Business

Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
TechCrunch

Patreon confirms security team layoffs

Emily Metcalfe, a former senior security engineer at Patreon, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday: “So for better or worse, I and the rest of the Patreon Security Team are no longer with the company.” According to a tweet, Metcalfe joined the company in November 2021. Metcalfe could not be reached for comment.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.

Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
BUSINESS
Observer

Tesla’s Claim That Its Cars Are Self-Driving May Cross the Line From Permitted ‘Puffery’ to False Advertising

No Tesla car for sale today is capable of driving itself. And to be fair, neither are any consumer cars made by its competitors. But the words “self-driving” and “automatic” have long been embedded in the branding of Tesla’s driver assistance products, such as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving softwares. Critics have questioned the integrity of Tesla’s marketing practice, and legal experts say the company’s claims may have crossed the line of false advertising.
CARS
CNBC

Here's how much the typical Gen Z worker makes in every U.S. state

Gen Z workers make up about 12.6% of the workforce as of 2020, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and typically earn about $32,500 annually, according to an August analysis by GoBankingRates. GoBankingRates analyzed the median hourly, weekly and annual earnings of 16 to 24-year-olds...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Is It Time To Buy This Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stock?

Farfetch's growth has slowed this year because of macroeconomic factors. A new deal with Richemont could provide a new outlet for growth in the years to come. This is a complicated business, but shares could be really cheap right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja

Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Amazon’s latest robotics, healthcare buys have the FTC asking more questions

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating Amazon’s plans to acquire robot vacuum maker iRobot and the 1Life healthcare company behind One Medical, according to reports from Politico and The Wall Street Journal. Amazon announced a $3.9 billion deal to buy One Medical in July and said it would acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion just weeks later.
BUSINESS
SFGate

Legendary China bets unwind as Buffett, SoftBank sell

For early backers, they've been some of the most profitable Chinese stock investments of all time: Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and BYD. But now big-name investors who've made billions from these shares are taking money off the table, underscoring growing angst over the prospects for China's biggest companies as President Xi Jinping tightens the government's grip on the private sector and the economy falters under persistent Covid lockdowns.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

Five years after Amazon (AMZN) announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple faces Mexican competition probe over App Store fees

Apple, along with Google, may face yet another competition probe from regulators in Mexico, after a former telecommunications chief filed a complaint against tech giants on Friday. The complaint, brought to Mexico's telecoms regulator IFT on Thursday, has Mony de Swaan Addati accusing Apple and Google of "completely inhibiting competition,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Alphabet's Verily Raises $1 Billion in Funding Round

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's health technology arm Verily said on Friday it had raised $1 billion in a funding round led by its parent. Verily said it would consider investments in strategic partnerships, business development and acquisitions with the new funding. Spun out of Google in 2015, Verily develops devices...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Tesla stock is big buy, Goldman Sachs says

Tesla's stock has been on an electrifying run this summer, and it may not yet be over. Shares of the EV maker are up 12% in the last three months, handily outperforming the S&P 500's nearly 5% decrease over that time. Wall Street credits the push higher in Tesla shares...
STOCKS

