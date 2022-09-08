No Tesla car for sale today is capable of driving itself. And to be fair, neither are any consumer cars made by its competitors. But the words “self-driving” and “automatic” have long been embedded in the branding of Tesla’s driver assistance products, such as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving softwares. Critics have questioned the integrity of Tesla’s marketing practice, and legal experts say the company’s claims may have crossed the line of false advertising.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO