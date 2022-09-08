Your friends are getting married, every week someone else seems to be buying a house, getting their dream promotion or sharing their excitement because, “We’re pregnant!”It may seem like these traditional landmark events are being reached by everyone else, everywhere you look – so if you aren’t doing all those things, but feel like you should be, it’s no surprise that it might negatively affect your wellbeing.New research suggests that the pressure to hit these milestones is affecting younger people more than previous generations. Relate found that some 77% of millennials (25 to 39-year-olds) and 83% of Gen Z (16...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO