Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup
Microsoft Corp MSFT has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc UBER, known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November...
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
TechCrunch
Arize lands $38M to grow its MLOps platform for the enterprise
Machine learning operations, or MLOps, has to do with deploying and maintaining machine learning models in production. Similar to DevOps, MLOps aims to increase automation while improving the quality of production models — but not at the expense of business and regulatory requirements. Given the interest in machine learning and AI more broadly in the enterprise, it’s no surprise that MLOps is projected to become a large market, with IDC putting the size at around $700 million by 2025.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
Amazon buys Belgian warehouse technology producer
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Amazon is acquiring Belgian warehouse technology producer Cloostermans, the e-commerce giant confirmed Friday. Cloostermans will become part of Amazon Robotics, the company's division focused on automating parts of its warehouse operations, Amazon said in a statement. It did not disclose financial terms of the deal. Cloostermans...
US News and World Report
Alphabet's Verily Raises $1 Billion in Funding Round
(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's health technology arm Verily said on Friday it had raised $1 billion in a funding round led by its parent. Verily said it would consider investments in strategic partnerships, business development and acquisitions with the new funding. Spun out of Google in 2015, Verily develops devices...
TechCrunch
Open source startups have a natural growth model: PLG
BuildBuddy built its service to work with Bazel, an open source version of the Google developer tool Blaze, to pick an example from our coverage. Airbyte built its own open source code that it is monetizing, to highlight another. The trend of startups building open source code, and then a business atop it, or doing the latter while contributing to an extant open code base, is now common enough that we’ve published essays on TechCrunch+ strictly dealing with how to build open source startups. Hell, the topic is even cropping up in crypto circles lately.
Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company
Five years after Amazon (AMZN) announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my...
thefastmode.com
OneWeb, Hughes Partner on Digital India Initiative
In New Delhi last month, Hughes Communications India (HCI), a leading provider of broadband satellite and managed network services, previewed the future of connectivity in India. During the Technology Seminar for officials from government, Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) and Defense, Hughes executives spoke about the connected future and showcased networking...
freightwaves.com
Kodiak Robotics CEO on advanced self-driving technology
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Building the trucking industry’s most advanced self-driving technology. DETAILS: There is talk about electric and autonomous trucks individually, but what about having both in one vehicle? Kodiak Technologies...
headversity Acquires Health Improvement Solutions
CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- headversity, a leading provider of preventative mental health solutions for employers, has acquired the assets of Health Improvement Solutions (HIS), an evidence-based provider of health and wellness program planning evaluation and related program services. The acquisition introduces a robust health risk assessment methodology into the headversity platform. HIS helps companies evaluate employee health, wellbeing, presenteeism, productivity, and other health-related areas. HIS also offers behavior change support services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005277/en/ headversity to Integrate Health Improvement Solutions into its Workforce Mental Health and Resilience Platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
cheddar.com
Bill Gates, LeBron James, John Legend Among Investors in $12M Funding Round For Carbon Neutral Dairy Company
Can the milk that people drink help save the planet? Agritech startup Neutral Foods says it can. The company recently raised $12 million in a new funding round led by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Other past notable investors in the company include Mark Cuban, Lebron James, and John Legend. Neutral Foods offers carbon neutral dairy products nationwide and also works with farmers to help them reduce the carbon footprints of their dairy products. The startup says it hopes it can radically reduce the carbon footprint of agriculture, for good. Marcus Lovell Smith, CEO of Neutral Foods, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
TechCrunch
As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works
Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
How to Spend $1,000: Loan to Kiva
The impact investing platform, Kiva (www.kiva.org), was designed to do just that. A U.S. non-profit that has lent over $1.7 billion to small businesses and individuals, Kiva investors crowdfund loans to entrepreneurs who often lack access to banking services. Loans typically cover the cost of buying a machine to increase food or textile production, supplies for expanding a small general store, or seeds for farmers.
TechCrunch
The biggest moonshots in YC’s S22 batch
With this in mind, this year’s batch provides a glimpse on what a cohort of YC-approved founders are prioritizing amid a downturn, pandemic, high inflation and ongoing war. The results are diverse — and we’ve already seen ways it’s impacting the future of fintech, crypto and artificial intelligence.
freightwaves.com
Bootstrapped Boa Logistics receives majority investment from Cambridge Capital
Boa Logistics and its Flow Cold Storage have received a majority investment of an undisclosed amount from supply chain private equity firm Cambridge Capital. Cambridge Capital’s CEO and managing partner, Benjamin Gordon, and principal Matt Smalley will join Boa’s board of directors, according to Thursday’s announcement. Gordon...
Horsham Tech Startup Puts 30 Years’ Experience Selling Used Cars in the Palm of Your Hand
Ron Averett (standing) and George Lekas.Image via Motobyo at technical.ly. Motobyo, a Horsham-based tech platform, puts 30 years’ of used-car transaction experience at the convenient disposal of its users, both buyers and sellers. Paige Gross looked under the hood of its capabilities for technical.ly.
modernfarmer.com
The Quest to Finding a More Sustainable Animal Feed
Across the United States, roughly a quarter of all food produced is directly consumed. That includes fruit, vegetables, wheat, corn, soybeans, nuts, barley and more. A smaller portion goes to biofuels and ethanol. And the rest—about two-thirds of all crops—goes to animal feed. Much of that feed is...
CNBC
Former Tesla CFO joins drone delivery startup Zipline
Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and CFO. Ahuja will begin on Sept. 30 and oversee Zipline's global financial operations, among other duties. Former Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja will join Zipline's leadership team as the company's chief business officer and...
