consists of the original mom and dad and two clean, polite, well behaved, even if somewhat mischievous children. The portrait was idealized in shows like “Leave...
Digital Trends

Three Minutes: A Lengthening review: Haunting documentary about the Holocaust

It’s mostly faces that we see in Bianca Stigter’s remarkable documentary essay film Three Minutes: A Lengthening. Faces young and old, masculine and feminine, bearded and bare. Smiling faces, curious faces, the faces of the past. They belong to the men, women, and children of Nasielsk, a small Polish town about 50 kilometers north of Warsaw. Into the streets these townsfolk pour, to meet the gaze of a camera filming their storefronts and synagogue.
NPR

'If I Survive You' is a sweeping portrait of a family's fight to make it in America

This is FRESH AIR. Our book critic Maureen Corrigan kicks off the fall season with a review of "If I Survive You" by Jonathan Escoffery. It's the first collection of short stories by a young writer who's already racked up a number of awards for his short fiction that's been published in the Paris Review and other publications. Maureen expects his list of awards to grow. Here's her review of "If I Survive You."
Ionutz Kazaku

My Favourite Books Of All Time — The Best Books I’ve Ever Read

The number 1 reason why we people try reading, but, give up after one or two chapters, is because they chose a boring book. A lot of people begin reading self-help books, which aren’t particularly the most interesting. Books, at least the first ones, should be exciting. They should hook you instantly, and manipulate you to keep reading.
Terry Mansfield

All About Science Fiction

How much do you know about the popular genre known as science fiction? After reading this article, you should know a lot more about sci-fi. Alien being wearing space suit.Photo by Maximalfocus/Unsplash.
TheDailyBeast

The Immortal Rita Hayworth Walked in Beauty Shadowed by Tragedy

I never quite recovered from Citizen Kane. Its lyrical nightmare has haunted half my life. It’s no accident. Kane begins with a warning on a wire: no trespassing. Yet we’re trespassers, all. At least those of us who are willing to move beyond the wire into a film that never ceases to seduce, that is as modern now as when it was made. Small wonder, then, that I wished to tackle a novel about Orson Welles, whom I revered despite his gargantuan faults, as if he were devoured by his own largeness.There was so much mythology surrounding him, most of...
MOVIES
Tyler Mc.

Henry David Thoreau and American Anarcho-Pacifism

Henry David ThoreauB. D. Maxham - National Portrait Gallery, Public Domain. So far, I have talked about forms of anarchism where the participants - while not advocating for unjustified violence - are willing to use violence as a tool of community defense or self-defense. However, in many parts of America, there were anarchist thinkers that subscribed to an anarchist ideology known as anarcho-pacifism. In the book Anarchism: A History of Libertarian Ideas and Movements by George Woodcock, anarcho-pacifism is a school of anarchist thought that advocates for the use of peaceful, non-violent forms of protest and resistance in the fight for social change and resistance to overbearing state authority.

