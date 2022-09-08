ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Arize lands $38M to grow its MLOps platform for the enterprise

Machine learning operations, or MLOps, has to do with deploying and maintaining machine learning models in production. Similar to DevOps, MLOps aims to increase automation while improving the quality of production models — but not at the expense of business and regulatory requirements. Given the interest in machine learning and AI more broadly in the enterprise, it’s no surprise that MLOps is projected to become a large market, with IDC putting the size at around $700 million by 2025.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch

Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja

Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Amazon buys Belgian warehouse technology producer

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Amazon is acquiring Belgian warehouse technology producer Cloostermans, the e-commerce giant confirmed Friday. Cloostermans will become part of Amazon Robotics, the company's division focused on automating parts of its warehouse operations, Amazon said in a statement. It did not disclose financial terms of the deal. Cloostermans...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Alphabet's Verily Raises $1 Billion in Funding Round

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's health technology arm Verily said on Friday it had raised $1 billion in a funding round led by its parent. Verily said it would consider investments in strategic partnerships, business development and acquisitions with the new funding. Spun out of Google in 2015, Verily develops devices...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Open source startups have a natural growth model: PLG

BuildBuddy built its service to work with Bazel, an open source version of the Google developer tool Blaze, to pick an example from our coverage. Airbyte built its own open source code that it is monetizing, to highlight another. The trend of startups building open source code, and then a business atop it, or doing the latter while contributing to an extant open code base, is now common enough that we’ve published essays on TechCrunch+ strictly dealing with how to build open source startups. Hell, the topic is even cropping up in crypto circles lately.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

Five years after Amazon (AMZN) announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

OneWeb, Hughes Partner on Digital India Initiative

In New Delhi last month, Hughes Communications India (HCI), a leading provider of broadband satellite and managed network services, previewed the future of connectivity in India. During the Technology Seminar for officials from government, Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and Defense, Hughes executives spoke about the connected future and showcased networking...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Kodiak Robotics CEO on advanced self-driving technology

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Building the trucking industry’s most advanced self-driving technology. DETAILS: There is talk about electric and autonomous trucks individually, but what about having both in one vehicle? Kodiak Technologies...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

headversity Acquires Health Improvement Solutions

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- headversity, a leading provider of preventative mental health solutions for employers, has acquired the assets of Health Improvement Solutions (HIS), an evidence-based provider of health and wellness program planning evaluation and related program services. The acquisition introduces a robust health risk assessment methodology into the headversity platform. HIS helps companies evaluate employee health, wellbeing, presenteeism, productivity, and other health-related areas. HIS also offers behavior change support services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005277/en/ headversity to Integrate Health Improvement Solutions into its Workforce Mental Health and Resilience Platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
cheddar.com

Bill Gates, LeBron James, John Legend Among Investors in $12M Funding Round For Carbon Neutral Dairy Company

Can the milk that people drink help save the planet? Agritech startup Neutral Foods says it can. The company recently raised $12 million in a new funding round led by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Other past notable investors in the company include Mark Cuban, Lebron James, and John Legend. Neutral Foods offers carbon neutral dairy products nationwide and also works with farmers to help them reduce the carbon footprints of their dairy products. The startup says it hopes it can radically reduce the carbon footprint of agriculture, for good. Marcus Lovell Smith, CEO of Neutral Foods, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works

Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

How to Spend $1,000: Loan to Kiva

The impact investing platform, Kiva (www.kiva.org), was designed to do just that. A U.S. non-profit that has lent over $1.7 billion to small businesses and individuals, Kiva investors crowdfund loans to entrepreneurs who often lack access to banking services. Loans typically cover the cost of buying a machine to increase food or textile production, supplies for expanding a small general store, or seeds for farmers.
CREDITS & LOANS
TechCrunch

The biggest moonshots in YC’s S22 batch

With this in mind, this year’s batch provides a glimpse on what a cohort of YC-approved founders are prioritizing amid a downturn, pandemic, high inflation and ongoing war. The results are diverse — and we’ve already seen ways it’s impacting the future of fintech, crypto and artificial intelligence.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Bootstrapped Boa Logistics receives majority investment from Cambridge Capital

Boa Logistics and its Flow Cold Storage have received a majority investment of an undisclosed amount from supply chain private equity firm Cambridge Capital. Cambridge Capital’s CEO and managing partner, Benjamin Gordon, and principal Matt Smalley will join Boa’s board of directors, according to Thursday’s announcement. Gordon...
BUSINESS
modernfarmer.com

The Quest to Finding a More Sustainable Animal Feed

Across the United States, roughly a quarter of all food produced is directly consumed. That includes fruit, vegetables, wheat, corn, soybeans, nuts, barley and more. A smaller portion goes to biofuels and ethanol. And the rest—about two-thirds of all crops—goes to animal feed. Much of that feed is...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

Former Tesla CFO joins drone delivery startup Zipline

Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and CFO. Ahuja will begin on Sept. 30 and oversee Zipline's global financial operations, among other duties. Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and...
TECHNOLOGY

