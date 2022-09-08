ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

The Independent

Do you feel ‘milestone anxiety’? How to ignore the pressure

Your friends are getting married, every week someone else seems to be buying a house, getting their dream promotion or sharing their excitement because, “We’re pregnant!”It may seem like these traditional landmark events are being reached by everyone else, everywhere you look – so if you aren’t doing all those things, but feel like you should be, it’s no surprise that it might negatively affect your wellbeing.New research suggests that the pressure to hit these milestones is affecting younger people more than previous generations. Relate found that some 77% of millennials (25 to 39-year-olds) and 83% of Gen Z (16...
MENTAL HEALTH
macaronikid.com

Back to School Pressures: Four Ways We’re Stressing Out Our Kids

We all want our children to be happy. And let’s face it, shouldn’t they be? After all, children don’t have jobs or bills to pay. We adults often wish we could go back to being a kid and not have to deal with all the stress being an adult brings. Or at least that’s what we tell ourselves.
KIDS
MONTCO.Today

Gwynedd Mercy AVP of Enrollment to Rising Juniors and Seniors: Ask Me Anything!

Image via Gwynedd Mercy University. The high-school class 2023 has just embarked on its last secondary-school academic year, and likewise, the class of 2024 has begun steps toward a more distant but just as compelling milestone in two years. As senior and junior students across the region seek to solidify their what-next academic plans, Gwynedd Mercy University Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Aimee Huffstetler offers college-search advice.
COLLEGES
psychologytoday.com

A Little Push to Get Back to School and Work

Behavioral inertia can keep people at rest after a long vacation. Clarifying your values can help you get moving again. Having an accountability partner helps you keep commitments. As the summer comes to a close, and we find ourselves going back to school and work, we may struggle to get...
MENTAL HEALTH
Connecting Vets

Nonprofit helps kids achieve their dreams

Angels of America’s Fallen was formed to address the gap in support seen for kids who lost a parent in the military or a first responder. It pairs kids with mentors to engage them in healthy activities such as sports, leadership and the arts.
CHARITIES
KevinMD.com

How to motivate a “lazy” teen

A high school objective: take in young, immature students, work on them in various ways for four years and send them out educated, confident and purposeful. At least that’s the way it’s supposed to be. Perhaps that’s the way it used to be. But things are different now.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Our Crisis of Belonging: Our Deepest Motivation at Work

People join and stay in a company or organization because they wish to feel included, accepted, appreciated, and valued. Leaders play a critical role in helping people experience this sense of belonging. The simple act of being kind and empathetic toward people is the first step to helping them feel...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Nurture of Passion as You Age

Successful aging depends on whether you belong to the “lifelong learner” or the "can't teach old dogs new tricks" school of thought on aging,. Vitality and longevity ask you to continually reinvent yourself, stay close to passion and purpose, and remember that you have a use-by date. People...
LIFESTYLE
Bill Abbate

What is Success?

How well do you understand success? What does it look like, and how do you achieve it? Is there more than one way to become successful? What can success teach us?. Let's explore these questions and the significance of success in our lives.
