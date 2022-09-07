Read full article on original website
"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help
A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
lonelyplanet.com
How to visit Portugal on a budget
Portugal once had a sterling reputation as one of Europe’s most affordable destinations. Although prices have been on the rise in recent years (thanks in part to the nation’s growing popularity), you can still travel inexpensively here. Portugal’s parks and nature reserves are all free to visit, as...
Who were the Huns, the nomadic horse warriors who invaded ancient Europe?
The Huns were nomadic warriors, likely from Central Asia, who are best known for invading and terrorizing Europe in the fourth and fifth centuries A.D. and hastening the downfall of the Western Roman Empire. They were expert horsemen known for their ferocity in battle and their ruthlessness toward conquered peoples.
Atlas Obscura
The Curious Afterlife of a Fascist Utopia
In the 1930s, the Italian village of Tresigallo was the site of an extraordinary experiment. Wide avenues, tall buildings, grand squares, stadiums, hotels, restaurants, sanatoriums, gyms, and factories were constructed, transforming this impoverished village of 500 inhabitants into a “utopian city” which could be replicated across Fascist Italy.
architizer.com
Lithuanian Modernism: Discover Kaunus’ Rich but Underrated Architectural Heritage
How can architecture be a force for good in our ever-changing world? During Future Fest, we’ll pose this question to some of the world’s best architects. Launching in September, our three-week-long virtual event will be 100% free to attend. Register here!. Since its launch in 1985 there have...
Did Nero really fiddle while Rome burned?
The Roman emperor Nero ranks among the most infamous rulers of the Roman Empire for supposedly fiddling while Rome burned. But did that really happen? And does Nero really deserve his bad reputation?. As with all stories, we have to consider the source. Born on Dec. 15, A.D. 37, Nero...
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."
Jason Farago, our traveling critic, selects a fall season rich in exhibitions on Cubism, contemporary Korean art, and Spanish Baroque paintings from Los Angeles to Antwerp. "Nothing makes sense anymore!" The world your father created is crumbling, and only chaos lies ahead as war rages around you, politicians ramble, new media slams you in the face, and politicians talk constantly. Do you tremble? Do you take refuge in custom? Or do you follow their lead and join the pandemonium to create something new, as they did 100 years ago?
